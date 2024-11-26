What is a Smart Monitor?

Smart monitors, as a concept, emerged from the evolution of traditional monitors and smart TVs. While there isn't a specific date marking the invention of smart monitors, their development can be traced back to the mid-2010s when manufacturers began integrating smart TV functionalities into monitor designs.

The evolution towards smart monitors was driven by advancements in display technology and the increasing demand for multifunctional devices. Companies like LG, Samsung, and others began to introduce monitors with built-in operating systems, internet connectivity, and app support

By the late 2010s, smart monitors became more mainstream, offering features such as:

Built-in Operating Systems : Monitors running on platforms like Android, webOS, or proprietary operating systems.

: Monitors running on platforms like Android, webOS, or proprietary operating systems. I nternet Connectivity : Wi-Fi and Ethernet capabilities allowing direct access to online content.

: Wi-Fi and Ethernet capabilities allowing direct access to online content. App Ecosystems: Access to popular apps and streaming services without needing a separate computer or device.

LG, for instance, has been at the forefront of this trend, integrating smart functionalities into their monitors to provide users with versatile devices that cater to both productivity and entertainment needs.

Thus, while smart monitors as we know them today began appearing in the mid-2010s, their development is part of the broader trend of integrating smart technology into various consumer electronics.