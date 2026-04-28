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Financing with Paypal on LG.com
Split your purchase into equal monthly payments*
*Subject to credit approval
Choose Paypal checkout and select Paypal Credit.
- 0% interest for 4 months: Single purchase value of over £99.
- 0% interest for:
- 12 months: Single purchase value of over £1,000.
- 18 months: Single purchase value of over £1,500.
- 24 months: Single purchase value of over £2,000.
- 30 months: Single purchase value of over £2,500.
Representative Example: Assumed Credit Limit £1200 – Purchase Rate 23.9% p.a. (variable) – Representative 23.9% APR (variable).
PayPal Credit is a regulated credit agreement.
LG Electronics U.K. Ltd acts as a credit broker, not a lender.
Borrowing more than you can afford or missing payments may negatively impact your financial position and your ability to obtain credit.
If you fail to make repayments or in certain other circumstances, PayPal may remove your offer, and any outstanding amount will be charged at your standard variable rate.
View full Terms & Conditions and FAQs for PayPal Credit via the ''Learn More'' button below.
*Our initial disclosure document can be found here https://www.lg.com/uk/initial-disclosure-document/.
*PayPal Credit and PayPal Pay in 3 are trading names of PayPal UK Ltd, 5 Fleet Place, London, United Kingdom, EC4M 7RD. PayPal Credit: Terms and conditions apply. Credit subject to status, UK residents only, LG Electronics U.K. Ltd acts as a broker and offers finance from PayPal Credit. PayPal Pay in 3 is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Pay in 3 eligibility is subject to status and approval. 18+. UK residents only. Pay in 3 is unregulated credit agreement. Check if affordable and how you will repay. May make other borrowing more difficult or expensive. See product terms for more details.
*Late or missing repayments may have serious consequences for you and cause you serious money problems.
*Complaints information for customers can be found here https://www.lg.com/uk/complaints-information/.
1) Welcome 5% Discount Voucher - Receive a Welcome Voucher giving a 5% discount on your first purchase when you join. Voucher is only valid for products, including accessories, purchased online at lg.com/uk. Voucher code must be applied to shopping cart to redeem this offer. Welcome voucher is valid for the first 90 days since sign-up. Welcome voucher may not be valid in conjunction with other offers.
2) Membership Discount - For your purchases as an LG.com Member, you receive a 2% membership discount to redeem in the LG online store for all orders. This is valid as long as the LG membership policy is maintained.
3) Free Delivery for members- Products can only be delivered within UK area. Delivery of the Product(s) does not include installation, except where we expressly specify otherwise at the time of ordering on our LG Online Store. LG provides free delivery service to members only.
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