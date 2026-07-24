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25” LG UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor, World’s First NATIVE 1000Hz FHD, DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, Black

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

25” LG UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor, World’s First NATIVE 1000Hz FHD, DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, Black

25G590B-B
See faster. Aim sharper with native 1000Hz FHD UltraGear 25G59B Monitor
Front view of 25” LG UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor, World’s First NATIVE 1000Hz FHD, DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, Black 25G590B-B
Front view of UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor (25G590B) displaying the UltraGear logo with FHD resolution, native 1000Hz refresh rate, MBR Pro, and IPS technology.
side view
'rear view
UltraGear G5, World’s First Native 1000Hz FHD 1080p Gaming Monitor (25G590B)
1000Hz FHD gaming display delivering faster gameplay and improved clarity than 1000Hz HD display
World's first native 1000Hz FHD gaming display with faster gameplay and improved visual clarity compared to 600Hz FHD displays
25-inch UltraGear G5 esports gaming monitor (25G590B) with native 1000Hz at FHD and up to 1100Hz when overclocked
MBR(Motion Blur Reduction) Pro reduces motion blur by lowering display persistence time for clearer motion during fast-paced gameplay
Gaming display with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technologies, delivering smoother visuals with reduced screen tearing, stuttering, motion blur, and ghosting
IPS (In-Plane Switching) gaming display with ATW (Advanced True Wide) polarizer, delivering more vivid colours and higher contrast than TN (Twisted Nematic) display
Gaming display with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and sRGB 99% (Typ.), delivering richer colour, deeper visual detail, and enhanced contrast
UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor (25G590B) featuring height, swivel, and tilt adjustments with rear emblem lighting for a customized gaming setup
'UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor (25G590B) designed for competitive esports with a compact stand that frees up desk space for keyboard and mouse
'UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor (25G590B) featuring DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20) and HDMI 2.1 for ultimate high-refresh-rate and high-resolution gaming
See faster. Aim sharper with native 1000Hz FHD UltraGear 25G59B Monitor
Front view of 25” LG UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor, World’s First NATIVE 1000Hz FHD, DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, Black 25G590B-B
Front view of UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor (25G590B) displaying the UltraGear logo with FHD resolution, native 1000Hz refresh rate, MBR Pro, and IPS technology.
side view
'rear view
UltraGear G5, World’s First Native 1000Hz FHD 1080p Gaming Monitor (25G590B)
1000Hz FHD gaming display delivering faster gameplay and improved clarity than 1000Hz HD display
World's first native 1000Hz FHD gaming display with faster gameplay and improved visual clarity compared to 600Hz FHD displays
25-inch UltraGear G5 esports gaming monitor (25G590B) with native 1000Hz at FHD and up to 1100Hz when overclocked
MBR(Motion Blur Reduction) Pro reduces motion blur by lowering display persistence time for clearer motion during fast-paced gameplay
Gaming display with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technologies, delivering smoother visuals with reduced screen tearing, stuttering, motion blur, and ghosting
IPS (In-Plane Switching) gaming display with ATW (Advanced True Wide) polarizer, delivering more vivid colours and higher contrast than TN (Twisted Nematic) display
Gaming display with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and sRGB 99% (Typ.), delivering richer colour, deeper visual detail, and enhanced contrast
UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor (25G590B) featuring height, swivel, and tilt adjustments with rear emblem lighting for a customized gaming setup
'UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor (25G590B) designed for competitive esports with a compact stand that frees up desk space for keyboard and mouse
'UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor (25G590B) featuring DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20) and HDMI 2.1 for ultimate high-refresh-rate and high-resolution gaming

Key Features

  • 25-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display with ATW Polarizer
  • Native 1000Hz Refresh Rate (Up to 1100Hz Overclock)
  • MBR Pro (Motion Blur Reduction Pro) Technology
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • DP 2.1 (UHBR20) x1, HDMI 2.1 x2
More
UltraGear G5, World’s First Native 1000Hz FHD 1080p Gaming Monitor (25G590B)

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

1. This product supports a refresh rate of up to 1000Hz (1100Hz O/C); however, actual 1000Hz performance may be affected by various external factors, including PC specifications (CPU, GPU, memory), game-specific frame rate limitations, operating system version, and graphics driver version.

