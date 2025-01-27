The XBOOM 360 is an innovative piece of audio engineering that will change the way you experience sound. Wherever you place the speaker, its omnidirectional 360° sound technology and its aesthetic design deliver a natural and consistently high-quality audiovisual experience.

Life's Good!

1 LG XBOOM 360 XO3. *Battery life is based on LGE internal quality testing; the speaker's battery lasts for up to 24 hours with 50% volume, EQ and LED turned off.

2 LG XBOOM 360 XO2. *Battery life is based on LGE internal quality testing; the speaker's battery lasts for up to 15 hours with 50% volume, EQ and LED turned off.

3 LG XBOOM Google Play: Choose from 16.8 million colours

4 LG XBOOM Apple store: The app is available for the XO3 and XO2 models on both Apple and Android mobiles

5 iF Design Award: The device also won an iF Design Award in 2024

6 Red Dot Design Award: The speaker even won a Red Dot Design Award in 2024

7 Carbon footprint: The XBOOM 360 demonstrates LG’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint

8 CES Innovation Award: The device won a CES Innovation Award in 2023