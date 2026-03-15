It comes down to rice and LG kitchen appliances. With cooked rice in your fridge - fresh rice, leftover rice, or glutinous rice flour - you can turn one simple staple into a savory bowl, a gluten-free sweet snack, or crispy rice bites just by changing seasoning, sauce, and toppings. It’s an easy way to reduce decision fatigue while still keeping your weeknight meals varied and satisfying.



Meal-building potential: pair rice with proteins, vegetables, sauces, and toppings in different ways.

pair rice with proteins, vegetables, sauces, and toppings in different ways. Practicality: fewer cooking steps, fewer dishes, and easy-to-repeat methods.

fewer cooking steps, fewer dishes, and easy-to-repeat methods. Variety: swap sauces and toppings to make it feel different every day

Below are three simple, mix-and-match recipes built around the same idea: use rice as your base, then switch flavours to keep it fresh.