2. To use the 1000Hz feature, the latest version of Windows 11 is required. The latest graphics driver and a DisplayPort connection are recommended.

3. Based on LG Electronics' internal testing, 1000Hz refresh rate signal input and operation at FHD (1920 × 1080) resolution were verified using systems equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards and AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series, RX 9060 Series, and RX 9070 Series graphics cards. Actual refresh rate, frame rate (FPS), and gaming performance may vary depending on CPU, GPU, memory, game settings, network conditions, and other system configurations. Some games may impose their own refresh rate or frame rate (FPS) limitations. In such cases, the product's maximum 1000Hz performance may not be available. Internal test results were obtained under specific test conditions and do not guarantee identical results in all user environments.

4. Support for a 1000Hz refresh rate does not imply or guarantee the achievement of frame rates of 1000 FPS or higher in any particular game.

UltraGear 25-inch gaming monitor (25G590B) designed for esports, featuring a native 1000Hz refresh rate at FHD and MBR Pro

*Based on publicly available information as of May 19, 2026, among gaming monitors introduced by consumer brands.

World’s first NATIVE 1000Hz FHD

World’s first NATIVE 1000Hz FHD

See faster. Aim sharper.

With NATIVE 1000Hz at FHD (Full HD), experience ultra-fast gameplay with sharp and detailed visuals that make every esports moment smoother, clearer, and more precise—helping you track movement faster and react ahead of your opponents.

What makes NATIVE 1000Hz at FHD different?

Unlike 1000Hz at HD that sacrifices image quality for speed, LG UltraGear 25G590B delivers native 1000Hz performance together with the sharp clarity of FHD (Full HD) — the esports standard. Experience ultra-fast gameplay with clear, precise visuals designed to keep you fully focused in every competitive moment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Why does 1000Hz gaming matter?

1000Hz refresh rate helps deliver ultimate smooth motion and more frequent frame updates for competitive FPS gameplay. Whether tracking fast-moving opponents, landing precise flick shots, switching targets, or making critical micro-adjustments, smoother motion helps players perform these actions faster and more precisely. With up to 1100Hz overclock support, players can push the refresh rate even further for faster gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Up to 1100Hz Overclock
Push beyond the limit

Go beyond NATIVE 1000Hz with support for up to 1100Hz overclock (O/C). Experience even smoother motion, faster responsiveness, and sharper visual tracking designed to keep you ahead in every competitive esports moment.

*Overclocked 1100Hz operation may limit Adaptive-Sync functionality, as AMD FreeSync™ Premium is not supported and NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility is only certified at 1000Hz, where performance is guaranteed.

*1100Hz overclock is evaluated based on internal testing.

Experience the difference of NATIVE 1000Hz, tested by TestUFO

*Simulated comparison due to video frame rate limitation.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

MBR Pro.
Less Blur, Sharper Motion.

MBR (Motion Blur Reduction) Pro helps reduce motion blur by lowering display persistence time during fast-moving gameplay. By briefly controlling the backlight between frames, it helps reduce the continuous image hold effect. This allows fast-moving objects to appear clearer and sharper with less motion blur, improving target tracking, motion precision, and reaction speed during competitive esports play.

MBR(Motion Blur Reduction) Pro reduces motion blur by lowering display persistence time for clearer motion during fast-paced gameplay

*AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, are disabled when MBR Pro is enabled.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimise tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimised motion blur and ghosting.

Experience realistic colour with IPS

Enhanced with ATW (Advanced True Wide) Polariser technology, the IPS display helps reduce screen reflections while maintaining vivid colour expression from wider viewing angles. The result is clearer and more consistent visuals with improved visibility for immersive gameplay.

