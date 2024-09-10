We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Site Maintenance FAQs
Find answers to your questions about our temporary online shop closure.
Online shop status
|Question
|Answer
|I can't see an option to buy a product
|Our online store is temporarily unavailable as we’re currently making improvements to serve you better. We appreciate your patience, please check back soon!
|When will the LG Online Shop be available again?
|Due to technical reasons, we are unfortunately not expecting the online store to be operating until further notice.
|Is there another way to place my order?
|Yes, you can still place your order through our other trusted retailers.
|I've made a purchase recently but it hasn't been confirmed yet.
|Your order has been put on hold / cancelled due to the undergoing works on our online store. Please check your email inbox of the address you registered during purchase for more details on your order status. We apologise for the inconvenience.
Orders & Services
|Question
|Answer
|Will my previous order be affected?
|If you haven't received an email from us about the order cancellation, your orders are/will be processed as normal. If you haven't heard from us but your order hasn't been delivered yet, please get in touch with our customer centre and check the latest status.
|Can I still track my order?
|Tracking your order is still available for customers who have already been able to track their placed order. The temporary closure of our site will however affect new purchases that have not yet received a tracking number.
|Can I return or exchange items during the closure?
Yes, our return and exchange processes remain unaffected. You can initiate returns or exchanges by contacting our customer service team.
On cancellation or when exercising your short-term right to reject the product(s), you will receive your refund within 14 days of us receiving the goods, using the same payment method that you used during your purchase. Please note, that the products will be inspected on receipt. Where you have exercised your right to cancellation (i.e., you’ve changed your mind) we reserve the right to offer a partial refund depending on the condition of the product. Where you have exercised your short-term right to reject, we shall also examine the condition of the product to ensure there is no physical damage.
|Can I pre-order items for when the system is back up?
|Pre-orders are not currently available, when the LG Online Shop is back up and running then ordering and pre-ordering will be available again.
|If my order was cancelled when will I receive my refund?
|The refund will take 4-5 business days.
|Will my pending order be affected?
|If you haven't received an email from us about the order cancellation, your orders will be processed as normal. If you haven't heard from us but your order has not been delivered yet, please contact our team by email (onlineshopuk@lge.com) to check the latest status.
Promotions & Discounts
|Question
|Answer
|Will I be able to repurchase at the original price when the online shop reopens?
|When the online shop reopens LG will support customers whose orders were cancelled to be able to purchase at the same price they previously paid. Please ensure you keep the order cancellation email and your original order number as we will require them for validation.
Notifications
|Question
|Answer
|Can I receive an update when the LG Online Shop is available?
|Yes, if your order was cancelled. We will notify you the moment the purchasing system is back online. You can also check our website or social media pages for real time updates.
