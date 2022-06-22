1. Fridge energy ratings in the UK

In 2021, the UK changed the energy efficiency rating system for household appliances. Previously the system had run from A+++ to D but it now runs from A to G. This means that an old A+++ Fridge Freezer will now have a new rating in the new system. It’s also worth noting that an appliance’s energy rating may not directly correlate with what it was before, as the criteria for categorisation has also changed.

Fridge freezer energy rating explained

The new adjusted rating system has been revised to support consumers and professional buyers to best understand a product’s energy efficiency. In a climate where reducing energy usage is paramount as consumers strive to be more sustainable, manufacturers have been developing products that use significantly less energy and therefore the old system has become obsolete, having been developed over 25 years ago.

The new system improves clarity and offers consumers the average energy consumption in a colourful scale from A-G with a QR code on the top of the labels, available to scan for more in-depth product information. Most products that were previously classified as A+++ will now be classified as a B or C energy efficient model.

Under this new system, where an appliance is given a rating on a scale of A to G, A is categorised as being the most efficient product of its class, and G is the least efficient. It is worth noting however, that in general, appliances are categorised by their size, and fridge freezers are rated on how efficient they are in relation to their size, rather than their kWh consumption.

This means that two different sized appliances with the same energy rating might use different amounts of electricity. Therefore, it is best to check the appliance’s energy label, and look for the product with the best energy rating for the size you require.

What is a good energy rating for a fridge freezer?

Because fridge freezers are rated by their size, meaning the bigger the fridge or freezer, the more it will cost to run, it may be more cost efficient to choose a smaller B-rated model, rather than a large A-rated one.

For more information on how to understand the new energy rating system in the UK head to the Energy Savings Trust, who have produced a series of guides to help provide a deeper understanding of the process.