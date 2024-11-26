We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to Keep Food Fresh & Eat Healthy
Maintaining a healthy diet and ensuring food freshness are paramount to leading a vibrant life. With the right approach to nutrition and advanced refrigeration technology, you can enjoy the benefits of both. Modern refrigerators, especially those equipped with cutting-edge features, play a crucial role in preserving the nutritional quality of your food while ensuring it stays safe to eat.
In this article, we will explore:
- the essentials of a healthy diet,
- LG best practices for food storage,
- the innovative features of LG’s Refrigerators, including the InstaView Door-in-Door®, MoodUp, and American Style fridges.
Overview of Nutritional Elements Needed for a Healthy Diet
A healthy diet is composed of several key nutritional elements that support overall well-being:
- Macronutrients: Proteins, carbohydrates, and fats are essential for energy, growth, and repair. Each macronutrient plays a specific role in the body, from building muscles to providing energy.
- Micronutrients: Vitamins and minerals are crucial for various bodily functions, including immune response, bone health, and energy production. They are required in smaller quantities but are vital for maintaining health.
- Hydration: Water is essential for every cellular function, aiding in digestion, nutrient transport, and temperature regulation.
- Balanced Diet: A combination of different food groups ensures you receive a wide range of nutrients necessary for optimal health. Incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is key.
Importance of Keeping Food Fresh with Refrigerators
Refrigerators are indispensable in maintaining the quality and safety of your food:
- Food Safety: Proper storage in a refrigerator keeps your food safe by preventing the growth of harmful bacteria, so you can enjoy your meals worry-free.
- Nutritional Retention: Fresh produce keeps its vitamins and minerals longer when stored correctly, ensuring every bite is as nutritious as it is delicious.
- Cost Efficiency: By keeping food fresh for longer, you can cut down on waste and save money on groceries—more freshness for your food, more savings for you!
- Convenience: Fresh ingredients at your fingertips make meal planning and preparation easier and more enjoyable, turning cooking into a delightful experience.
Innovative Refrigeration Solutions for Every Home
American Style Fridge Freezers: Spacious and Stylish
American Style fridge freezers from LG are the epitome of style and functionality, offering ample space and advanced features to keep your food fresh. With their generous capacity, these fridges are perfect for large families or those who love to entertain.
The sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen, while the cutting-edge technology inside ensures optimal food preservation.
With American Style fridge freezers, you can enjoy the convenience of having all your groceries perfectly stored and easily accessible, making your kitchen the heart of your home.
Key Features of InstaView™ Refrigerators in Keeping Food Fresh
LG’s InstaView™ refrigerators offer a suite of advanced features designed to keep your food fresh and your kitchen stylish:
InstaView™: This feature allows you to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door, reducing cold air loss and maintaining a consistent internal temperature. Simply knock twice on the sleek glass panel to illuminate the interior.
MoodUP™: Customise your kitchen's ambiance with MoodUP™ lighting, which lets you change the colour of your fridge to match your mood or event. Party Mode adds a fun element to social gatherings, making your kitchen the centre of entertainment.
Advanced Technology:
Both MoodUP™ and InstaView™ Door-in-Door® fridge freezers have a range of advanced technology:
- Linear Cooling™: Minimises temperature fluctuations to keep food fresh for longer.
- DoorCooling+™: Ensures even cooling throughout the refrigerator, maintaining optimal conditions for all stored items.
- LG ThinQ™: Allows remote monitoring and control of your fridge via a smartphone app, ensuring your food is always at the right temperature.
- Fresh Balancer™: Maintains ideal humidity levels for fruits and vegetables, preserving their freshness and nutritional value.
- Fresh Converter™: Offers adjustable temperature settings for different types of food, such as meat, fish, and vegetables.
Best Practices for Storing Food in the Refrigerator
Proper food storage is essential for maintaining freshness and safety.
Where to Store Certain Foods:
- Raw Meat: Store on the bottom shelf to prevent cross-contamination with other foods.
- Dairy Products: Keep on the middle shelves where the temperature is consistent.
- Leftovers: Place on upper shelves for easy access and visibility.
- Fruits and Vegetables: Use crisper drawers to maintain appropriate humidity levels.
- Condiments: Store in the door shelves for easy access and organisation.
Tips for Storing Specific Foods:
- Sausage: Store in the refrigerator for up to two days.
- Cooked Lamb: Can last in the fridge for 3-4 days.
- Beef: Fresh beef can stay in the fridge for 3-5 days.
- Leftover Foods: Rice, pizza, and other leftovers should be consumed within 3-4 days to ensure safety and quality.
Essentials of Food Hygiene
Maintaining good food hygiene is essential to keep your meals safe and your family healthy. Here are some key practices to follow:
- Hand Washing: Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling any food. This helps to eliminate germs that could contaminate your meals.
- Clean Surfaces: Keep your kitchen surfaces, utensils, and cutting boards clean. Use hot, soapy water or anti-bacterial kitchen spray to wash them before and after food preparation, especially when dealing with raw meat.
- Separate Raw and Cooked Foods: Avoid cross-contamination by keeping raw meat, poultry, and seafood separate from ready-to-eat foods. Use different cutting boards and plates for raw and cooked items.
- Proper Cooking: Cook food to the right temperature to kill harmful bacteria. Use a food thermometer to ensure meats are cooked to the recommended internal temperature.
- Storage: Store food at the correct temperatures. Keep your refrigerator at or below 4°C (40°F) and your freezer at -18°C (0°F) or lower. Proper storage helps to slow down the growth of bacteria.
- Use-by Dates: Pay attention to use-by dates on food packaging. Consume perishable items before their expiration date to ensure they are safe to eat. If you are unsure, give the food a smell and a little taste – you will know if the food is bad.
- Thawing Food: Thaw frozen food safely in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave. Never thaw food on the counter, as this can promote bacterial growth.
FAQs
How long does food last in the fridge?
Most perishable foods should be consumed within 3-5 days for optimal freshness and safety.
How long can you store leftovers in the fridge?
Leftovers should be eaten within 3-4 days.
How to store leftover rice?
Store leftover rice in an airtight container and consume within 1-2 days.
How to store leftover pizza?
Place leftover pizza in an airtight container or wrap it in foil, and consume within 3-4 days.
A healthy diet and proper food storage go hand in hand in ensuring you live a vibrant, nutritious lifestyle.
Advanced refrigerators like LG’s InstaView™and MoodUp™ offer innovative features to keep your food fresh and your kitchen stylish.
By following best practices for food storage and leveraging the latest refrigeration technology, you can enjoy fresh, healthy meals every day.
