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25” LG UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor, World’s First NATIVE 1000Hz FHD, DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, Black
25” LG UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor, World’s First NATIVE 1000Hz FHD, DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, Black
25G590B-B
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1. This product supports a refresh rate of up to 1000Hz (1100Hz O/C); however, actual 1000Hz performance may be affected by various external factors, including PC specifications (CPU, GPU, memory), game-specific frame rate limitations, operating system version, and graphics driver version.
2. To use the 1000Hz feature, the latest version of Windows 11 is required. The latest graphics driver and a DisplayPort connection are recommended.
3. Based on LG Electronics' internal testing, 1000Hz refresh rate signal input and operation at FHD (1920 × 1080) resolution were verified using systems equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards and AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series, RX 9060 Series, and RX 9070 Series graphics cards. Actual refresh rate, frame rate (FPS), and gaming performance may vary depending on CPU, GPU, memory, game settings, network conditions, and other system configurations. Some games may impose their own refresh rate or frame rate (FPS) limitations. In such cases, the product's maximum 1000Hz performance may not be available. Internal test results were obtained under specific test conditions and do not guarantee identical results in all user environments.
4. Support for a 1000Hz refresh rate does not imply or guarantee the achievement of frame rates of 1000 FPS or higher in any particular game.
*Based on publicly available information as of May 19, 2026, among gaming monitors introduced by consumer brands.
See faster. Aim sharper.
With NATIVE 1000Hz at FHD (Full HD), experience ultra-fast gameplay with sharp and detailed visuals that make every esports moment smoother, clearer, and more precise—helping you track movement faster and react ahead of your opponents.
What makes NATIVE 1000Hz at FHD different?
Unlike 1000Hz at HD that sacrifices image quality for speed, LG UltraGear 25G590B delivers native 1000Hz performance together with the sharp clarity of FHD (Full HD) — the esports standard. Experience ultra-fast gameplay with clear, precise visuals designed to keep you fully focused in every competitive moment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Why does 1000Hz gaming matter?
1000Hz refresh rate helps deliver ultimate smooth motion and more frequent frame updates for competitive FPS gameplay. Whether tracking fast-moving opponents, landing precise flick shots, switching targets, or making critical micro-adjustments, smoother motion helps players perform these actions faster and more precisely. With up to 1100Hz overclock support, players can push the refresh rate even further for faster gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Up to 1100Hz Overclock
Push beyond the limit
Go beyond NATIVE 1000Hz with support for up to 1100Hz overclock (O/C). Experience even smoother motion, faster responsiveness, and sharper visual tracking designed to keep you ahead in every competitive esports moment.
*Overclocked 1100Hz operation may limit Adaptive-Sync functionality, as AMD FreeSync™ Premium is not supported and NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility is only certified at 1000Hz, where performance is guaranteed.
*1100Hz overclock is evaluated based on internal testing.
Experience the difference of NATIVE 1000Hz, tested by TestUFO
*Simulated comparison due to video frame rate limitation.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
MBR Pro.
Less Blur, Sharper Motion.
MBR (Motion Blur Reduction) Pro helps reduce motion blur by lowering display persistence time during fast-moving gameplay. By briefly controlling the backlight between frames, it helps reduce the continuous image hold effect. This allows fast-moving objects to appear clearer and sharper with less motion blur, improving target tracking, motion precision, and reaction speed during competitive esports play.
MBR(Motion Blur Reduction) Pro reduces motion blur by lowering display persistence time for clearer motion during fast-paced gameplay
*AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, are disabled when MBR Pro is enabled.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimise tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimised motion blur and ghosting.
Experience realistic colour with IPS
Enhanced with ATW (Advanced True Wide) Polariser technology, the IPS display helps reduce screen reflections while maintaining vivid colour expression from wider viewing angles. The result is clearer and more consistent visuals with improved visibility for immersive gameplay.
*Overclocked 1100Hz operation may limit VRR functionality, as AMD FreeSync™ Premium is not supported and NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility is only certified at 1000Hz, where performance is guaranteed.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Set precisely for your perfect angle
Engineered for precision, the stand includes an adjustment scale that helps users accurately set and customise their viewing position. The clearly marked scale enables fine-tuned adjustments, making it easy to create a personalised monitor setup designed for comfort, focus, and gaming performance.
Height
Swivel
Tilt
Lighting
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
49% smaller stand base,
expanded control space
Designed with a stand base 49% smaller than before, it frees up more space for wider mouse movement and customised gaming gear setups, enabling greater control during gameplay while maintaining stable monitor support.
*The stand base area is 49% smaller compared to LG UltraGear 25G550B.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Latest connectivity with expanded bandwidth for ultimate refresh rates
LG UltraGear 25G590B features the latest connectivity with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20) and HDMI 2.1. DisplayPort 2.1 delivers the bandwidth needed for ultimate high-refresh-rate and high-resolution gaming, while HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.
*A USB Type-C (upstream) connection to a PC is required for monitor software updates and to enable the microphone function through the 4-pole headphone jack.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Sound for immersive gameplay with audio separation
AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Scene Optimisation for optimal display settings
AI Scene Optimisation recognises what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as colour temperature, colour enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
2026
SMART MONITORS
The security update is supported for
-
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
24.5
Size [cm]
62.1
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.282(H) x 0.281(V)
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 99%
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
1ms
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
1000
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
Colour Bit
8
SMART FEATURES
Art Gallery
-
Full Web Browser
-
Home Dashboard
-
LG Channels
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
LG ThinQ®
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Mirroring
-
Operating System
-
Others
-
Smart Type
-
Voice Assistants
-
Wi-Fi
-
"Works With"
-
FEATURES
HDR 10
Yes
Dolby Vision™
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
HDR Effect
Yes
Mini-LED Technology
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
Yes
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Auto Brightness
-
Flicker Safe
-
Reader Mode
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Super Resolution+
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Yes
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
VRR
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
FPS Counter
Yes
OverClocking
Yes
User Defined Key
Yes
Auto Input Switch
Yes
RGB LED Lighting
UltraGear Lighting
PBP
-
PIP
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
Camera
-
Mic
-
Others (Features)
Hotkey
VESA Adaptive Sync
-
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
Dual Controller
Yes
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
LG Switch
Yes
ACCESSORY
D-Sub
-
DVI-D
-
HDMI
Yes
Thunderbolt
-
USB-C
-
Display Port
Yes
USB A to B
-
Remote Controller
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Adapter
Yes
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
Power Cord
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
D-Sub
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
DVI-D
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
HDMI
2
DisplayPort
1
DP Version
2.1
Thunderbolt
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
USB-C
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
Daisy Chain
-
USB Upstream Port
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Built-in KVM
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Audio In
-
Mic In
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound + Mic)
Line out
-
SOUND
Speaker
-
DTS HP:X
-
Maxx Audio
-
Rich Bass
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
Dolby Atmos
-
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
DC Output
19V / 3.42A
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
28W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
18W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
-
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
571.8 x 511.2 x 207.3
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
571.8 x 333.4 x 43.4
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
721 x 159 x 481
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.2
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.5
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.1
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy
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