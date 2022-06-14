We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is the best type of Fridge Freezer to buy?
By LG UK 14.06.2022
When selecting the best Fridge Freezer for your home, there are many elements to consider; kitchen space, storage capacity, household size and lifestyle preferences, to name a few.
LG’s range of Fridge Freezer styles, sizes and amenities can complement all households and preferences. Ranging from sleek and stylish, to smart and efficient, LG’s extensive range of models and makes include American Style, Tall, InstaView™, Door-in-Door™ and Multi-Door Fridge Freezers.
Use this guide to understand the best type of Fridge Freezer for you, for more information on how to buy all of the models referenced in our article click here.
1. American Style Fridge Freezer
2. Tall Fridge Freezer
3. Multi-door American Fridge Freezer
4. Door-in-Door™ American Fridge Freezer
5. InstaView™ American Fridge Freezer
How to choose a good refrigerator for you
How to choose a good refirgerator that also factors in all your key household needs requires users to have a full understanding of the fridge models on offer to them. What’s more when choosing the right product for you it’s crucial you’re able to weigh up the price points and energy efficiency ratings of all the models you’re considering. At LG, we’ve committed ourselves to making all this information as digestible as possible, so when users head to our website they can find all the information they need at rapid speeds.
A Fridge Freezer is a long-term investment so when you’re looking for the top model for you, it's crucial to come up with a selection criterion relevant to your household - factoring in Fridge Freezer capacity, spatial requirements and any additional features you might need such as water and ice dispensers.
Ensuring your Fridge Freezer has the Smart technology you need
Fridge Freezers are more advanced than they’ve ever been and offer an array of different technical features to help you get the most out of the goods you store within your Fridge Freezer. LG is consistently developing new technologies to make our range of appliances as advanced as possible. From Door-in-Door™ technology to LINEARCooling™ our unique technologies are designed to improve energy efficiency in your appliance. Door-in-Door™ technology reduces cold airloss from your Fridge Freezer whilst LINEARCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations and helps to lock in flavour in your food. We have also developed our NatureFRESH™ and InstaView™ technologies to help keep your food fresher for longer and minimising the potential for food spoiling.
We have also developed our UVNano™ technology to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria in your ice and water dispenser, to give you a healthy and safe drinking experience. Models like the LG Signature InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ LSR100 incorporate all of our latest technologies if you are looking for one of the most advanced Fridge Freezers on the market right now. However, if you’re only looking for one or two key features, our breakdown below outlines all the key features of our wide Fridge Freezer range.
1. American Style Fridge Freezer
With large capacity and cooling innovations, the American Style Fridge Freezers feature state-of-the-art technologies and an UltraSleek door that instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen. Boasting the ability to contain up to 35 bags of shopping, water and ice dispensers, and a range of smart features, the American Style Fridge Freezer is ideal for keeping more food fresher for longer. Perfect for families or larger households who need more food and beverage storage space from their fridge, the American Style Fridge Freezer’s offer incredible capacity without compromising on style.
For those looking for a more personalised offering, the LG NatureFRESH™ GSLV70PZTF American Style Fridge Freezer features Smart Learner technology, via the ThinQ™ app, which provides Wi-Fi connectivity so you can operate and monitor appliances remotely, whether that's to change the temperature or to activate express freeze in preparation for loading your items after a grocery trip. With the addition of Smart Learner, consumers can enjoy convenient, tailored operation. Smart Learner modifies the appliance behaviour based on your usage habits, by proactively cooling and dropping products into low power mode, energy usage is reduced, and you can save on overall running costs. The LG NatureFRESH™ GSLV70PZTF model is plumbed and available in Shiny Steel or Matte Black colours.
LG’s complete range of American Style Fridge Freezers are available in both plumbed and non-plumbed models, and a variety of colours such as Dark Graphite, Shiny Steel, Stainless Steel and Matte Black.
2. Tall Fridge Freezer
With a variety of sleek, stylish designs and colours, LG’s range of Tall Fridge Freezers are big on the inside but compact on the outside, so all the food you need is right there at your fingertips. Select models, including the new LG NatureFRESH™ GBF62PZJMN Fridge Freezer, offer stunning and easy to use features such as water dispensers. LG’s range of Tall Fridge Freezers units are the ideal choice for those that live in a smaller household and enjoy a sleek design in their kitchen.
The Fridge Freezer cools food evenly and quickly with LG’s DoorCooling+™ technology, the Tall range effectively keeps food fresher for longer, no matter where it is stored in the unit. LG’s NatureFRESH™ GBB62PZGCC Fridge Freezer, 384L, features a useful humidity adjustable drawer built into the fridge, designed specifically to keep fruit and vegetables fresh with temperature control. This model also allows you to enjoy a silent kitchen with the 10 Year Warranty of LG's Inverter Linear Compressor™, which allows for a quiet and efficient operation.
