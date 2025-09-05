LG CineBeam S Mini UST Projector, 4K UHD, Max 100" Screen Size, 500 ANSI Lumens, Silver

Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
PU615U
Front view of LG CineBeam S Mini UST Projector, 4K UHD, 3-ch RGB Laser, 450,000:1 Contrast, Max. 100" screen size, White - PU615U
Rear view
Bottom view
rear view
Top view
20 angle -45 degree rear view
Introducing our best mini UST 4K projector yet
Ultra short Throw
Full-scale theater viewing with 4K 100 screen
See the full color spectrum
rich colors powered by triple laser
Deep black for richer details
4K UHD 100screen from just a short distance
500 ansi lumens brightness
compact size
Key Features

  • Ultra Short Throw
  • 4K UHD Resolution
  • DCI-P3 154% (Overall), 3-ch RGB Laser
  • 450,000:1 Contrast ratio
  • Max. 100-inch screen size
  • 500 ANSI Lumens Brightness
More
A desert image is being projected by LG CineBeam.

A desert image is being projected by LG CineBeam.

*This ultra short throw projector requires a throw distance of 8.1 cm to 39.3 cm, much shorter than standard projectors.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.

**Image have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AVS Forum Best of CES 2025 award logo

AVSForum Best of CES 2025

Named the "Best of CES 2025" by AVSForum 2025

Introducing our best mini UST 4K projector yet

Turn your wall into a 4K 100-inch cinema with Ultra Short Throw projection. Enjoy a next-level cinematic experience without the need for extra space or hassle.

Six different LG CineBeam projectors and their projection images displayed together.

Six different LG CineBeam projectors and their projection images displayed together.

Ultra Short Throw, beyond space limits

CineBeam S features Ultra Short Throw, projecting panoramic imagery within an exceptionally short throw distance. Transform your space with a stunning 100-inch cinema screen.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

Full-scale theater viewing at home enhanced by a 4K 100" screen

Its 4K UHD resolution delivers sharp detail and lifelike clarity, even on a grand 100-inch screen. Enjoy vibrant colours and deep contrast with a DCI-P3 154% colour gamut and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, creating an immersive viewing experience.

4K UHD

3840X2160 Resolution

DCI-P3 154%

(Overall) colour gamut

RGB Laser

Light source

450,000:1

Contrast ratio

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

4K UHD 2160p

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

FHD 1080p

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.

*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.

See the full colour spectrum

With a wide colour gamut 154% DCI-P3 (Overall), the CineBeam S delivers accurate and vibrant colour representation.

*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.

*RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Rich colours powered by triple laser

The RGB Laser delivers rich colours and high brightness for more immersive viewing.

*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Deep black for richer details

Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio brings out clear details and deep black, enhancing vibrancy throughout every scene.

*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Up to a 100" screen from just a short distance

Enjoy a grand 100-inch display, just a short distance from the wall. The ultra-short throw lens can project a variety of screen sizes—from 40-inch to a cinematic 100-inch display—even in the tightest spaces.

LG CineBeam projecting a cloudy mountain image

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Mini, yet mighty

Compact and lightweight, this projector is packed with powerful performance. Its minimal design is easy to move and blends seamlessly into any space.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Blue soundwave graphic coming out of LG CineBeam projector

Blue soundwave graphic coming out of LG CineBeam projector

Enjoy spatial stereo sound with Dolby Atmos

Soundscapes come alive. Built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver clear, spacious audio.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

LG TV displaying webOS screen

webOS: Open a world of content

Using webOS, explore a world of content with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

Mirror straight from your devices

Share content from your smart device to the projector with AirPlay 2** (for Apple devices) and Screen Share*** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy seamless viewing on a bigger screen with just a few taps. 

Party image mirrored from a smartphone to an LG CineBeam projector

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. 

**This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

**Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

***Screen Share: supported on Android or Windows 10 and above. Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.

*Bluetooth: supported on BT 5.0 and above.

Easy screen setup for any wall

Forget the hassle. With smart features that adapt to your space, the CineBeam S ensures a quick and easy setup every time.

Auto Screen Adjustment

Screen setup is faster and easier than ever. The CineBeam S automatically adjusts the focus and the keystone.

Screen Scaling/Shifting

Easily adjust your screen size and position to fit your wall.

Wall colour Adjustment

Choose from 8 different colour presets to match your wall colour, enhancing the most optimised screen setting.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.

*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

*If the distance from the screen is over 39.3cm or the placement is over 5 degrees, this feature may not work properly.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.

*This projector includes a power cord. HDMI port and USB Type-C ports are not included.

One-stop remote for seamless control 

Control your projector effortlessly with the remote. Designed to match the CineBeam S, this compact and minimal remote ensures smooth and intuitive control.

*The remote control can be operated via the LG ThinQ app after product registration.

*Supported services or buttons on the remote may differ by country.

LG Projection Calculator

Will it fit my space?

To make sure the projector will work in your space, use the LG Projection Calculator.

Key Spec

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    500

  • Type

    3Ch Laser (R, G, B)

  • Contrast Ratio

    450,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Output

    4Wx2

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Zoom

    Fixed

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    500

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    450,000:1

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29 db(A)↓

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27 db(A)↓

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    25 db(A)↓

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    80%↑

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Motorized, Auto

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 100"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    100"@0.55m

  • Throw Ratio

    0.25

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    122.5%

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    3Ch Laser (R, G, B)

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

SOUND

  • Output

    4Wx2

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice lll

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    Atmos Support & Pass Through

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    110 x 160 x 160mm

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    1.9kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    73W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 65W(Type-C)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • HDMI

    1

  • USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

    2 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out, 20V/3.25A In)

FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS24 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

    Yes

  • Contents Suggestion

    Yes

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition - Buit-in

    LG ThinQ (Through MIC on Magic Remote)

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    Works with Apple Homekit

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    Yes (On/Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • TruMotion

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • Real Cinema

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    Yes (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    Yes (4K)

  • FILMMAKER mode

    Yes

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Auto Keystone

    Yes (Auto Screen Adjustment)

  • Smooth Gradation

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    Yes

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom: Silver, Left/Right: Black

  • Local Key

    One Key

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Remote Control - Normal

    Yes

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

The security update is supported for 5 years from the product launch date stated at: https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector

