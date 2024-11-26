Kimchi 101: What is Kimchi and How to Make and Store It

Kimchi is an iconic dish that is best known for its tangy and spicy flavours, which have gained popularity and delighted taste buds worldwide. Hailing from Korea originally (like LG itself!), kimchi is a traditional dish made from fermented vegetables, most commonly napa cabbage and Korean radishes, seasoned with a variety of spices and ingredients, like chilli, garlic, ginger, and fish sauce.

Whether used as a side dish or as an ingredient to elevate a dish, there is a wide array kimchi uses that make it such a popular dish both in Korea and internationally.

Some of the most popular kimchi dishes include kimchi stew (kimchi jjigae), kimchi pancakes (kimchijeon), and kimchi fried rice (kimchi bokkeumbap).