We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
The Ultimate Guide to Using Your Dishwasher: Tips and Tricks
Photo by LG
Dishwashers are a modern kitchen marvel that simplify the task of cleaning up after meals, but to get the most out of your appliance, it’s essential to understand how it works and how to use it effectively. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore everything from the inner workings of your dishwasher and the typical duration of a wash cycle to its water usage and operational tips. You’ll also learn how to properly maintain and clean your dishwasher, make informed choices when selecting a new model, and get recommendations for top LG dishwashers.
How Does a Dishwasher Work?
A dishwasher is a kitchen appliance that automates the task of cleaning dishes, saving both time and effort. Understanding its working process can help you use your dishwasher more efficiently and ensure your dishes come out sparkling clean every time.
Photo by LG
1. Pre-Rinse Cycle:
When you start a dishwasher cycle, the first step is the pre-rinse. Here, the dishwasher pumps a small amount of water over the dishes to loosen any food particles and debris. This water is then drained out of the machine.
2. Detergent Dispensing:
Next, the dishwasher's detergent dispenser opens to release detergent into the machine. The type of detergent you use can affect the performance of your dishwasher. Modern dishwashers are designed to work best with detergent pods or tablets, but liquid and powder options are also available.
3. Main Wash Cycle:
During this phase, the dishwasher fills with hot water, typically heated to around 51-60°C. This hot water is sprayed onto the dishes through rotating spray arms, which ensures that every item in the dishwasher is thoroughly cleaned. The detergent helps to break down grease and food residues, leaving your dishes clean and sanitised.
4. Rinsing:
After the main wash cycle, the dishwasher drains the dirty water and goes through one or more rinse cycles. Fresh, hot water is sprayed over the dishes in an attempt to remove any remaining detergent and food particles. This step is crucial for preventing spots and streaks on your dishes.
5. Drying:
Once the rinsing is complete, the dishwasher enters the drying phase. Depending on your dishwasher model, drying may involve a heated drying element or simply the circulation of air to evaporate the remaining water. Some dishwashers also offer an "air dry" option, which uses less energy because it relies on air circulation rather than a heating element to dry the dishes. However, it may leave some moisture on the dishes.
6. Drainage:
Finally, the dishwasher drains the remaining water out of the machine, leaving your dishes clean, dry, and ready to be put away.
How Long Does a Dishwasher Run?
The length of a dishwasher cycle can vary depending on the model and the chosen settings. Typically, a standard wash cycle runs between 1.5 to 2 hours. However, some energy-efficient or eco-friendly cycles can take more than 3 hours to complete. Quick wash or express cycles, designed for lightly soiled dishes, usually last around 30 to 60 minutes. The duration also depends on factors like water temperature, load size, and soil level on the dishes.
How Much Water Does a Dishwasher Use?
Modern dishwashers use as little as 6 to 12 litres of water per cycle. This is significantly less than washing by hand, which can use up to 40 litres. The exact amount depends on the model and cycle chosen, with eco-friendly settings using the least water. By choosing the right cycle, you can conserve water while integrating more sustainable household practices , all while ensuring your dishes are perfectly clean.
It is important that we are careful with our wording, as from a legal perspective – there is no way to reduce environmental impacts (as it is deemed non repairable), but rather state that we could improve/better our practice.
How to Use a Dishwasher: Step-by-Step Guide
Photo by LG
1. Load Your Dishes Properly: Place larger items like pots and pans on the bottom rack, and delicate items like glasses on the top. Ensure that nothing blocks the spray arms.
2. Add Dishwasher Detergent: Use the recommended amount of dishwasher detergent, placing it in the designated compartment. For best results, opt for a quality detergent that suits your water hardness.
3. Choose the Right Cycle: Select a wash cycle based on the level of soiling and type of dishes. Most dishwashers offer cycles like eco, intensive, and quick wash.
4. Start the Dishwasher: Close the door firmly and press the start button. Ensure you've selected any additional options, such as drying or sanitising.
5. Unload Correctly: Once the cycle is complete, unload the bottom rack first to avoid water dripping onto clean dishes below.
How Can You Clean a Dishwasher
· Regularly Clean the Filter: Remove and rinse the filter every few weeks to prevent food particles from clogging it and affecting performance.
· Wipe Down the Door Seals: Use a damp cloth to clean the door seals, removing any debris or residue that could cause mould or odours.
· Run an Empty Hot Wash: Once a month, run the dishwasher empty on a hot cycle with a dishwasher cleaner or a cup of white vinegar. This helps to remove limescale, grease, and build-up.
· Check and Clean the Spray Arms: Inspect the spray arms for blockages and clean out any debris from the holes with a toothpick or a soft brush.
· Keep the Exterior Clean: Wipe down the control panel and exterior regularly with a soft cloth and mild detergent to maintain its appearance.
For more tips and a step-by-step guide on maintaining your dishwasher, check out our Dishwasher Maintenance Guide.
