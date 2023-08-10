- On completion of your Booking and acceptance of our terms and conditions you will be offered either same day repair (if before 2PM) or next day.



- You will receive confirmation of your job number and the expected time for the Engineer visit.



- Our approved Service Engineer will call out on the same day ( if before 2PM) or next day if after and carry out the repair to your appliance. Any part(s) that are required by the Service Engineer will have been arranged to be shipped to your address in time for the Engineer visit.



- All repairs will require full and easy access to the appliance (e.g. able to be moved from under a work surface without damaging the surrounding facia). If your appliance cannot be easily accessed to facilitate the repair we reserve the right to abort the repair.



- Parking that gives reasonable access to your property must be provided for the Engineer. If the parking is pay and display or permit controlled, it is your responsibility to arrange for the Engineer to park free of charge for the duration of his visit.