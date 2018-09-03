We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IFA 2018: SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE makes its mark on Europe
By Sarah Fox 03.09.2018
It’s a professional’s dream kitchen – and here you can take a look inside SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE’s newest range.
Spending time in the kitchen is about so much more than cooking alone: It’s a place to socialise, create, eat, drink and delight in the common theme that brings everyone together: food.
Nevertheless, with modern life getting busier than ever, the perfect kitchen also needs to have functionality that prioritises convenience. That’s why the built-in SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE has been designed for the creators - the master chefs, the home-cooks, the bakers, the sommeliers – for those who thrive on entertaining guests in a contemporary, connected and innovative space.
The SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE is the luxury kitchen of the future, now.
The kitchen may be the heart of the home, but these days, connectivity is at the centre of our increasingly demanding lives. That’s why the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE is powered by its very own app, enabling you to be in control your kitchen no matter where or how busy you are.
With a global focus on the plot-to-plate mentality, the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE has been devised to respect all stages of food creation - from growing and nurturing to chopping and cooking. The flexibility of the cooking environment, the functionality of the appliances and the ability to collaborate with fellow luxury kitchen appliance companies allows the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE to grow and develop as you do.
Highlights of the IFA showcase
The IFA event will showcase the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE in four different sections to provide inspiration for a variety of culinary desires.
Modern design meets an intelligent kitchen
This space has been created as a minimalistic yet luxurious area that lends itself well to both a modern cooking and entertaining hub.
The no-handle oven can be controlled with motion sensors, and includes a true steam function which allows you to use the oven for styles such as Sous-Vide cooking. A draw underneath the oven also allows you to keep plates and meals warm without spoiling them.
The minimalist and seamless design hides all details and lines (including even the dishwasher), and includes a motion-sensor cover screen to create a completely flawless look.
A kitchen made for a chef
Minimalism is the overriding theme with this kitchen, which was designed for the most professional of chefs who see cooking as a calling rather than a job.
The refrigerator has a convertible door in between the fridge and freezer, so you can keep specific food (like fish or meat) at the right temperature.
The pro-range stove includes gas and electric cooking styles, which can be customised to suit your needs, as well as a world-first Sous-Vide cooking set-up.
The hand sensor-driven design and functional features mean you can easily set the kitchen to fit your mood.
A wine lover's ideal kitchen
It’s a connoisseur’s dream to control a wine’s temperature at the touch of a button, and to have their favourite wines displayed in a beautiful, stylish home. And the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE wine fridges certainly create the perfect home for a wine lover’s passion.
Tinted glass with knock on features provide the ideal display, And with space for 70 or 109 bottles of wine depending on the size you choose, there’s room for every bottle.
The beech wood shelving inside creates the perfect bed for your wine to rest, and there are multiple sizes within a fridge and freezer setup to create consistency within your kitchen.
The middle divider gives the wine fridge two separate temperatures, so the Champagne and red can be kept in the best environments. And the smart home app allows you to see your wines while you’re at the shops, control the temperature of the fridge and receive recommendations for wine and food pairings.
A contemporary and bright kitchen
This area has been designed with a light, open and spacious concept in mind. Customisable materials are the focus of the kitchen, with wooden and metal panel styles available as well as a 30 inch fridge option and ultramodern island to suit all kitchen layouts.
Smart apps that help you get all the details right, from the dishwashing schedule to recipes, refrigerator functions and even the oven temperature are also included.
Collaboration with Arclinea and Valcucine
Taste goes way beyond the palate, and that’s why the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE’s technology is artfully designed to match your lifestyle. With Italian design company, Arclinea, the traditional kitchen has been reimagined. Living spaces across Europe range from studio flats in residential buildings to manor houses in the countryside, and the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE has been designed with these variable living spaces in mind.
Valcucine has been at the forefront of innovative technology for decades, and their design elements offer a timeless aesthetic intended to last generations.
Both industry leaders in luxury kitchen appliance design, these brands have introduced a new line of furniture to compliment the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE. Clean and minimal, these premium designs simultaneously allow the appliances to shine by their own merit, yet also blend effortlessly with the environment.
Garden Lounge
At IFA, the kitchens at surrounded by a dreamy, contemporary garden lounge which creates the perfect atmosphere for a dinner party to remember.
*The launch of this product range will vary according to country.