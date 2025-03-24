Understand why it's vital to keep your washing machine filters clean for optimal performance and hygiene

Keeping your LG washing machine filters clean is vital to maintaining the longevity and performance of the appliance. Over time and with regular use, particles of lint, hair, limescale and dirt clog the washing machine’s filter system, resulting in drainage issues and a buildup of unhygienic bacteria.

This article will guide you on how to clean your LG washing machine filters correctly, but be sure to refer to your user manual for specific instructions and safety advice tailored to your model, ensuring your machine performs like new for years to come.