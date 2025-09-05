Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG CineBeam S Mini UST Projector & LG xboom Grab Bluetooth Speaker

PU615U.GRAB
Front view of LG CineBeam S Mini UST Projector, 4K UHD, 3-ch RGB Laser, 450,000:1 Contrast, Max. 100" screen size, White - PU615U
Rear view
Bottom view
rear view
Top view
20 angle -45 degree rear view
Introducing our best mini UST 4K projector yet
Ultra short Throw
Full-scale theater viewing with 4K 100 screen
See the full color spectrum
rich colors powered by triple laser
Deep black for richer details
4K UHD 100screen from just a short distance
500 ansi lumens brightness
compact size
Key Features

  • Ultra Short Throw
  • 4K UHD Resolution
  • DCI-P3 154% (Overall), 3-ch RGB Laser
  • 450,000:1 Contrast ratio
  • Max. 100-inch screen size
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG CineBeam S Mini UST Projector, 4K UHD, 3-ch RGB Laser, 450,000:1 Contrast, Max. 100" screen size, White - PU615U

PU615U

LG CineBeam S Mini UST Projector, 4K UHD, Max 100" Screen Size, 500 ANSI Lumens, Silver

Front view of LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability

GRAB

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability

Projector Details

A desert image is being projected by LG CineBeam.

A desert image is being projected by LG CineBeam.

*This ultra short throw projector requires a throw distance of 8.1 cm to 39.3 cm, much shorter than standard projectors.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.

**Image have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AVS Forum Best of CES 2025 award logo

AVSForum Best of CES 2025

Named the "Best of CES 2025" by AVSForum 2025

Introducing our best mini UST 4K projector yet

Turn your wall into a 4K 100-inch cinema with Ultra Short Throw projection. Enjoy a next-level cinematic experience without the need for extra space or hassle.

Six different LG CineBeam projectors and their projection images displayed together.

Six different LG CineBeam projectors and their projection images displayed together.

Ultra Short Throw, beyond space limits

CineBeam S features Ultra Short Throw, projecting panoramic imagery within an exceptionally short throw distance. Transform your space with a stunning 100-inch cinema screen.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

Full-scale theater viewing at home enhanced by a 4K 100" screen

Its 4K UHD resolution delivers sharp detail and lifelike clarity, even on a grand 100-inch screen. Enjoy vibrant colours and deep contrast with a DCI-P3 154% colour gamut and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, creating an immersive viewing experience.

4K UHD

3840X2160 Resolution

DCI-P3 154%

(Overall) colour gamut

RGB Laser

Light source

450,000:1

Contrast ratio

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

4K UHD 2160p

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

FHD 1080p

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.

*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.

See the full colour spectrum

With a wide colour gamut 154% DCI-P3 (Overall), the CineBeam S delivers accurate and vibrant colour representation.

*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.

*RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Rich colours powered by triple laser

The RGB Laser delivers rich colours and high brightness for more immersive viewing.

*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Deep black for richer details

Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio brings out clear details and deep black, enhancing vibrancy throughout every scene.

*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Speaker Details

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Grab

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. 

All “xboom by will.i.am” are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Grab for energetic, dynamic sound in a compact design.

Sound UI

Unique sound UI crafted by will.i.am

Every sound that accompanies the operation of the new xboom - powering on/off, connecting via Bluetooth, and adjusting the volume, and more - has been exclusively developed by will.i.am. Experience the extraordinary sound UI, crafted with precision.

will.i.am is working in studio looking at a screen placed below a mic.

Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

500

Type

3Ch Laser (R, G, B)

Contrast Ratio

450,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

Output

4Wx2

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Zoom

Fixed

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

500

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

450,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

29 db(A)↓

Energy Saving Med.

27 db(A)↓

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

25 db(A)↓

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

80%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Motorized, Auto

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

40" ~ 100"

Standard (lens to wall)

100"@0.55m

Throw Ratio

0.25

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

122.5%

LIGHT SOURCE

Type

3Ch Laser (R, G, B)

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

SOUND

Output

4Wx2

Clear Voice

Clear Voice lll

Dolby Atmos compatible

Atmos Support & Pass Through

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

110 x 160 x 160mm

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.9kg

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

73W

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

Power Supply

Adapter 65W(Type-C)

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

USB Type-C

Yes

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

HDMI

1

USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

2 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out, 20V/3.25A In)

FEATURES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS24 (Smart)

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

Background Image

Yes

Premium CP

Yes

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Yes

Contents Suggestion

Yes

Internet Browser

Yes

Voice Recognition - Buit-in

LG ThinQ (Through MIC on Magic Remote)

AI Speaker Compatibility

Works with Apple Homekit

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Yes

Bluetooth Sound out

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Yes

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Yes

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

Yes (eARC)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

Yes

HDCP

HDCP2.2

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Yes

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Yes

Setting Guide

Yes

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Yes

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Yes

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

Yes (On/Off)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Yes

Processor

Quad Core

HDR

HDR10, HLG

HDR Tone Mapping

Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

TruMotion

Yes (up to 4096x2160)

Real Cinema

Yes (up to 4096x2160)

Upscaler

Yes (4K)

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

Yes (4K)

FILMMAKER mode

Yes

HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

Yes

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

Auto Keystone

Yes (Auto Screen Adjustment)

Smooth Gradation

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Color Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

Yes

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Yes

Color Management System (Expert control)

Yes

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Yes

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

Yes

White balance setting (Expert control)

Yes

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

Store Mode

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Top/Bottom: Silver, Left/Right: Black

Local Key

One Key

Kensington Lock

Yes

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Remote Control - Normal

Yes

Conformances(Regulation)

KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(PU615U)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(PU615U)
AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

EQ

AI Sound

Yes

Bass Boost

Yes

Custom (App)

Yes

Standard

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.4

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP67

Battery Indicator

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Party Link (Dual mode)

Yes

Party Link (Multi mode)

Yes

Speakerphone

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Carton Box

254.5 x 117.0 x 125.0 mm

Speaker

211.0 x 71.6 x 70.0 mm

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

1.1 kg

Net Weight

0.7 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Strap

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1.1ch (2Way)

Output Power

20 W + 10 W

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096327388

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

10 W

Stand-by mode

0.3 W

SPEAKER

Passive Radiator

Yes (2)

Tweeter Unit Size

16 mm x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Dome

Woofer Unit

80 x 45 mm

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3

Battery Life (Hrs)

20

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(GRAB)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(GRAB)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(GRAB)
The security update is supported for 5 years from the product launch date stated at: https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector

