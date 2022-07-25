Energy efficient Washing Machines can help you save on your energy bills and save the planet all at the same time

Finding the most energy efficient Washing Machine model for you is no easy task, especially since the changes to the UK energy efficiency rating scale, which took place in 2021. However, when investing in a washing machine it’s fundamental that you select the perfect product for you, that has the capabilities to bring you as many energy saving avenues as possible.

LG offer a great range of energy efficient Washing Machines, with a variety of models that cater for your household’s requirements. At LG, we are committed to developing innovations that ensure our products are as energy efficient as possible using our array of smart technologies.

This article offers a step-by-step guide to support you in selecting the best energy efficient Washing Machine for your household’s needs.





1. The new energy efficiency ratings in the UK

In 2021, the UK modified its energy efficiency rating system for household appliances, meaning new energy ratings for washing machines were now put into place. The system used to go from A+++ to D, but today it runs from A to G. As a result, an old A+++ Washing Machine will now get a new rating in the upgraded system. It's also worth noting that an appliance's current energy rating may not be exactly comparable to its prior energy rating, as the criteria for categorizing appliances has changed dramatically.

The new adjusted rating system has been revised to help both consumers and professional buyers to better understand a product’s overall energy efficiency, considering more factors than ever before. At the moment we are seeing a climate where reducing energy usage is vital, as consumers strive to be more sustainable and are looking for new ways to save money. Manufacturers and brands seen this demand and as a result have been developing products that use significantly less energy causing the old system to become obsolete, having been developed over 25 years ago.

So, what is good energy rating for a washing machine? Thankfully, the new system improves clarity and offers consumers the average energy consumption in a familiar looking colourful scale from A-G, with some new additions including a QR code on the top of the labels, available to scan for more in-depth product information. Most products that were previously classified as A+++ will now be classified as a B or C energy efficient model, however that’s not to say there are new models that don’t make that A-rating such as the LG WiFi connected F6V909BTSA.

Essentially, if you are wondering what the difference is between an A and B energy rating washing machine, a simple rule of thumb to remember is that it’s typically more efficient at the top, and “less efficient” at the bottom, so an A-rated machine should typically be better than a B model. However, with few products reaching the A status, a B model will provide everything your household needs and often much more.

The Energy Savings Trust, have produced a series of guides for those users who are looking to gain a deeper understanding into how the new energy rating system works so they feel more confident when entering the buying process.