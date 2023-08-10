About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
InstaView™ | 750L | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | Counter-Depth MAX™ | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Stainless Steel
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

InstaView™ | 750L | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | Counter-Depth MAX™ | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Stainless Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
GMZ765STHJ

InstaView™ | 750L | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | Counter-Depth MAX™ | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Stainless Steel

Lots to store? LG fridges hold more

Knock on the door screen of the refrigerator

InstaView™

Knock twice to see inside

Refrigerator capacity increases to 750L

750 L leading capacity

Large storage space

Cold air is coming out of the refrigerator where you can see the food

ThinQ™

Smart learner technology

A person is holding vegetables with his or her hand and the lower right ±0.5°C mark expresses the freshness for a long time

Long-lasting freshness

Fresh for up to 7 days

InstaView™

Sleek, chic, and you can take a peek

The beautiful edge-to-edge mirror panel design gives you a wide view when you knock twice to see inside.

Counter-Depth MAX®

Roomy inside, compact counter depth outside

Meet the sleek fridge that fits into your kitchen like it was custom-built with a Counter-Depth MAX® spacious interior.

In the kitchen where you can see the sink, you can see the refrigerator with the top door open

In the kitchen where you can see the sink, the bottom door opens and you can see frozen food

*Based on the internal study utilising average cans to quantify available storage space, conducted March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

**Based on U.S. marketplace survey on Aug 2022.

Counter-Depth MAX®

No shortage of storage

A well-insulated, thinner frame design fits even into tight spaces, so you have more room for all your favourite family meals.

Smart Fresh Air

Smart Fresh Air optimizes refrigerator performance by analyzing usage patterns over a 3-week period. It activates increased cooling 2 hours before your peak usage to maintain optimal temperature and freshness for your stored food.

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Handy connectivity for savvy control

Seamlessly sync your fridge with the LG ThinQ™ app for real-time notifications, maintenance tips, and advanced repair diagnostics.

*ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Freshness

Enjoy the meal from the freshness of nature everyday

The new premium French-door refrigerator’s advanced cooling technology keeps your fruits and vegetables at peak freshness.

An adult and a child are cooking in a kitchen with a lighted refrigerator

Keep food fresh for up to 7 days

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

Fresher, faster, tastier

Door Cooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™models. Applicable models only. 

**Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

***Door Cooling+™ is designed to stop when the door is opened.

Odour-free, natural freshness

Pure N Fresh uses a carbon filtration system to keep the inside of your fridge odour-free, clean, and fresh.

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Small on noise, big on warranty

LG's exclusive Smart Inverter Compressor™ is backed by a 10-year warranty. Not only is it energy-efficient, the Smart Inverter Compressor™ also runs smoothly with less noise.

*10-year warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor™ (parts only)

Refrigerator handle

Bar handle

LED lighting

LED lighting 

Metal material

Metal fresh™

Water dispenser

Water dispenser

FAQ

Q.

What is the point of an InstaView™ fridge?

A.

LG’s unique InstaView™ uses a special tinted glass panel on the fridge door to give you a glimpse of what’s inside without opening the door – great for keeping all that precious cold air and saving energy! Simply know twice and the InstaView™ window will turn see-through.

Q.

How can I change temperature setting on my fridge freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set a desired temperature for fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change temperature setting remotely.

Q.

How can I choose a fridge freezer?

A.

A whole range of factors come into play when choosing a fridge freezer, from performance and innovative features to design and price. Our recommendation is to choose a type first that best suits your needs and home environment. Then you can compare different models with different features, design, and price tags to find the one that’s best for you!

Q.

What should I consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

First and foremost, make sure it’s LG (seriously)! Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, Multi-Door or Tall), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, water and ice dispensers (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product guarantees!

Q.

 What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it very much depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: our Tall fridge freezer (340-384 L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models hold 506-508 L, which is good for a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend Multi-Door or American Style models that can store up to 750L.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GMZ765STHJ.ASTQLGU.EEUK.C
Volume Freezer (L)
246
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
908 x 1785 x 802
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
E
Smart Diagnosis
Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

131

Packing Weight (kg)

141

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

908 x 1785 x 802

Depth without door (mm)

628

Depth with handle (mm)

802

Packing Weight (kg)

141

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1785

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Express Freeze

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

STS

Door (Material)

STS

Handle Type

Bar (Easy Open)

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

Plumbing

Plumbing required

Water Only Dispenser

Internal

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

FEATURES

DoorCooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

376

Climate Class

N-T

Sound Power (dB)

38

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split

Door Basket_Transparent

8 (6 Gallon Sized, 2 Half)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Multi-Air Flow

No

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Drawer_Freezer

1 Transparent

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084544315

CAPACITY

Volume Freezer (L)

246

Volume Refrigerator (L)

504

Volume Total (L)

750

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GMZ765STHJ)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GMZ765STHJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GMZ765STHJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GMZ765STHJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GMZ765STHJ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

GMZ765STHJ

InstaView™ | 750L | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | Counter-Depth MAX™ | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Stainless Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet