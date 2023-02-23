LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator - Knock twice, see inside | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Knock twice, see inside! The all new LG InstaView Door-in-Door™
By Divya Sehgal 23.02.2023
Knock, knock. Who’s there? LG’s all new InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerators! Guests at your next house party won’t just be knocking to come in, they will be knocking on the fridge to see what’s going to be served for dessert. The InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator is not only innovative and intelligent, but also makes a bold statement with its style and design.
LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator
Just like you, anyone who enters your kitchen will be most impressed with the refrigerator’s energy saving “door-in-door” function. All you have to do is to knock twice to see what’s inside – all without opening the door!
Think of when you are in a hurry to do your weekly grocery shop, and you are unsure of the vegetables and fruits that need replenishing. With the new LG refrigerator, there’s absolutely no need to open the door all the time – with its sleek mirrored glass panel, just two quick knocks provide easy access to view the contents of the fridge by illuminating the glass to see inside without opening the door, saving energy and time.
This not only means that it will keep your food fresh for longer with its five-step air filter, but is also energy efficient (up to 41% less cold air loss) and more convenient.
Now that’s what you call innovative and practical!
The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator comes with all the bells and whistles for smart organisation. So if you’re having a summer barbeque, you don’t need to look anywhere else to store all your ice, wine, and meats in a neat and organised fashion.
Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer. For all your wine storage needs, there’s a sleek user-friendly designed wine rack that can store up to four bottles of sparkling wine in an optimal temperature of around 4°C. And finally, you’ll find the Utility Box – the right amount of space for smaller items such as deli meats and cheeses in the proper temperature of around 3°C.
InstaView Door-in-Door™ LG ThinQ app
The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator is a lot smarter than your average cooler. Outside of its everyday uses, this savvy operator also comes with the LG ThinQ app – a clever way to control and diagnose your fridge from your smartphone even when you’re not at home.1
This means you can control the temperature of fridge and freezer whether you are at work or stocking up for that cheese and wine evening. The only thing it doesn’t do is tell you to opt for red or white. What’s more, if you are running low on ice at the party, the express freezing function comes to the rescue. In today’s hyper connected world, the fridge saves you time and energy that can be spent entertaining your guests.
Unlike other gadgets, you can trust that you’ve made the right choice with this fridge. With the Inverter Linear Compressor, the most advanced technology for energy saving, you get a 10-year durability and reliability guarantee.2
There really isn’t anything this fridge doesn’t do. Food storage, ultimate convenience, freshness, energy efficient – all with smart functions that will make you wonder how you ever lived without it! The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator’s sleek and premium design gives it an added feel of luxury, perfect for those house parties where the guests ultimately throng to the kitchen!
Enjoy watching InstaView Door-in-Door™ video! Just knock twice and see inside!
Life's Good!
1 Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
2 LG Inverter linear compressor uses a linear piston drive. This generates less internal friction, resulting in up to 32% lower energy consumption. 2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.