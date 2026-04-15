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    HELPFUL HINTS

    Earth Day at Home: How Energy-Efficient Appliances may Reduce Energy Use

      

    LG refrigerator open with fresh produce in a bright natural wood kitchen, beside a large window with plants and soft daylight.

    LG refrigerator open with fresh produce in a bright natural wood kitchen, beside a large window with plants and soft daylight.

    What Are Energy-Efficient Appliances?

     

    Energy-efficient appliances are devices designed to perform household tasks while using less electricity, water, or gas compared to conventional models. These intelligent home appliances are engineered with advanced features, such as inverter motors, smart sensors, and optimised operating modes, to enhance resource consumption.

    Why Energy-Efficient Appliances Matter on Earth Day

     

    Energy-efficient appliances encourage better practices at home. Switching to more energy-efficient appliances can lower energy use, which in turn may reduce associated greenhouse gas emissions and decrease demand on natural resources. Data from the International Energy Agency indicates that home appliances account for about 30% of residential energy use1), so making smarter choices can have a measurable impact when multiplied across millions of households.

    Benefits of Energy-Efficient Appliances

    Lower Emissions at Home and Beyond

     

    The benefits of energy-efficient appliances are both environmental and financial. These appliances use less energy an water, which can lower the environmental impact associated with their use. Key benefits include: 

     

    • Reduced environmental impact: Upgrading to more efficient appliances may reduce your household’s energy use and associated emissions.
    • Improved performance: Many models offer faster, quieter, and more reliable operation.
    • Support for the future: Can contribute to reducing encironmental impacts over time, supporting long-term availability of natural resources.

     

    According to the US Department of Energy, homes with energy-efficient appliances can collectively prevent millions of tons of CO2 emissions annually.

    LG Innovation

    What Features Do Energy-Efficient LG Appliances Have?

     

    LG leads the way with cutting-edge features designed for resource optimisation and savings. Key innovations include: 

     

    • AI DD™ Technology
      LG’s AI-powered system detects fabric type and load size to automatically select the optimal wash cycle, reducing water and energy use.

     

    • Inverter Direct Drive™ Motors
      This advanced motor technology provides precise control, higher efficiency, and quieter operation, helping to cut energy consumption.

     

    • • Heat Pump Dryer Efficiency
      These dryers use lower temperatures and recycle heat, saving more energy than standard condenser dryers according to energy efficiency studies2).

     

    • LG ThinQ™ Smart Appliances
      Monitor and manage energy use via your smartphone to optimise efficiency even when you are away from home.

    How to Use Appliances More Efficiently

    Easy Energy-Saving Tips at Home

     

    The main benefit of energy-efficient home appliances is realised when combined with smart habits. Use these everyday tips to maximise your impact:

    Energy-Saving Tips for Refrigerators

     

    • Keep your fridge between 3°C and 5°C, and your freezer at -18°C

    • Don’t overload shelves; allow air to circulate freely. 

    • Regularly clean condenser coils and replace worn door seals to prevent cold air leaks.

    Energy-Saving Tips for Dishwashers

     

    • Run full loads and use energy-saving cycles3).

    • Skip the pre-rinse — let the dishwasher do the work.

    • Use Auto Door Open for energy-efficient drying.

    Energy-Saving Tips for Washing Machines

     

    • Wash with cold water, select the shortest appropriate cycle, and always run full loads.

    • LG’s AI DD™ and Inverter Direct Drive™ technologies automatically adjust water and energy use to suit each load.

    • Clean the filter regularly to maintain peak efficiency. 

    Discover Efficient Appliances from LG

     

    LG offers a wide selection of appliances designed for modern, efficient living. Standout models for your home include:

    LG InstaView™ refrigerator installed in a warm wood kitchen beside built-in cabinetry and a washer and dryer set near a window.

    LG InstaView™ refrigerator installed in a warm wood kitchen beside built-in cabinetry and a washer and dryer set near a window.

    LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door Refrigerator

     

    Features NatureFRESH™ cooling, a linear inverter compressor, and UVnano™ water dispenser for maximum freshness and energy efficiency.

    Discover Efficient Refrigerators

    LG AI DD™ Washing Machine

     

    Uses AI to optimise energy and water use for every load, with a 10.5kg capacity and TurboWash™ 360 technology.

    Discover Efficient Washing Machines

    LG Heat Pump Dryer

     

    Delivers A+++ energy efficiency with Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ technology, drying clothes gently and efficiently.

    Discover Efficient Heat Pump Dryers

    Pro-Tips for Efficient Appliance Use

     

    ✓ Schedule Off-Peak Use: Run major appliances during off-peak electricity hours for additional savings. 

    ✓ Upgrade Old Models: Replacing appliances over 10 years old can double your energy savings, according to the US Department of Energy. 

    ✓ Use Smart Features: Take advantage of  LG ThinQ™  to monitor and optimise energy use remotely. 

    ✓ Maintain Regularly: Clean filters and check seals to keep appliances performing at their best.

    Regular Maintenance and Care Tips

     

    ✓ Refrigerators: Clean condenser coils every 6 months and check door seals for leaks. 

    ✓ Washing Machines: Run an empty hot wash with the LG Tub Clean cycle monthly. 

    ✓ Dishwashers: Rinse filters weekly to prevent odors and redeposit of food.

    ✓ Dryers: Clear the lint filter after every load and check the vent for blockages regularly. 

    FAQ

    What is Earth Day?

    Earth Day is an annual global event held on April 22nd which aims to increase awareness of environmental issues and encourage practical steps to reduce our impact.

    Learn More

    Do energy-efficient appliances really save money?

    Yes. Upgrading to new energy-saving appliances can lower household energy costs.

    How can I reduce my carbon footprint at home?

    The best way is to use energy-efficient appliances, turn off unused devices, and follow maintenance tips like washing with cold water and maintaining your refrigerator.

    What makes LG laundry appliances efficient?

    What makes LG laundry appliances efficient?

     

    LG appliances utilize advanced technologies such as Inverter Direct Drive™, AI DD™, and Heat Pump efficiency to save energy and water.

    1) Source: IEA, “How appliances have supported a world in lockdown and what this means for energy efficiency”

    2) Source: ENERGY STAR (U.S. EPA), “Heat Pump Dryer”

    3) Service features on dishwashers may vary depending on countries, models, versions, etc.

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