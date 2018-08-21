Football in 4K

Love football on TV? Broadcasters now show top-flight matches from across the globe in 4K Ultra HD. Experience every stunning free kick, tough tackle and ecstatic celebration in lifelike detail with 4K football on Sky Sports, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime Video.





The importance of TV football was reinforced in 2020, with Project Restart seeing games broadcast from empty stadiums in a plan to finish the disrupted 2019/20 football season. Many of these matches were broadcast in stunning 4K Ultra HD (UHD).





Get the best out of your LG 4K TV with our guide to watching football in 4K UHD.





What is 4K TV?

With four times as much detail as Full HD, 4K TVs cram 8.3 million pixels into the picture. More pixels, of course, means more detail.





But to get the true benefit from your new TV, you need content shot or mastered in 4K. Sky Sports and BT Sport have joined the likes of Amazon Prime and Netflix to provide programming in glorious 4K UHD.



