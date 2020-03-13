About Cookies on This Site

19 incredible film soundtracks to enjoy tonight

13.03.2020

layer-1large_1.jpg

There’s nothing quite like an evening in with a great film and a table full of snacks. All the better if the speakers are blaring out with an unforgettable soundtrack – be it dramatic and toe-tapping or subtle and romantic. If you need some inspiration, here’s our guide to 19 amazing films with game-changing scores.

Pulp Fiction 

The music is as achingly cool as the characters in this iconic Quentin Tarantino film. Chuck Berry’s You Never Can Tell plays during John Travolta and Uma Thurman’s famous dance scene, plus there’s Dusty Springfield, Kool & The Gang and Ricky Nelson too.

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime


Dirty Dancing 

The ultimate coming of age film with the added bonus of Patrick Swayze’s hips. The soundtrack is all killer no filler featuring Time of My Life, Hungry Eyes and She’s Like the Wind. No wonder it went on to shift 32 million albums.

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime


The Lion King 

Even the darkest day can be brightened up with a classic Disney movie. We toyed with The Jungle Book (for Bare Necessities), but ultimately it has to be Elton John and Tim Rice’s glorious score for Simba and the gang, including The Circle of Life.

Where can I watch it? Disney+


Bohemian Rhapsody 

The film was a huge hit, but it’s Queen’s amazing music that will always live on. How could you resist turning the volume up and re-watching the spine-tingling scene where Freddie Mercury belts out Radio Gaga at Live Aid?

lg_oled_nowtv_article.jpg

The Bodyguard

If you judge a soundtrack by the number of chart hits, surely this film comes out on top? Star Whitney Houston bagged two Oscar nominations for Best Song and had five career-defining singles including ‘I Will Always Love You’, ‘I Have Nothing’ and ‘I’m Every Woman’.

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime


Grease 

Slick your hair back and sip a milkshake at the drive-in. John Travolta and Olivia Newton John are electrifying on this soundtrack and you can reach for the high note in Summer Nights in the comfort of the your home.

Where can I watch it? NOW TV


Les Miserables 

It’s no surprise that one of the most popular stage musicals of all time gathered an all-star cast for the movie, including Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Russell Crowe. Feel the power of ‘One Day More’ and the pain of ‘I Dreamed a Dream’.


A Star Is Born 

There have been five versions of this timeless story, featuring stunning performances from leading ladies like Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland. The 2018 film, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, won plaudits for its score and clinched the Oscar for Best Song for Shallow.


The Graduate 

We can’t imagine this Dustin Hoffman film without the perfectly matched Simon and Garfunkel soundtrack. From the haunting Scarborough Fair to the perky Mrs Robinson and the devastating Sound of Silence, what a masterpiece.

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime Video


The Greatest Showman

How many films boast a soundtrack so amazing that the original cast recording and a covers version are both in the charts at the same time? ‘Rewrite the Stars’ is our favourite, followed by empowering anthem ‘This Is Me’.


Slumdog Millionaire

Danny Boyle’s film, about an unlikely winner of Who Wants to be A Millionaire in India, is a confetti burst of energy, joy and colour, and that’s reflected in the music. Composer A. R. Rahman had to write his score in record time, but was awarded two Oscars for his efforts.


Guardians of the Galaxy 

We love this film! Chris Pratt plays Peter Quill, who is kidnapped from Earth by aliens. To ease his homesickness he plays a mixtape on his Walkman featuring gems like David Bowie’s Moonage Daydream and 10cc’s I’m Not In Love.


La La Land 

A modern musical that resists the urge to be twee or saccharine. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were showered in praise and plaudits but the original music was the real winner – City of Stars is a gorgeous song that will stand the test of time.


Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

This is an epic adaptation of a hugely popular book, filmed against the cinematic backdrop of New Zealand’s landscapes. The music had a lot to live up to and luckily the dramatic score, performed by the London Philharmonic and NZ Symphony Orchestra, ticked every box.  

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime


Juno 

This acclaimed 2007 story about a teenager navigating an unplanned pregnancy had a standout indie soundtrack that outlived the film. Uniquely pitched and carefully chosen, the songs are delightfully kooky and romantic.

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime


Trainspotting

Choose life. Choose a great soundtrack. This landmark film had two – songs from the film and songs that inspired the filmmakers. Both were huge. Featuring artists like Pulp, Blur, Primal Scream and Iggy Pop… perfection.

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime


Star Wars 

There are lots of reasons to spend a couple of hours in space with Princess Leia and Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the legendary score is one of the most compelling. The main theme is exceptionally evocative and every note adds to the drama.


Dreamgirls

This is the film that turned Jennifer Hudson from American Idol reject to Oscar winner with one song: And I Am Telling You. Wowzer. Beyonce and Jamie Foxx also star in this great film about Motown, taking inspiration from the story of The Supremes.


