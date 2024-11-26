We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is a Smart Monitor?
Photo by LG
In the rapidly evolving world of technology, staying ahead often means embracing the latest innovations. One such advancement is the smart monitor. But what exactly is a smart monitor, and how can it enhance your daily life? This article delves into the features, use cases, and benefits of smart monitors, particularly focusing on LG's cutting-edge offerings.
A smart monitor is a versatile display device that combines the key features of both a traditional monitor and certain smart TV functionalities. Unlike conventional monitors, smart monitors are equipped with built-in operating systems, internet connectivity, and app support, enabling users to access a wide range of applications directly from the monitor without needing a separate computer. While they offer many TV-like features, smart monitors typically do not include a TV tuner, which is one of the core components of a traditional TV.
Key Features of Smart Monitors:
- Built-in Operating Systems: Smart monitors typically run on operating systems like webOS, providing a seamless and user-friendly interface.
- Internet Connectivity: With Wi-Fi or Ethernet capabilities, smart monitors can connect to the internet, enabling browsing, streaming, and more.
- App Support: Access popular apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Google Docs directly from the monitor.
- Multifunctionality: Smart monitors serve as both a productivity tool and an entertainment hub.
A Short History of Smart Monitors
Photo by LG
Smart monitors, as a concept, emerged from the evolution of traditional monitors and smart TVs. While there isn't a specific date marking the invention of smart monitors, their development can be traced back to the mid-2010s when manufacturers began integrating smart TV functionalities into monitor designs.
The evolution towards smart monitors was driven by advancements in display technology and the increasing demand for multifunctional devices. Companies like LG, Samsung, and others began to introduce monitors with built-in operating systems, internet connectivity, and app support
By the late 2010s, smart monitors became more mainstream, offering features such as:
- Built-in Operating Systems: Monitors running on platforms like Android, webOS, or proprietary operating systems.
- Internet Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Ethernet capabilities allowing direct access to online content.
- App Ecosystems: Access to popular apps and streaming services without needing a separate computer or device.
LG, for instance, has been at the forefront of this trend, integrating smart functionalities into their monitors to provide users with versatile devices that cater to both productivity and entertainment needs.
Thus, while smart monitors as we know them today began appearing in the mid-2010s, their development is part of the broader trend of integrating smart technology into various consumer electronics.
LG webOS: Revolutionising the Smart Monitor Experience
Photo by LG
LG webOS is a versatile and user-friendly operating system designed to enhance the functionality of LG's smart devices, including smart monitors. Originally developed by Palm for mobile phones, webOS was later acquired by LG and further developed for smart TVs. Over time, it has evolved to provide a seamless and intuitive experience across various devices, making it a powerful addition to LG's Smart Monitors. Here’s an in-depth look at what webOS offers and how it can transform your interaction with technology.
Key Features of LG webOS
1. Intuitive Interface:
Simple Navigation: The webOS interface is designed for ease of use, featuring a card-based layout that allows users to quickly access their favourite apps and settings.
2. App Ecosystem:
Popular Streaming Services: Access a wide range of streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and more directly from your smart monitor.
Productivity Apps: Utilise web-based productivity tools like office applications, making it easy to switch between work and entertainment.
3. Connectivity and Integration:
Wi-Fi and Ethernet: Seamlessly connect to the internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet for uninterrupted streaming and browsing.
Device Pairing: Easily connect with other smart devices in your home, such as smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices, through Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth.
4. Smart Features:
Voice Control: Use voice commands to control the monitor, search for content, and manage settings through the built-in voice assistant or compatible smart home devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Multitasking: Efficiently multitask by running multiple apps simultaneously and switching between them with ease.
5. Customisation and Personalisation:
Personalised Recommendations: webOS learns from your viewing habits and suggests content tailored to your preferences, providing a more personalised experience.
Customisable Home Screen: Arrange apps and features on the home screen according to your usage patterns for quick and easy access.
6. Content Sharing:
Screen Mirroring: Mirror your smartphone or tablet screen to the monitor using Miracast, AirPlay, or other compatible technologies, allowing for easy sharing of photos, videos, and presentations.
USB and HDMI: Connect external devices such as USB drives, gaming consoles, and other peripherals to expand your monitor's capabilities.
