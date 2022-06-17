We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fridge Freezer with Ice and Water Dispenser
By LG UK 17.06.2022
Choose the best Fridge Freezer with Ice and Water Dispenser
Ice and water dispensers have become a popular kitchen amenity. However, understanding the benefits and requirements of different models is key to ensuring you find the best Fridge Freezer with ice and water dispenser that suits your lifestyle needs.
LG’s offers a range of Fridge Freezer units intentionally provide a variety of ice makers and water dispensers to ensure there is a model suitable for every household.
LG’s Fridge Freezers are available both plumbed and non-plumbed, with an array of styles and colours, from American Style Fridge Freezers to Tall Fridge Freezers and InstaView™, available in Black or Stainless Steel colour options. This guide provides comprehensive advice on how ice and water dispensers work, and the difference between plumbed and non-plumbed models.
1. How a Fridge Freezer with ice and water dispenser works
Most Fridge Freezer models with ice and water dispensers work by reserving water inside the fridge, enabling water temperatures to be controlled by the Fridge Freezer’s cooling technology, allowing for immediate access to cool water and ice at your convenience. Ice and water dispensers can vary in specification, with some acting as an all-in-one facility, offering cubed ice, crushed ice and water in the same place, and others having more specific functions such as just water filtration or cubed ice.
2. Plumbed and non-plumbed ice & water dispensers
LG’s range of ice and water dispenser Fridge Freezer units work differently, depending on whether it is plumbed or non-plumbed. LG’s plumbed range of Fridge Freezers with ice and water dispensers work through direct connection to household water supplies, enabling continual ice and water access.
But, how does a non-plumbed ice dispenser work? Non-plumbed Fridge Freezers use water reservoirs of varying capacity, depending on the style of the model, these can be removed for easy filling. Non-plumbed ice and water dispenser Fridge Freezer users can enjoy the convenience of ice and water without the need to connect it to the main water supply.
3. Why choose a Fridge Freezer with ice and water dispenser from LG?
LG’s range of Fridge Freezers with ice and water dispensers offer various models, colours and sizes. The newer models, like LG UVnano™ GSLV91PZAE American Fridge Freezer and LG InstaView™ ThinQ™ GSXV91MCAE American Style Fridge Freezer, use LG’s UVnano™ technology, which harnesses the power of ultraviolet light to protect the water dispenser nozzle from harmful germs – without the user having to lift so much as a finger. UVnano™ operates automatically once every hour to remove up to 99.99% of bacteria from the Fridge Freezer’s water dispenser nozzle The UVnano™ feature can be activated at any time with the quick press of a button, so users can enjoy freshly filtered water from a hygienic water dispenser tap whenever.
4. Our top plumbed/non-plumbed Fridge Freezers with ice & water dispenser
Our range of Fridge Freezers with water dispensers come in a variety of non-plumbed and plumbed styles that will suit any household or kitchen.
American Style Fridge Freezers
Our best plumbed Fridge Freezers, include American Style Fridge Freezers, such as the LG UVnano™ GSLV91PZAE American Style Fridge Freezer. A stylish, compact design that doesn’t compromise on capacity, the American Style Fridge Freezer features cutting-edge amenities and smart technologies. It is available in an array of colours including Shiny Steel and Stainless Steel.
The water dispenser uses UVNano™ which helps eliminate 99.99% of bacteria from the dispenser nozzle, meaning you can enjoy fresh water confident that cleanliness will be paramount. Creating a kitchen space that is peaceful and quiet, the range of American Style models silently operate with LG's Inverter Linear Compressor™ technology.
Tall Fridge Freezers
Our best non-plumbed fridges include the new LG NatureFRESH™ GBF62PZJMN Fridge Freezer. Including stunning and easy to use features such as water dispensers, the range of Tall Fridge Freezers units are the ideal choice for those that live in a smaller household and enjoy a sleek design in their kitchen.
5. Our Top Fridge Freezers with ice and water or water dispenser only
Whether you’re after the newest ice and water dispenser features, or just an easy user friendly water dispenser, LG offers a range of functionalities which make them the perfect addition to your home.
American Style Fridge Freezer with Ice and Water Dispenser
The new LG GSLD50DSXM American Fridge Freezer has large capacity and cooling innovations and features state-of-the-art technologies with an UltraSleek door. Boasting crushed and cubed ice makers and water dispensers, and a range of smart features, the American Style Fridge Freezer is ideal for keeping more food fresher for longer. Perfect for families or larger households who need more storage from their fridge, this plumbed style of American Style Fridge Freezer offers incredible capacity without compromising on style.
Tall Fridge Freezers
LG’s range of Tall Fridge Freezer models such as the New LG NatureFRESH™ GBF62PZJMN Fridge Freezer, are non-plumbed and have a water dispenser only. Easy to use and conveniently slim to fit into any kitchen, LG’s range of Tall Fridge Freezers are big on the inside but compact on the outside, so all the food you need is right there at your fingertips.
6. Our top fridge freezers with ice & water dispenser by colour
LG’s choice of Fridge Freezers with ice and water dispensers are available in a range of colours including black, silver and graphite, providing users with different model options that can fit seamlessly into a variety of kitchen designs or styles.
Black Fridge Freezers with ice and water dispenser
For those looking for a black Fridge Freezer with ice and water dispenser, this stylish black Fridge Freezer offers a water dispenser as well as crushed and cubed ice. With a more personalised offering, the LG NatureFRESH™ GSLV70MCTF American Style Fridge Freezer features Smart Learner technology, via the ThinQ™ app, which provides Wi-Fi connectivity so you can operate and monitor appliances remotely, whether that's to change the temperature or to activate express freeze in preparation for loading your items after a grocery trip. With the addition of Smart Learner, consumers can enjoy convenient, tailored operation. Smart Learner modifies the appliance behaviour based on your usage habits, by proactively cooling and dropping products into low power mode, energy usage is reduced, and you can save on overall running costs. The LG NatureFRESH™ GSLV70PZTF model is plumbed and available in Shiny Steel or Matte Black colours.
Graphite Fridge Freezer’s with ice and water dispensers
For those looking for a classic silver fridge freezer with a water and ice dispenser, LG NatureFRESH™ GML844PZ6F Slim Multi-Door Fridge Freezer, has a stylish compact design that doesn’t compromise on capacity. The water dispenser uses UVNano™ which promises to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria from the dispenser nozzle, meaning you can enjoy fresh water with the confidence that cleanliness will be above and beyond your average Fridge Freezer. Creating a kitchen space that is peaceful and quiet, the range of Multi-Door models silently operate with LG's Inverter Linear Compressor™ technology.
In Summary
LG’s extensive range of fridge freezer units offer a variety of ice makers and water dispensers to ensure there is a model suitable for your household needs. LG’s fridge freezers are available in an array of styles and colours, to explore the full range of fridge freezers with ice and water dispense features or to order yours today please visit our website here.
FAQs
What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?
For more information, please click the link below.
[LG Refrigerator] - How to connect the waterline to the tap and LG plumbing refrigerator
How do non-plumbed fridge freezers work?
An LG non-plumbed fridge freezer, enables you to manually fill a built-in water tank inside the fridge which is connected to the ice maker in your freezer. The ice maker in turn feeds the ice dispenser for the luxury of easy-access ice on demand.
How does a non-plumbed ice dispenser work?
