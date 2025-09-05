Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Which size is right for you?

Bright beige-toned kitchen interior with a silver LG fridge freezer built into the left side. On the right, a dining table with flowers placed on top completes the scene.

Size and Capacity

Explore LG’s guide to Fridge Freezer sizes to choose the right fit — from compact models for single living to large-capacity options for growing households. Designed to suit your space, needs, and lifestyle.

Find your ideal capacity

White LG small-capacity fridge freezer in a modern kitchen. A woman eats breakfast at a table with food, while a dog stands behind her looking up.

Small family

Compact 304–387L fits tight spaces for 1–2 people.

Large dark graphite LG fridge freezer with spacious storage in a stylish kitchen. A man is cooking while a woman places a finished dish on the table beside the fridge.

Medium family

Flexible 506–530L suits 3–4 stores fresh and frozen foods.

LG InstaView fridge freezer in a bright kitchen. The door shows orange juice inside. A man cooks while two children in green shirts look at their mother.

Large family

Spacious 635–750L suits 5 or more with open storage space.

Explore fridge types by size and door style

Two LG fridge freezers side by side with doors open. The left is fully open, the right InstaView model shows groceries inside. American style and Multi-Door Fridge Freezers text appears in the top left.

American Style and Multi-Door Fridge Freezers

Black LG fridge freezer with doors open, showing neatly arranged food and drinks. Text Tall fridge freezers appears in the top left.

Tall Fridge Freezers

Size and Capacity
Compact LG fridge freezer with a green-lit transparent door, showing water bottles and groceries inside. Behind the fridge is a white-toned modern kitchen.

Compact LG fridge freezer with a green-lit transparent door, showing water bottles and groceries inside. Behind the fridge is a white-toned modern kitchen.

Tall Fridge Freezers

Small family with 1-2 people

Tall Fridge Freezers feature a slim, top-fridge-bottom-freezer design, ideal for smaller kitchens. Despite their compact 304–387L capacity, they provide efficient, vertical storage for daily essentials.

Small family with 1-2 people See all Tall Fridge Freezers
Black LG medium-sized fridge freezer with InstaView door and water dispenser. Behind it, a bed is on the left and a kitchen with induction hob on the right.

Black LG medium-sized fridge freezer with InstaView door and water dispenser. Behind it, a bed is on the left and a kitchen with induction hob on the right.

Multi-Door Fridge Freezers

Medium-sized family with 3-4 people

Multi-Door Fridge Freezers offer flexible storage with a mid-size 506–530L capacity and a double-door fridge on top. Slim 835mm-wide models fit standard kitchens, while wider options provide extra space for everyday family needs.

Medium-sized family with 3-4 people See all Multi-Door Fridge Freezers
Large-capacity LG American-style fridge freezer in a spacious kitchen. Behind it, a pantry with dishes is on the right, an induction hob on the left, and a dining table in the back.

Large-capacity LG American-style fridge freezer in a spacious kitchen. Behind it, a pantry with dishes is on the right, an induction hob on the left, and a dining table in the back.

American Style Fridge Freezers

Large family with 5 or more people

American Style Fridge Freezers feature a side-by-side, two-door design, with a generous 635–750L capacity. They provide ample space for fresh and frozen foods, ideal for busy family life.

Large family with 5 or more people See all American Style Fridge Freezers

*Product availability and features may vary by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

FeaturesAmerican StyleAmerican StyleMulti-DoorMulti-DoorTall Fridge
Front view of GSXE90EVAD
GSXE90EVAD
Front view of GSLV71PZTD
GSLV71PZTD
Front view of GMV960NNME
GMV960NNME
Front view of GMM41MSBEM
GMM41MSBEM
Front view of GBG7190CEV
GBG7190CEV
Size628635617474349
InstaView Door-in-Door™YesNoYesNoYes
Energy Efficiency ClassDDEEC
Compressor TypeSmart InverterInverter LinearInverter LinearInverterSmart Inverter
ThinQ™YesYesYesNoYes

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Helpful Hints, Our Lab

Family in modern kitchen using LG InstaView fridge freezer, father eating and son reaching into fridge, highlighting easy access and smart food organisation.

Everything you need to know about American-style fridge

Close-up of LG Fresh Balancer and Fresh Converter drawers inside fridge freezer, storing fruit, vegetables, and fresh meat to keep food fresher for longer.

How to Keep Food Fresh & Eat Healthy

LG American-style fridge freezer in stainless steel built into contemporary kitchen cabinets, showcasing premium finish and integrated water dispenser.

Fridge Freezer with Ice and Water Dispenser

Fridge Freezer  FAQ

Q.

What size Fridge Freezer do I need?

A.

The right Fridge Freezer size depends on your household and storage needs. As a general guide:

 

-Tall Fridge Freezers (304–387L) are ideal for a household of 1–2 people.

-Slim Multi-Door models (506–530L) suit families of 3–4.

-For larger households, consider Multi-Door or American-Style models offering 635–750L of storage.

 

Consider how often you shop, how much fresh vs frozen food you store, and your available kitchen space when selecting the appropriate capacity.

Q.

How do I measure my space for a Fridge Freezer?

A.

Start by measuring the depth, width, and height of the space where your fridge will go.

 

Depth: Measure from the wall to the edge of your countertop. Be sure to include space for doors, handles, and door swing (with doors open at 90°). Leave at least 2.5 cm of clearance behind the fridge for ventilation.

 

Width: Measure the space between the wall and any counters or cabinets. If the fridge will be placed next to a wall, allow an extra 5–8 cm on the hinge side so the door can open fully.

 

Height: Measure from the floor to the ceiling or to the bottom of any overhead cabinets, especially if space is limited or you are opting for a tall model.

Q.

What else should I consider when installing a refrigerator?

A.

Before delivery, plan a route from your front door to the kitchen. Measure the width and height of all doorways and hallways to ensure your new fridge can pass through easily. Once everything is measured and the path is clear, you are ready to schedule delivery and enjoy your new refrigerator.