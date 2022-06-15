Frost-Free Fridge Freezer: How Does It Work? | LG EXPERIENCE

As a core feature of all LG’s Fridge Freezers, you can choose any model from our extensive range of Fridge Freezer units, with the promise that they will be completely Frost-Free. LG’s Total No Frost technology allows air to move through the unit meaning ice buildup in the freezer is prevented.

Explore LG’s range of Frost-Free Fridge Freezers below, available in a variety of designs, colours and sizes.





1. What is a Frost-Free fridge freezer

Today, most refrigerators are self-defrosting. This means what it implies, although frost continues to accumulate inside the refrigerator, it melts automatically. As a core feature of all LG Fridge Freezers, self-defrosting technology allows for easy use of your Fridge Freezer, no matter the model or size.





2. How does a Frost-Free fridge freezer work?

A Frost-Free Fridge Freezer can still get condensation in the fridge and a buildup of ice in the freezer, which will need to be defrosted every 6 months. However, LG’s Fridge Freezer models use state-of-the-art technology, called Total No Frost. This feature cleverly uses fans to move the air, removing condensation in the fridge and preventing a buildup of ice in the freezer, so you always enjoy the full capacity in your Fridge Freezer and never have to manually defrost the unit.