Life's Good!

Learn how to calculate the correct projector distance, whether you want to use a screen, wall or ceiling

Understand the correct projector distance recommendations for different types of projectors

Compare popular types of long-throw and short-throw projectors, with both LED and Laser options

Find the correct positioning depending on your projector screen or wall

Troubleshoot common issues with setting up a projector for the first time

Getting a crisp and perfectly sized image from your projector is not just about brightness or resolution; it is about distance. The correct wall-to-projector distance determines how sharp and properly aligned your image will be. If the projector is too close, the image will be small and distorted. If it is too far, the picture becomes dim or stretches beyond your wall or screen.

To achieve cinematic quality at home, it is essential to understand how projector distance works and how to calculate it correctly based on your screen size and projector type.