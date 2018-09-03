A wine lover's ideal kitchen

It’s a connoisseur’s dream to control a wine’s temperature at the touch of a button, and to have their favourite wines displayed in a beautiful, stylish home. And the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE wine fridges certainly create the perfect home for a wine lover’s passion.

Tinted glass with knock on features provide the ideal display, And with space for 70 or 109 bottles of wine depending on the size you choose, there’s room for every bottle.

The beech wood shelving inside creates the perfect bed for your wine to rest, and there are multiple sizes within a fridge and freezer setup to create consistency within your kitchen.

The middle divider gives the wine fridge two separate temperatures, so the Champagne and red can be kept in the best environments. And the smart home app allows you to see your wines while you’re at the shops, control the temperature of the fridge and receive recommendations for wine and food pairings.