The benefits of energy-efficient appliances are both environmental and financial. These appliances use less energy an water, which can lower the environmental impact associated with their use. Key benefits include:

Reduced environmental impact: Upgrading to more efficient appliances may reduce your household’s energy use and associated emissions.

impact: Upgrading to more efficient appliances may reduce your household’s energy use and associated emissions. Improved performance: Many models offer faster, quieter, and more reliable operation.

Many models offer faster, quieter, and more reliable operation. Support for the future: Can contribute to reducing encironmental impacts over time, supporting long-term availability of natural resources.

According to the US Department of Energy, homes with energy-efficient appliances can collectively prevent millions of tons of CO2 emissions annually.