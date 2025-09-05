We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam S Mini UST Projector & LG xboom Bounce Bluetooth Speaker
Projector Details
*This ultra short throw projector requires a throw distance of 8.1 cm to 39.3 cm, much shorter than standard projectors.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.
**Image have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AVSForum Best of CES 2025
Named the "Best of CES 2025" by AVSForum 2025
Introducing our best mini UST 4K projector yet
Turn your wall into a 4K 100-inch cinema with Ultra Short Throw projection. Enjoy a next-level cinematic experience without the need for extra space or hassle.
Ultra Short Throw, beyond space limits
CineBeam S features Ultra Short Throw, projecting panoramic imagery within an exceptionally short throw distance. Transform your space with a stunning 100-inch cinema screen.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
Full-scale theater viewing at home enhanced by a 4K 100" screen
Its 4K UHD resolution delivers sharp detail and lifelike clarity, even on a grand 100-inch screen. Enjoy vibrant colours and deep contrast with a DCI-P3 154% colour gamut and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, creating an immersive viewing experience.
4K UHD 2160p
FHD 1080p
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.
*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
See the full colour spectrum
With a wide colour gamut 154% DCI-P3 (Overall), the CineBeam S delivers accurate and vibrant colour representation.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
*RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Rich colours powered by triple laser
The RGB Laser delivers rich colours and high brightness for more immersive viewing.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Deep black for richer details
Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio brings out clear details and deep black, enhancing vibrancy throughout every scene.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Speaker Details
*The video is for demonstration purposes
will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Bounce
LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture.
All “xboom by will.i.am” are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Bounce for immersive and dynamic sound with beats coming alive.
- LG CineBeam S Mini UST Projector, 4K UHD, Max 100" Screen Size, 500 ANSI Lumens, Silver
- LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Upward Passive Radiators
Key Spec
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
500
Type
3Ch Laser (R, G, B)
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
Output
4Wx2
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
500
CONTRAST RATIO
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
NOISE
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29 db(A)↓
Energy Saving Med.
27 db(A)↓
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
25 db(A)↓
UNIFORMITY
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
80%↑
PROJECTION LENS
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Motorized, Auto
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION IMAGE
Screen Size
40" ~ 100"
Standard (lens to wall)
100"@0.55m
Throw Ratio
0.25
PROJECTION OFFSET
Projection Offset
122.5%
LIGHT SOURCE
Type
3Ch Laser (R, G, B)
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
LANGUAGE
OSD Languages
Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish
ASPECT RATIO
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
SOUND
Output
4Wx2
Clear Voice
Clear Voice lll
Dolby Atmos compatible
Atmos Support & Pass Through
SIZE
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
110 x 160 x 160mm
WEIGHT
Net Weight (kg or g)
1.9kg
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
73W
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
Power Supply
Adapter 65W(Type-C)
TEMPERATURE
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
USB Type-C
Yes
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
HDMI
1
USB Type-C (Display, Charging)
2 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out, 20V/3.25A In)
FEATURES
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS24 (Smart)
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
Background Image
Yes
Premium CP
Yes
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
Yes
Contents Suggestion
Yes
Internet Browser
Yes
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ (Through MIC on Magic Remote)
AI Speaker Compatibility
Works with Apple Homekit
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes (eARC)
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
HDCP
HDCP2.2
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
Setting Guide
Yes
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
Yes (On/Off)
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
Processor
Quad Core
HDR
HDR10, HLG
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
TruMotion
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
Real Cinema
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
Upscaler
Yes (4K)
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (4K)
FILMMAKER mode
Yes
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
Yes
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
Auto Keystone
Yes (Auto Screen Adjustment)
Smooth Gradation
Yes
Black Level Control
Yes
Noise Reduction
Yes
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
Store Mode
Yes
Self Diagnosis
Yes
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
DESIGN
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom: Silver, Left/Right: Black
Local Key
One Key
Kensington Lock
Yes
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
Yes
ACCESSORY
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
Remote Control - Normal
Yes
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
All Spec
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
SBC
Yes
EQ
AI Sound
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Custom (App)
Yes
Standard
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.4
CONVENIENCE
Multipoint
Yes
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
Water/Splashproof
IP67
Battery Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Party Link (Dual mode)
Yes
Party Link (Multi mode)
Yes
Speakerphone
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Carton Box
316.5 x 142.5 x 136.0 mm
Speaker
272 x 103 x 88 mm
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
2.04 kg
Net Weight
1.42 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Strap
Yes
USB C type cable
Yes
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.1ch (Stereo)
Output Power
30 W + 5 W x 2
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096327241
POWER CONSUMPTION
Power-on mode
20 W
Stand-by mode
0.3 W
SPEAKER
Passive Radiator
Yes (2)
Tweeter Unit Size
20 mm x 2
Tweeter Unit Type
Dome
Woofer Unit
93 x 53 mm
BATTERY
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
3
Battery Life (Hrs)
30
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
POWER SUPPLY
DC Output (USB C Type)
Yes
USB C-type
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
What people are saying
The security update is supported for 5 years from the product launch date stated at: https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector
