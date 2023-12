While many people mistakenly believe that heat pumps don’t work in cold weather, this is simply not true. As the temperature decreases, heat pumps can become less efficient. LG Therma V models are even capable of providing heating in temperatures as low as -25°C.

*Outdoor temperature range for heating mode indicated in operation range of the PDB (Product Data Book). However, in general, when the outdoor temperature is lower, the capacity, efficiency, and maximum water outlet temperature at that outdoor temperature will also be lower than normal outdoor temperature operation.