7. Advanced Display and Audio Settings:
HDR Support: Enjoy high dynamic range (HDR) content with enhanced contrast and colour accuracy, providing a more immersive viewing experience.
Audio Enhancements: Utilise advanced audio settings to optimise sound quality, including virtual surround sound and equaliser adjustments.
Why Invest in a Smart Monitor?
Photo by LG
Smart monitors are designed to cater to a variety of user needs, from professional work to leisure activities. They combine high-quality displays, versatile connectivity, and smart functionalities, making them an excellent choice for various user profiles. Here are some detailed practical use cases:
For Multitaskers Who Want to Enjoy Both Work and Play?
Entertainment Hub:
High-Quality Displays: Smart monitors are perfect for streaming TV content, offering high-quality displays for an immersive viewing experience. Whether you’re catching up on the latest series or watching a live sports event, a smart monitor can handle it all with superior picture quality and vibrant colours.
Built-in Streaming Services: With webOS, you can access popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ directly on your monitor, eliminating the need for additional devices.
A Personal Display for Both Productivity and Entertainment:
Integrated Productivity Tools: Smart monitors allow you to use productivity tools like Google Docs, Microsoft Office Online, and other web-based applications directly on the monitor, facilitating seamless transitions between work and entertainment.
Multitasking Capabilities: Features like Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) enable you to display content from multiple sources simultaneously, enhancing productivity by allowing you to multitask efficiently.
Why Gamers Should Choose a Smart Monitor?
Gaming Features: Access cloud gaming services directly from the monitor without needing a console or gaming PC. Additionally, features like AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync support reduce screen tearing and stuttering for a more immersive gaming experience.
High Refresh Rates and Low Input Lag: Smart monitors often come with high refresh rates and low input lag, ensuring smooth and responsive gameplay. This is crucial for competitive gaming, where every millisecond counts.
For Professionals Who Need Versatile Connectivity?
Multiple Connectivity Options: Smart monitors typically offer various connectivity options, including USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort. This allows for easy connection to laptops, desktops, and other peripherals, providing a flexible and efficient workspace.
Wireless Connectivity: Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay (for Apple devices) or Screen Share (for Android devices), enhancing collaboration and presentation capabilities.
Smart Home Integration: Manage and control other smart home devices directly from your monitor, creating a centralised hub for all your smart home needs.
Voice Control: Use voice commands to navigate and control your monitor, access personalised recommendations, and manage your content more efficiently.
Investing in a smart monitor can significantly enhance your productivity, entertainment, and overall user experience. Whether you are a gamer, video editor, photographer, or a multitasker, the advanced features and capabilities of LG Smart Monitors make them a valuable addition to any setup. Explore LG’s range of smart monitors to find the perfect fit for your needs and take the next step in upgrading your tech setup.
Advantages of a Smart Monitor and Recommendations
Photo by LG
Smart monitors offer numerous advantages over traditional displays, making them a smart choice for modern users.
Space Efficiency:
Investing in a smart monitor can be more space-saving than maintaining separate setups for a TV and a monitor. This dual functionality reduces clutter and streamlines your workspace or living area.
Cost Efficiency:
While smart monitors, with its increased functionality, are typically priced higher than traditional monitors, the multi-purpose monitor can replace the need for other devices, making it a cost-effective option.
Our Pick: LG Smart Monitors
LG MyView 32” 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS
- Features: 4K UHD IPS display, built-in webOS, remote control, screen mirroring.
- Benefits: Combines smart TV functionality with 4K IPS resolution for both work and entertainment, offering a sharp image, slim design, and webOS features without needing a PC.
LG 31.5-inch Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS
- Features: 31.5" Full HD display, webOS, Wi-Fi connectivity, integrated apps.
- Benefits: Ideal for users who need a larger screen with smart functionalities, perfect for both work and leisure.
32'' 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand
- Features: 4K UHD display, webOS built-in, Ergo Stand, versatile connectivity, Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit compatibility.
- Benefits: The LG MyView Smart Monitor offers a 4K display, built-in webOS, and an adjustable Ergo Stand, delivering versatility for work, entertainment, and gaming in a flexible and smart setup.
Whether you’re looking to enhance your productivity, streamline your workspace, or enjoy top-notch entertainment, a smart monitor is an excellent investment. Explore LG’s range of smart monitors to find the perfect fit for your needs and take the next step in upgrading your tech setup.