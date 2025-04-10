There is no doubt that technology is moving fast, especially when it comes to AI. New features are consistently being introduced and there is a growing focus around personalisation. This is already being implemented in LG AI TVs through a range of features.8

The AI Magic Remote9 features voice control and offers intuitive navigation, while AI Concierge10 provides personalised recommendations. AI Voice ID is another powerful tool as it can recognise users and provide customised content.8 AI Search makes finding content on LG’s latest OLED evo TVs easier than ever, using LLM) to understand conversational context and uncover subtle user intentions.8 This enhances the user experience, making content access easier.

AI Energy Mode11 is particularly useful as it can adjust brightness, turn off the TV and put connected devices into power-saving mode.