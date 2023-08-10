We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
InstaView™ | 750L | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | Counter-Depth MAX™ | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Stainless Steel
Lots to store? LG fridges hold more
InstaView™
Knock twice to see inside
750 L leading capacity
Large storage space
ThinQ™
Smart learner technology
Long-lasting freshness
Fresh for up to 7 days
InstaView™
Sleek, chic, and you can take a peek
The beautiful edge-to-edge mirror panel design gives you a wide view when you knock twice to see inside.
Counter-Depth MAX®
Roomy inside, compact counter depth outside
Meet the sleek fridge that fits into your kitchen like it was custom-built with a Counter-Depth MAX® spacious interior.
*Based on the internal study utilising average cans to quantify available storage space, conducted March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.
**Based on U.S. marketplace survey on Aug 2022.
Counter-Depth MAX®
No shortage of storage
A well-insulated, thinner frame design fits even into tight spaces, so you have more room for all your favourite family meals.
Smart Fresh Air
Smart Fresh Air optimizes refrigerator performance by analyzing usage patterns over a 3-week period. It activates increased cooling 2 hours before your peak usage to maintain optimal temperature and freshness for your stored food.
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Handy connectivity for savvy control
Seamlessly sync your fridge with the LG ThinQ™ app for real-time notifications, maintenance tips, and advanced repair diagnostics.
*ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Freshness
Enjoy the meal from the freshness of nature everyday
The new premium French-door refrigerator’s advanced cooling technology keeps your fruits and vegetables at peak freshness.
An adult and a child are cooking in a kitchen with a lighted refrigerator
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™models. Applicable models only.
**Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
***Door Cooling+™ is designed to stop when the door is opened.
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*10-year warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor™ (parts only)
FAQ
What is the point of an InstaView™ fridge?
LG’s unique InstaView™ uses a special tinted glass panel on the fridge door to give you a glimpse of what’s inside without opening the door – great for keeping all that precious cold air and saving energy! Simply know twice and the InstaView™ window will turn see-through.
How can I change temperature setting on my fridge freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set a desired temperature for fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change temperature setting remotely.
How can I choose a fridge freezer?
A whole range of factors come into play when choosing a fridge freezer, from performance and innovative features to design and price. Our recommendation is to choose a type first that best suits your needs and home environment. Then you can compare different models with different features, design, and price tags to find the one that’s best for you!
What should I consider when buying a fridge freezer?
First and foremost, make sure it’s LG (seriously)! Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, Multi-Door or Tall), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, water and ice dispensers (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product guarantees!
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it very much depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: our Tall fridge freezer (340-384 L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models hold 506-508 L, which is good for a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend Multi-Door or American Style models that can store up to 750L.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
French Door (3Door)
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
E
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
131
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
141
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
908 x 1785 x 802
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
628
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
802
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
141
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1750
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1785
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
-
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
STS
-
Door (Material)
-
STS
-
Handle Type
-
Bar (Easy Open)
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
R Metal
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
Internal
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
FEATURES
-
DoorCooling+
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Linear Cooling
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
376
-
Climate Class
-
N-T
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
38
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4 Split
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
8 (6 Gallon Sized, 2 Half)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
No
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
1 Transparent
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806084544315
CAPACITY
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
246
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
504
-
Volume Total (L)
-
750
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
GMZ765STHJ
GMZ765STHJ
InstaView™ | 750L | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | Counter-Depth MAX™ | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Stainless Steel