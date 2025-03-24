We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
How to clean your washing machine filter
- Understand why it's vital to keep your washing machine filters clean for optimal performance and hygiene
- Get a list of necessary tools and materials for maintaining your washing machine filters effectively
- Detailed instructions on locating and cleaning the various filters in LG washing machines
- Learn how often to clean washing machine filters, and discover the long-term advantages of regular washing machine maintenance, including extending the appliance's lifespan
Keeping your LG washing machine filters clean is vital to maintaining the longevity and performance of the appliance. Over time and with regular use, particles of lint, hair, limescale and dirt clog the washing machine’s filter system, resulting in drainage issues and a buildup of unhygienic bacteria.
This article will guide you on how to clean your LG washing machine filters correctly, but be sure to refer to your user manual for specific instructions and safety advice tailored to your model, ensuring your machine performs like new for years to come.
What tools do you need for washing machine filter maintenance?
Before you get to cleaning your washing machine filters, you will need to gather a few tools and materials. The main tools you will need are:
- a soft bristle brush or toothbrush
- an old towel or rag
- a bowl or bucket to catch excess water
- long-nosed pliers
- vinegar and baking soda.2
How to find your washing machine’s filters
There are four main filters and each plays a specific role in ensuring your washing machine functions.
The drain pump filter is located behind a service cover at the front bottom, which prevents debris from damaging the pump.
The water circulation filter is found inside the door gasket, keeps water moving and prevents bacterial build-up.
The water inlet filter is situated at the back and connected by a pipe, which collects lime and sediment from the water and the water supply filter, also at the back, located in the hose connector, traps foreign debris like sand, rocks and rust.
How to clean a washing machine filter
Understanding how to clean each filter is essential for the proper maintenance of washing machines. To begin the process, start by turning off the machine and ensuring the drum is empty:
Step 1: Clean out the drain pump filter
For the drain pump filter, place a towel or bowl under the filter area, remove the service cover and drain any water from the hose into a container. Remove the pump cap, take out the filter and clean it with a toothbrush. Reassemble the hose and pump cap and close the service cover.3
Step 2: Remove any objects found in the water circulation filter
For the water circulation filter, locate it inside the washer’s gasket, remove debris with tweezers and gently scrub the nozzle with a toothbrush.3
Step 3: Unscrew the water inlet filter
For the water inlet filter, turn off the power and water tap, unscrew the hose and use pliers if needed to remove the filter. Clean it with a toothbrush and warm water, then reattach the hose tightly.4
Step 4: Brush the water supply filter clean
For the water supply filter, close the faucet, unscrew the hose, remove the filter, clean it and reattach the hose securely before turning the water back on.3
How often should you clean the washing machine filters?
A dirty filter can cause your washing machine to start smelling and cleaning the filter enables your washing machine to run more efficiently. To prevent build-up and prolong your machine’s lifespan, clean your washing machine filter at least every three months.5
Why should you clean your washing machine filter?
If you don’t clean your washing machine filters it can have some unsanitary consequences. Filters are there to remove grime, debris, hair and other detritus from the wash. If the filters are blocked, you may notice a strange odour coming from the machine, leakages, or mould around the door, lid, or drum. Uncleaned filter systems can cause malfunctions which means the whole appliance, or some parts, may need to be replaced.6
Long-term benefits of washer filter cleaning
Keeping up to date with washing machine maintenance has a lot of long-term benefits. You will experience fewer breakdowns and help extend the life of your machine. It will also help the machine perform better and protect your clothes for longer. When washing machine filters are clogged, it puts strain on the drain pump and drive motor. This will mean your machine will need to use more energy to complete a cycle.7
FAQs
Q: What other washing machine cleaning tips can keep it running smoothly?
As well as the washing machine filter system, it’s also important to regularly clean other parts of the machine. The drawer is easy to remove and can be soaked in dishwasher liquid or vinegar to completely remove any grime. The inside of the machine can be cleaned by spraying water and vinegar into the drum and cleaning with a microfibre cloth.8
Q: How to clean a washing machine with vinegar and baking soda?
Bicarbonate (baking) soda and white vinegar are a time-honoured cleaning solution and a staple of home washing machine maintenance. Add baking soda to a hot, empty 90-degree wash to remove dirt and debris from the drum and seal. Vinegar can be used to clean both the outside and inside of the machine. Vinegar can also be used to prevent limescale build-up when added to a wash.8
Q: Can the washing machine filter affect a washing machine's energy efficiency?
When washing machine filters are blocked, excess strain is put on the drain pump and drive motor, causing them to need more electricity to run optimally. To make sure your machine is more energy efficient, you must clean the washing machine filters often.9
Q: Which detergent is best for LG washing machines?
There are a lot of options out there when it comes to washing detergent. A good tip is if you’re washing at temperatures below 60 degrees, it’s best to use a HE detergent, as regular washing detergents can lead to an excess of suds that build-up, which can leave residue in your clothes.10
Regularly cleaning your washing machine filter every 2 – 6 months has several long-term benefits, including improved energy efficiency, improved lifespan, fewer breakdowns and less spread of mould and bacteria.
Life's Good!
1 LG washing machine product collection page
2 Better Homes & Gardens: How to Clean a Washing Machine Filter
3 LG Help Library: Drain pump filter, water circulation filter and water supply filter
4 LG Global Youtube channel: Water inlet filter
5 Mr Appliance - How To Find and Clean Your Washing Machine Filter
6 Fallon Solutions - Where’s my washing machine filter & do I really need to clean it?
7 Sears Home Services - Experience the 6 Benefits of Regular Washing Machine Maintenance in 2024
8 LG EXP Helpful Hints - How to clean your LG Washing Machine: 15 things you should know
9 LG EXP Helpful Hints - How are washing machines energy efficient? Which to buy?
10 Caesar’s appliance sales & service - What is the best laundry detergent for LG washing machines and other FAQs