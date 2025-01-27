We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Whether you’re hosting a lively gathering or enjoying a quiet night in, setting the right mood in your home is easier than ever with the LG XBOOM 360. Not only does it deliver high-quality sound, but it also provides customisable lighting. By integrating both audio and visual elements, the XBOOM 360 redefines what it means to create the perfect home environment.
The ultimate wireless Bluetooth speaker for any space
Experience omnidirectional 360° sound technology
The LG XBOOM 360 XO3’s premium 3-way sound system projects music for a balanced and clear sound. It provides more accurate treble, clearer midrange and a rich, deeper bass, so you can enjoy the original vibrant sound of your favourite music as it was intended.1
Transform any room with a 3-way sound system
The XO2 and XO3 both offer high-quality sound via advanced wireless Bluetooth speakers. The XO2 features a 2-way system with a 1” silk dome tweeter and 3” woofer, while the XO3 has an up-firing silk dome tweeter, 4” woofer, and glass fibre mid speaker. The XO3's Clarity Boosting Structure includes premium materials such as a silk dome, glass fibre, and neodymium magnets for improved sound. Additionally, both products have a Dual Passive Radiator to reduce irregular vibrations and distortion, along with a Dynamic Bass Optimiser that enhances bass level.1,2
How to tailor your portable surround sound system
Experience authentic 360° sound with the XBOOM 360 wireless speaker. Its high-quality audio engineering creates an immersive audiovisual experience in your home. Connect it to LG TVs via Bluetooth Surround to enhance your television's sound and create a surround sound system with two speakers.1
Setting the mood with 360° lighting
Rich, clear sound and curated mood lighting maximise our experiences and improve the quality of our time.
That’s why the XBOOM 360 offers three modes1 – with 3 presets each:
Ambient mode
Provides light from everyday life, providing a comfortable rest.
Nature mode
Generates light from nature, providing emotional stability.
Party mode
Shines light from famous festivals, creating the perfect party atmosphere.
Smart speaker control with the XBOOM app
The XBOOM app offers multiple color options to enhance your music experience on the XO3 and XO2 models.3 The app is available for the XO3 and XO2 models on both Apple and Android devices.4
360° wireless speakers designed for the future
The XBOOM 360 XO3's modern vase design completes its luxurious look, effortlessly blending with the mood of any space you place it in. The speaker is encased in a smooth, premium melange fabric that fits perfectly in any setting.
Durable and portable
Enjoy high-quality omnidirectional sound indoors or outdoors with water and dust resistance for both models (IP54 for XO3 and IP55 for XO2). The XO2 model also won an iF Design Award in 2024.5 The built-in battery lasts up to 15 hours with 50% volume on the XO22 and 24 hours with 50% volume on the XO3 with just a 5-hour charge.1 Furthermore,the battery life for both devices varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.
Design meets function
The XBOOM 360 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a detachable fabric strap for easy transport. Plus, its water droplet shape allows for aesthetically pleasing light distribution in all directions. The speaker's design has been recognized with a Red Dot Design Award in 2024.6
Innovated for the future
LG's XBOOM 360 shows commitment to better practices from eco-certified production and distribution. It has an Energy Star rating and is validated by UL Solutions as an Environmental Claim Validation (ECV) product1 and recyclable cardboard packaging is designed for minimal impact, and it has been certified by SGS as an Eco Product for its paper pulp internal packaging.7
FAQs
Q: What features make the LG XBOOM 360 speakers ideal for creating an immersive audio and lighting experience?
LG XBOOM 360 provides immersive 360 audio, with premium materials for speaker units, reducing distortion and delivering clear and well-balanced sound. It has 360 lighting will lights in a 360-degree surround with various mood lighting presets that match with any music you play for your parties, fitness, yoga, meditation and more.1,2
Q: How does the LG XBOOM 360 allow users to customise their audio-visual experience?
The XBOOM 360 X03 offers customisable mood lighting with presets for any atmosphere, earning it the 2023 CES Innovation Award for its enhanced audio-visual experience.8
The XBOOM 360 is an innovative piece of audio engineering that will change the way you experience sound. Wherever you place the speaker, its omnidirectional 360° sound technology and its aesthetic design deliver a natural and consistently high-quality audiovisual experience.
Life's Good!
1 LG XBOOM 360 XO3. *Battery life is based on LGE internal quality testing; the speaker's battery lasts for up to 24 hours with 50% volume, EQ and LED turned off.
2 LG XBOOM 360 XO2. *Battery life is based on LGE internal quality testing; the speaker's battery lasts for up to 15 hours with 50% volume, EQ and LED turned off.
3 LG XBOOM Google Play: Choose from 16.8 million colours
4 LG XBOOM Apple store: The app is available for the XO3 and XO2 models on both Apple and Android mobiles
5 iF Design Award: The device also won an iF Design Award in 2024
6 Red Dot Design Award: The speaker even won a Red Dot Design Award in 2024
7 Carbon footprint: The XBOOM 360 demonstrates LG’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint
8 CES Innovation Award: The device won a CES Innovation Award in 2023
