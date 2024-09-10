Yes, our return and exchange processes remain unaffected. You can initiate returns or exchanges by contacting our customer service team .

On cancellation or when exercising your short-term right to reject the product(s), you will receive your refund within 14 days of us receiving the goods, using the same payment method that you used during your purchase. Please note, that the products will be inspected on receipt. Where you have exercised your right to cancellation (i.e., you’ve changed your mind) we reserve the right to offer a partial refund depending on the condition of the product. Where you have exercised your short-term right to reject, we shall also examine the condition of the product to ensure there is no physical damage.