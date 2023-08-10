We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Water & Ice Dispenser | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | 506L | GML844PZ6F | Shiny Steel
*The UVnano(function name: Self Care) effect was assessed by laboratory tests by TUV in 2020 using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. ; Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 32℃ to 7℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GF-L613PL) and DoorCooling+ model (GF-L570PL).
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
FAQ
What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?
For more information, please click the link below.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
506
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
835x1787x734
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
392
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Shiny Steel
All Spec
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
8806091257505
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
External LCD Display
-
No
-
Internal LED Display
-
No
-
External LED Display
-
Touch-88-White
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
No
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
5
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
0
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Product Type
-
Slim Multi Door American Fridge Freezer
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
220
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
286
-
Volume Total (L)
-
506
-
Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
0
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
0
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
617
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
734
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1750
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1787
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
835x1787x734
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
116
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
Yes (6)
-
Freezer Light
-
LED (2)
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
No
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
Craft ice
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Shiny Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
Yes
-
Handle Type
-
-
Door (Material)
-
VCM
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
392
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
40
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
C
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