If you’re designing a sustainable kitchen, the LG DoorCooling+™ GBB92MCBAP Fridge Freezer has received an extremely rare ‘A’ rating in the new EU energy labelling system, thanks to its industry leading, innovative eco technology. It has a 20-year warranty following testing by the institute VDE.
3. Multi-Door American Fridge Freezers
Whether you need a Double-Door Fridge Freezer or a Multi-Door Fridge Freezer, you’ll find a stylish multi-door option that fits your style and space with LG. A stylish compact design that doesn’t compromise on capacity, the Multi-Door Fridge Freezer features a range of cutting-edge amenities and smart technologies and is available in a choice of colours including Shiny Steel and Stainless Steel.
The water dispenser uses UVNano™ which promises to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria from the dispenser nozzle, meaning you can enjoy fresh water with the confidence that cleanliness will be above and beyond your average Fridge Freezer. Creating a kitchen space that is peaceful and quiet, the range of Multi-Door models silently operate with LG's Inverter Linear Compressor™ technology.
Featuring easy to use smart technologies that allow users to operate and monitor appliances remotely, consumers can enjoy a convenient and tailored operation. Perfect for those constantly on the go, this compact yet spacious Fridge Freezer is the ideal choice for those with a busy lifestyle.
4. Door-in-Door™ American Fridge Freezers
Enjoy fresher food for longer with LG’s range of Door-in-Door™ Fridge Freezers, featuring an innovative Door-in-Door™ design that lets you easily access your food while minimising cold air loss. The range is also packed with the latest cooling technology, convenient storage, and an energy efficient engine. With amenities such as a water dispenser, smart technologies and no need for plumbing, the LG Door-in-Door™ will fit perfectly into any kitchen or family lifestyle.
Keeping food fresher for longer with LG’s NatureFRESH™ technology, the range of Door-in-Door™ models effectively use innovative cooling technology which help you get the most out of the weekly shop. Built in a stylish, stainless-steel design, the LG Door-in-Door™ Fridge Freezers, such as the LG Door-in-Door™ GSJV91PZAE American style Fridge Freezer, will blend seamlessly into any kitchen.
5. InstaView™ American Fridge Freezer
LG’s InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology range of American Fridge Freezers significantly reduce cold air loss by keeping it where it matters most: on the inside. The InstaView™ technology display makes it possible to look inside the spacious refrigerator without opening the door via a transparent glass panel, allowing you to check what’s in the fridge without opening the door. With fantastic features such as an ice and water dispenser, sleek design and smart technologies, LG’s InstaView™ fridges, like the LG SIGNATURE InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ LSR100 American Fridge Freezer, are perfect for those that love to entertain at home.
In addition, LG’s smart technologies allows the refrigerator to be synced with Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa, enabling voice recognition. LG’s ThinQ™ with Smart Learner technology provides Wi-Fi connectivity so you can operate and monitor appliances remotely, whether that's to change the temperature or to activate express freeze in preparation for loading your items after a grocery trip. With the addition of Smart Learner, consumers can enjoy convenient, tailored operation. Smart Learner modifies the appliance behaviour based on your usage habits, by proactively cooling and dropping products into low power mode, energy usage is reduced, and you can save on overall running costs.
In Summary: choosing the best Fridge Freezer for your household
When purchasing your next Fridge Freezer, refer to this guide to get a full understanding of what you’re looking for in your next appliance. Whether you’re on the hunt for a Tall Fridge Freezer or something a little larger such as a Multi-Door or American Style, LG has a comprehensive range of Fridge Freezers for all your household needs. Choose from:
Tall Fridge Freezers:
- Less than 600mm wide
- Multiple colour options, including Shiny Steel, Dark Graphite and Matte Black
- Up to 400L capacity
- A-rated energy efficient models available
Multi-Door Fridge Freezers:
- DoorCooling+ technology available in select models
- ThinQ™ technology options available
- Multiple colour options available, including Shiny Steel, Stainless Steel and Matte Black
- Capacity of more than 500L
American Style Fridge Freezers:
- Ultrasleek door design
- Multi-Door options
- Multiple colour options, including Shiny Steel, Matte Black and Dark Graphite
- Capacity of more than 500L
InstaView™ Style Fridge Freezers:
- Sleek and stylish models for your home
- Keeping your food fresher for longer with InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology
- Voice activated with WiFi connection and ThinQ™ technology
- Capacity of more than 500L
Door-in-Door™ Fridge Freezers:
- DoorCooling+ technology available in all models
- ThinQ™ technology options available
- Keeping your food fresher for longer with InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology
- Capacity of more than 500L
For more information about LG’s offering and purchasing a Fridge Freezer click here.
FAQs
What to consider when buying a Fridge Freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano ™ auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system using temperature control technology. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.