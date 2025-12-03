How to Choose the Quietest Fridge Freezer

✓ Very Quiet: Under 35 dB – Comparable to a whisper or the rustle of leaves.

✓ Quiet: 35 dB to 40 dB – Similar to the gentle hum of a library.

✓ Normal: 41 dB to 45 dB – Equivalent to a quiet conversation at home.

✓ Loud: Over 45 dB – As noticeable as moderate street noise or a busy office.