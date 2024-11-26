We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Kimchi 101: What is Kimchi and How to Make and Store It
What is kimchi?
Kimchi is an iconic dish that is best known for its tangy and spicy flavours, which have gained popularity and delighted taste buds worldwide. Hailing from Korea originally (like LG itself!), kimchi is a traditional dish made from fermented vegetables, most commonly napa cabbage and Korean radishes, seasoned with a variety of spices and ingredients, like chilli, garlic, ginger, and fish sauce.
Whether used as a side dish or as an ingredient to elevate a dish, there is a wide array kimchi uses that make it such a popular dish both in Korea and internationally.
Some of the most popular kimchi dishes include kimchi stew (kimchi jjigae), kimchi pancakes (kimchijeon), and kimchi fried rice (kimchi bokkeumbap).
How to make kimchi
- Draw the moisture from the vegetables: To make kimchi, you must first cover the vegetables in salt to draw out any moisture. This not only helps in the fermentation process, but it also gives kimchi its crunchy texture.
- Add the seasoning Paste: The seasoning paste is a crucial part of the kimchi-making process as it gives kimchi it’s unique flavour. Kimchi paste is typically made up of:
- Gochugaru (Korean red chili pepper flakes): To provide colour and spiciness. These can be found in your local Asian supermarket! While not as authentic, paprika, chilli powder or chilli flakes can be used if you can’t find any gochugaru.
- Garlic: To add pungency and depth of flavour.
- Ginger: Which offers a spicy, slightly sweet flavour.
- Fish sauce or salted shrimp: Contributes to the umami flavour and aids fermentation.
- Sugar: Balances the flavours and helps with fermentation.
- Spring onions and carrots: Add texture and additional flavours.
- Fermentation: Once the vegetables are salted, and covered in the paste, they are then tightly packed into jars or containers. Once packed away, the kimchi should be left to ferment at room temperature for a few days to a week, depending on the desired level of fermentation.
After this initial period, kimchi is should be stored in the refrigerator, where it continues to ferment slowly.
Background of kimchi
Kimchi has been around for over two thousand years! It is a dish that is rooted deeply in Korean culture.
Originally, kimchi was developed as a method to preserve vegetables during the harsh Korean winters. Thanks to its delicious flavour, kimchi has evolved into a versatile staple in Korean cuisine.
Kimchi has become increasingly popular all over the world alongside the global popularity of Korean culture, often referred to as the "Korean Wave" or "Hallyu." Korean culture is enjoyed all over the world, through K-pop, K-dramas, Korean films, and of course, Korean cuisine!
Nowadays, kimchi is seen in shops and restaurants all over the world, being used creatively in both Korean and non-Korean dishes alike.
Is kimchi good for you?
So, why is kimchi healthy? Kimchi, like other fermented foods such as yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, and kombucha, is a rich source of probiotics, vitamins and antioxidants. Kimchi is great for gut health and is considered to be a superfood by many health experts and enthusiasts alike, thanks to the wide array of health benefits associated with it.
Some of these health benefits of kimchi include:
1. Nutritional value
Kimchi is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, B, and C, calcium, iron, and dietary fibre. The fermentation process enhances its nutritional profile, making it a great source of probiotics.
2. Digestive health
The probiotics found in kimchi, particularly lactobacilli, are beneficial bacteria that aid in digestion. Eating kimchi regularly can help alleviate digestive issues and improve overall gut health.
3. Immune system support
The high levels of antioxidants and probiotics in kimchi can help to build up a stronger immune system. The garlic and ginger used in kimchi also provide anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, further boosting immunity.
How to store kimchi?
Proper storage of kimchi is essential to maintain its flavour, texture, and nutritional benefits. Here are some tips to keep your kimchi fresh:
What is the best way to store kimchi?
Kimchi should be stored in a cool, dark place, ideally a refrigerator, at a temperature between 0°C to 4°C. This temperature range slows down the fermentation process, allowing the kimchi to retain its taste and texture for a longer period.
How does temperature impact fermentation?
Temperature plays a huge part in the fermentation process. Warmer temperatures can cause the kimchi to ferment too fast, which can lead to over-fermentation, which causes a sour taste.
By keeping your kimchi at the recommended temperature range, it ensures a balanced and controlled fermentation that does not impact the delicate flavour of the dish!
How long can you store kimchi?
When stored in the fridge, kimchi can last between 3 to 6 months up to a year, and sometimes even longer! With time, the kimchi will continue to ferment, deepening its rich flavour.
Most people find that the flavour of kimchi is best within the first 3 to 6 months, but as long as it is stored properly and shows no signs of spoilage (mould, a foul or rotten smell, or an overly slimy and mushy texture), it is safe to eat for longer.
What are the best containers for storing kimchi in?
Kimchi should be stored in airtight containers to stop exposure to air, which can spoil the kimchi. Glass jars, or specialised kimchi containers are ideal. But anything with an air-tight seal will work. Once the kimchi is in the container, make sure that it is completely submerged in its brine to maintain its quality and prevent mould growth or spoilage.
If properly stored, your kimchi can last for several months, with its flavour deepening over time.
