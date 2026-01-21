Life's Good!

Throw distance is the space between your projector and the screen. Getting this right is essential if you want a correctly sized and sharp image.

Standard long throw projectors usually require several metres of space.

Short-throw models need much less distance for a large picture.

Ultra-short-throw laser projectors can sit only a few centimetres from the wall.

Measure your room and check your projector’s recommended image size guide. Always leave a little room for adjustment.