Richer colour, deeper detail

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and sRGB 99% (Typ.) bring richer colour and deeper visual detail to every scene. Enhanced contrast helps reveal details in both bright and dark areas, allowing players to spot important visual cues more easily during gameplay.

*Overclocked 1100Hz operation may limit VRR functionality, as AMD FreeSync™ Premium is not supported and NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility is only certified at 1000Hz, where performance is guaranteed.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.


Set precisely for your perfect angle

Engineered for precision, the stand includes an adjustment scale that helps users accurately set and customise their viewing position. The clearly marked scale enables fine-tuned adjustments, making it easy to create a personalised monitor setup designed for comfort, focus, and gaming performance.

Height

Swivel

Tilt

Lighting

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

49% smaller stand base,
expanded control space

Designed with a stand base 49% smaller than before, it frees up more space for wider mouse movement and customised gaming gear setups, enabling greater control during gameplay while maintaining stable monitor support.

*The stand base area is 49% smaller compared to LG UltraGear 25G550B.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Latest connectivity with expanded bandwidth for ultimate refresh rates

LG UltraGear 25G590B features the latest connectivity with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20) and HDMI 2.1. DisplayPort 2.1 delivers the bandwidth needed for ultimate high-refresh-rate and high-resolution gaming, while HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.

*A USB Type-C (upstream) connection to a PC is required for monitor software updates and to enable the microphone function through the 4-pole headphone jack.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Sound for immersive gameplay with audio separation

AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Scene Optimisation for optimal display settings

AI Scene Optimisation recognises what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as colour temperature, colour enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.

UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor (25G590B) with AI Scene Optimisation for optimal display settings, including brightness and contrast

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser enhances visibility in dark scenes, revealing hidden details and improving clarity for smoother navigation through shadowy environments or sudden light changes.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2026

SMART MONITORS

  • The security update is supported for

    -

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    24.5

  • Size [cm]

    62.1

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.282(H) x 0.281(V)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    1000

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    -

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Colour Bit

    8

SMART FEATURES

  • Art Gallery

    -

  • Full Web Browser

    -

  • Home Dashboard

    -

  • LG Channels

    -

  • LG Content Store (App Store)

    -

  • LG ThinQ®

    -

  • Magic Remote Control

    -

  • Mirroring

    -

  • Operating System

    -

  • Others

    -

  • Smart Type

    -

  • Voice Assistants

    -

  • Wi-Fi

    -

  • "Works With"

    -

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision™

    -

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Mini-LED Technology

    -

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    -

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Auto Brightness

    -

  • Flicker Safe

    -

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    -

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • OverClocking

    Yes

  • User Defined Key

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • RGB LED Lighting

    UltraGear Lighting

  • PBP

    -

  • PIP

    -

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Camera

    -

  • Mic

    -

  • Others (Features)

    Hotkey

  • VESA Adaptive Sync

    -

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    -

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    -

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    -

  • LG Switch

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    -

  • DVI-D

    -

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt

    -

  • USB-C

    -

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB A to B

    -

  • Remote Controller

    -

  • Others (Accessory)

    -

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    -

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Power Cord

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    -

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    -

  • DVI-D

    -

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    -

  • HDMI

    2

  • DisplayPort

    1

  • DP Version

    2.1

  • Thunderbolt

    -

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    -

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    -

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    -

  • USB-C

    -

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    -

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    -

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    -

  • Daisy Chain

    -

  • USB Upstream Port

    -

  • USB Downstream Port

    -

  • Built-in KVM

    -

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    -

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    -

  • Audio In

    -

  • Mic In

    -

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound + Mic)

  • Line out

    -

SOUND

  • Speaker

    -

  • DTS HP:X

    -

  • Maxx Audio

    -

  • Rich Bass

    -

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    -

  • Dolby Atmos

    -

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    -

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    -

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    -

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Output

    19V / 3.42A

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    28W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    18W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    -

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    571.8 x 511.2 x 207.3

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    571.8 x 333.4 x 43.4

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    721 x 159 x 481

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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