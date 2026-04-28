Representative Example: Assumed Credit Limit £1200 – Purchase Rate 23.9% p.a. (variable) – Representative 23.9% APR (variable).

PayPal Credit is a regulated credit agreement.

LG Electronics U.K. Ltd acts as a credit broker, not a lender.

Borrowing more than you can afford or missing payments may negatively impact your financial position and your ability to obtain credit.

If you fail to make repayments or in certain other circumstances, PayPal may remove your offer, and any outstanding amount will be charged at your standard variable rate.

View full Terms & Conditions and FAQs for PayPal Credit via the ''Learn More'' button below.