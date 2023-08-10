We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Promotional Warranty Service - Refrigerator
- All LG UK refrigerators come with a free 2 year warranty as standard which covers parts and labour. In addition a 10 years part only warranty is provided on the Linear Compressor Motor.
- If you have purchased an LG Refrigerator from the LG On-Line Shop we are offering an enhanced service to cover for a major fault.
- This service is for a limited postcode areas only, Cut off for same day service is 2:00 pm.
- Successful repair will be subject to engineer/ parts availability.
LG Enhanced Promotional Warranty Terms and Conditions - Same Day Repair Service for LG online shop customer
* Only available in selected post code area
If you have purchased from the LG Online Shop and your Refrigerator develops a fault LG will provide an expedited service and endeavour to repair the unit same day or next day (Monday to Friday, Excluding bank holidays).
The enhanced service is limited to the United Kingdom mainland with the following postcodes:
Service Process
- If in the unlikely event your refrigerator develops a fault please contact the LG Support team.
- By Phone: 0344 847 5454 (Standard rate charge).
- Or via Email, WhatsApp or Live Chat - https://www.lg.com/uk/support.
- An expert consultant will provide troubleshooting advice. If it is evaluated that the unit has a fault they will book an enhanced repair service if it qualifies.
• Proof of purchase from the LG Shop is required.
• Unit must be within the 2 year warranty period.
• The location must be in the included postcode regions.
• If the job is booked before 2:00pm then the repair technician will attempt to visit your location and repair that day.
• If booked after 2:00 pm than the visit will be next business day.
• Someone over 18 years old must be at the premises during the repair service.
• The service is dependent on the availability of spare parts and the repair technician.
The Warranty
- This warranty is valid for any person who has legally acquired possession of the product during the initial warranty period.
- This warranty is only valid when accompanied by the original invoice, sales receipt or formal confirmation from LG UK of the warranty period.
- If the serial number is defaced, missing or illegible, the warranty with LG UK is null and void. In this case, you should contact the dealer from whom the product was purchased.
Duration
- The LG Product warranty is effective from the purchase date. The standard warranty period on LG Refrigerators is 2 years.
- In addition the Linear Compressor motor is provided a limited 10 year parts only warranty.
Services
- LG's obligations are limited to the successful repair or, at its discretion, replacement of the product or defective component(s).
- Replacement Unit or Parts may be new or remanufactured service exchanges.
- LG invests heavily in its Service Network to ensure all repairs are completed in a speedy and professional manner. For this reason Warranty repairs must be carried out by LG, an authorised LG dealer or an authorised LG Service Centre.
Exclusions
- Cost relating to transport, removal or installation of the product.
- Periodic check-ups, maintenance and repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.
- Incorrect installation, misuse, or faults caused by the user through operating errors or lack of care and maintenance.
- Failure to use the product for its normal purposes.
- Damage caused by Lightning, Water, Fire, Acts of God, War, Public Disturbances, incorrect mains voltage, improper or insufficient ventilation or any other cause beyond the reasonable control of LG.
- Faulty repairs or repairs carried out by parties other than LG, an authorised LG dealer or an authorised LG Service Centre.
Liability
The consumer’s statutory rights in any applicable national legislation whether against the retailer arising from the purchase contract or otherwise are not affected by this warranty. Unless there is national legislation to the contrary, the rights under this warranty are the consumer’s sole rights and LG, Its subsidiaries and distributors shall not be liable for any indirect or consequential loss or damage.
•• This warranty is applicable for normal consumer usage. If the product is used in a commercial environmentthe product and it’s parts will have a 12 months parts and labour warranty only.
Contact
For queries relating to warranty or product service please visit our Contact Us page.
What is covered in the same day repair service
- Labour.
- Any Parts– which will be shipped directly by courier to your home, in time for engineer appointment.
- A repair to resolve the Described fault within the same day if booked before 2PM, if after this then the repair will be carried out the next day ( Excluding Weekends and Bank Holidays ).
- Full test and a professional safety check.
The same day repair service DOES NOT cover
- Any other product, other than certain refrigeration models.
- Commercial appliances or domestic appliances installed in commercial premises.
- Appliances situated in caravans or on boats.
- Food loss or spoilage.
- Repairs as a result of misuse, negligence or poor installation.
- Repairs as a result of appliances being affected by flood damage or infestation.
- Repairs to appliances which have not been installed in accordance with the manufacturers' recommendations.
- Appliances which differ from the details provided at time of report, including the age of the appliance.
- If our Engineer visits and finds that your repair falls into any of the above categories we will cancel the repair.
Your Same Day Repair Service Appointment
- On completion of your Booking and acceptance of our terms and conditions you will be offered either same day repair (if before 2PM) or next day.
- You will receive confirmation of your job number and the expected time for the Engineer visit.
- Our approved Service Engineer will call out on the same day ( if before 2PM) or next day if after and carry out the repair to your appliance. Any part(s) that are required by the Service Engineer will have been arranged to be shipped to your address in time for the Engineer visit.
- All repairs will require full and easy access to the appliance (e.g. able to be moved from under a work surface without damaging the surrounding facia). If your appliance cannot be easily accessed to facilitate the repair we reserve the right to abort the repair.
- Parking that gives reasonable access to your property must be provided for the Engineer. If the parking is pay and display or permit controlled, it is your responsibility to arrange for the Engineer to park free of charge for the duration of his visit.
Changing or Cancelling Your Appointment
- You may change or cancel your appointment date at any time up to 17.00 on the day of call out. If you wish to change or cancel your appointment please call our Customer Services Department on 0344 847 5454.
- If our approved Service Engineer cannot gain access to the appliance on the agreed appointment time, this could result in you being charged for the failed a call out.
- If we or our approved Service Engineer has to change or cancel your selected appointment time, we will arrange the earliest alternate day and time that is suitable with you.
If We Cannot Repair Your Appliance
If the Service Engineer deems the appliance un-repairable. In these instances our Customer services department will liaise with you to find the best solution to resolve matters.
Guarantee Period
- The Same day repair service is guaranteed to cover the initial fault for 90 days from the date the repair is completed. The guarantee only covers parts already replaced and excludes any accidental damage or customer miss-use.
- If your appliance fails with the same fault as detailed in your initial repair, we will arrange to send the original service provider back to you at a mutually convenient time. In the event of the fault re-occurring during the guarantee period please call our Customer Services Department on 0344 847 5454.
- If we have arranged for an Engineer to re-visit but you subsequently wish to cancel you may do so up to 17:00 on the day before the agreed call out date. If you wish to cancel after this time or during the repair, you may be charged a call out. Calls made directly to the Engineer to request a re-visit are not covered under this guarantee.
- The guarantee becomes invalid if the appliance is not used in accordance with manufacturer guidelines, moved within the property or to a new address.