25” LG UltraGear G5 Gaming Monitor, World’s First NATIVE 1000Hz FHD, DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, Black

1. This product supports a refresh rate of up to 1000Hz (1100Hz O/C); however, actual 1000Hz performance may be affected by various external factors, including PC specifications (CPU, GPU, memory), game-specific frame rate limitations, operating system version, and graphics driver version.

2. To use the 1000Hz feature, the latest version of Windows 11 is required. The latest graphics driver and a DisplayPort connection are recommended.

3. Based on LG Electronics' internal testing, 1000Hz refresh rate signal input and operation at FHD (1920 × 1080) resolution were verified using systems equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards and AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series, RX 9060 Series, and RX 9070 Series graphics cards. Actual refresh rate, frame rate (FPS), and gaming performance may vary depending on CPU, GPU, memory, game settings, network conditions, and other system configurations. Some games may impose their own refresh rate or frame rate (FPS) limitations. In such cases, the product's maximum 1000Hz performance may not be available. Internal test results were obtained under specific test conditions and do not guarantee identical results in all user environments.

4. Support for a 1000Hz refresh rate does not imply or guarantee the achievement of frame rates of 1000 FPS or higher in any particular game.