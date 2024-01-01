Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A woman sitting on the sofa with her dog and listening music with LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Colour your space
with sound and light

Fill your space with sound and light, and connect to your mood.
Short design film of the XO2T. Play the video.

360° Sound

Stay in the heart of your music

Surround yourself with your favourite music, no matter where you are. The 360° omnidirectional sound delivers a natural and consistently high-quality audio.

A soundwave image to show 360 omnidirectional sound of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

2-way Speaker

Smoother, clearer, wider

Your sound is faithful in every direction, even vertically. Crafted from premium materials like silk dome and fiberglass, the 2-way speaker system delivers clearer, richer sound. Feel extended highs, accurate mids and powerful bass.

360 Lighting

Diffuse your vibes

Set the mood of your space. You can freely change the colour of light to express your feelings. XO2T's open-heart structure is designed to illuminate the entire room in a full 360 degrees.

Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.
Elevate your everyday with XO2T's sound and mood lighting.
360 Design

Aesthetic from all sides

From left to right, from top to bottom. Beauty is everywhere. The single pole design on the top gives you a feeling of openness. The Round Curve Shape pleases your aesthetics and harmonises with the mood of your home.

One Touch Mode

Simply automatic

Once you set up your go-to preset, the XO2T does it all for you with a single touch.

*One-touch mode requires initial setup. You need to enable one-touch mode in the XBOOM app.

XBOOM App

Swift setup.
Breeze for ease.

You can control the audio, lighting effects, playlists, equalizer, and more - all from the palm of your hand.

Bluetooth TV Connection

Boost your cinema sound

XO2T can be the surround speaker for your home cinema. Simply connect a pair of XO2T to your LG TV. Enjoy a richer, more immersive sound all around.

*Speakers must be the same model (ex. XO2T with XO2T).

IP55

Make a splash

The IP55 water-resistant rating makes the XO2T the perfect mood maker whether you’re inside or poolside.

*IP55 rating is the combination of IP5X and IPX5. IP5X means dust resistant. Products are protected against a limited ingress of dust with the normal operation, but not fully dust tight.

15hrs Battery

Mood lasts all day and night

Stay with your vibes day and night. XO2T keeps the music playing with up to 15 hours of battery life.

*Actual battery life varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.

*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the speaker's battery lasts for up to 15 hrs respectively with 50% volume, EQ and LED are turned off.

All Spec

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IP55

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Speakerphone

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Speaker

    119 x 209 x 119

  • Carton Box

    165 x 282 x 165

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight

    0.9 kg

  • Gross Weight

    1.5 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • USB C type cable

    Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806084415837

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    1ch (2Way)

  • Output Power

    20W

POWER SUPPLY

  • USB C-type

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    4

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    15

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    10W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5W

SPEAKER

  • Woofer Unit

    3" x 1

  • Tweeter Unit Size

    1" x 1

  • Tweeter Unit Type

    Cone

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