Tips for Choosing a Dishwasher
Photo by LG
· Size and Capacity: Consider the size of your household and the amount of dishwashing you typically do. Compact models are ideal for smaller kitchens or households, while standard models suit larger families. Ensure the dishwasher fits your kitchen space and has enough capacity to handle your needs without running too frequently. For larger families or those who entertain often, opt for dishwashers with a capacity of 12 to 16 place settings.
· Energy Efficiency: Choose dishwashers with high energy ratings, such as those rated A under the latest energy labelling standards. These models can help reduce your utility bills and are more environmentally friendly, as they are designed to use less water and electricity compared to lower-rated alternatives. According to the European Commission, higher-rated dishwashers consume less energy, contributing to lower overall resource usage. However, actual savings will depend on factors like the specific cycle used and household usage patterns.
· Noise Level: Dishwashers vary in noise output, so if your kitchen is near living areas or you prefer a quieter environment, look for models with a decibel (dB) level of 44 dBA or lower. These dishwashers are considered quiet and will minimise disruption during operation. For context, a typical conversation occurs at around 60 dBA. However, note that perceived noise levels may vary based on the layout and acoustics of your home.
· Number of Programs: Dishwashers come with a range of washing programs, from as few as four on basic models to around eleven on higher-end options. Consider how many programs you need, such as quick wash, eco mode, heavy-duty, and delicate cycles, to match your cleaning needs and preferences.
· Smart connectivity: Look for dishwashers with smart connectivity features, such as LG ThinQ technology. With LG ThinQ, you can control and monitor your dishwasher remotely through a smartphone app, enabling features like cycle downloads, personalised settings, machine clean reminders and Smart Diagnosis™ for added convenience.
Top LG Dishwasher Picks for Every Need
Best Overall LG Dishwasher: LG DF455HMS Matte Black Freestanding Stainless steel Dishwasher
The LG DF455HMS Dishwasher is our top recommendation for overall performance. This matte black freestanding model combines TrueSteam™ and QuadWash™ technologies to deliver sparkling clean dishes with fewer water spots. Its energy-efficient Inverter Direct Drive Motor ensures quiet operation and durability. Features include a height-adjustable third rack, Auto Open Dry for enhanced drying, and LG ThinQ™ smart connectivity for customised wash cycles and easy troubleshooting.
Best LG Built-In Dishwasher: LG DB425TXS TrueSteam™ QuadWash™ Dishwasher
For a stylish and efficient built-in option, the LG DB425TXS Dishwasher stands out. Its sleek stainless-steel finish complements any kitchen decor, while the adjustable upper rack and foldable tines offer flexible loading for larger items. This model features TrueSteam™ and QuadWash™ technologies to ensure a thorough clean with reduced water spots. With a focus on sleek design and advanced cleaning, it’s an excellent choice for modern kitchens looking for built-in convenience.
Best LG Freestanding Dishwasher: LG DF325FPS TrueSteam™ QuadWash™ Dishwasher
The LG DF325FPS Dishwasher is the LG’s best freestanding option, offering a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish and powerful cleaning capabilities. Equipped with TrueSteam™ and QuadWash™ technologies, it ensures comprehensive cleaning with fewer water spots. The versatile racking system includes an adjustable top rack and a spacious lower rack, while the height-adjustable third rack adds flexibility for tall items. The Dual Zone Wash feature provides intense cleaning for heavily soiled items and a gentler wash for delicate glassware. Designed for quiet operation, it maintains a tranquil kitchen environment while delivering optimal performance.
FAQ: Common Dishwasher Issues and Solutions
How to operate a dishwasher?
For optimal use, follow these basic steps: load dishes properly, add the right amount of detergent, select an appropriate wash cycle, and start the machine. Each model may have unique features, so consult the user manual for specific instructions. For additional help, check online support or video tutorials related to your dishwasher model.
What should I do if my dishwasher is smelly?
To address unpleasant odours, clean the dishwasher filter regularly and remove any food debris. Running a dedicated cleaning cycle can help eliminate smells. Additionally, leaving the dishwasher door slightly open between uses allows air circulation, which helps prevent mould and mildew growth.
How do I remove stains from my dishwasher?
To tackle stains and limescale, run an empty cleaning cycle with a suitable dishwasher cleaning product. Regularly performing this maintenance helps ensure your dishwasher remains clean and operates efficiently.
Why isn't my dishwasher cleaning dishes properly?
Ineffective cleaning may be caused by overloading, improper loading, or blockages in the spray arms. Ensure the spray arms are not obstructed, load dishes according to the manufacturer's guidelines, and use the appropriate detergent. Avoid overloading to ensure that water and detergent can reach all items effectively.
Selecting the right dishwasher can transform your kitchen experience by enhancing cleaning efficiency, conserving energy, and reducing noise. Whether you're considering the best overall performance, a sleek built-in design, or a versatile freestanding model, LG offers a range of options to meet your specific needs. Unlock the ultimate cleaning power with LG Dishwashers!