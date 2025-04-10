We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart TV vs AI TV: which is right for you?
- Overview of the two technologies and their key differences.
- AI-driven personalisation, including sound, visual performance and intelligent controls in LG AI TVs.
- How smart connectivity and app ecosystems are used in LG Smart TVs.
- Factors to consider based on user needs, preferences and LG’s advanced offerings.
Television technology evolves rapidly, making it essential to understand the differences between AI and Smart TVs, both of which offer numerous features and benefits.
Smart TV vs AI TV
A Smart TV connects to the internet, allowing access to streaming, gaming and social media.
The key difference with an AI TV is that it can utilise artificial intelligence to personalise the viewing experience. It can achieve this by optimising sound and picture quality and suggesting tailored content based on user habits.1
How is an AI TV different from a Smart TV?
When it comes to Smart TVs, there is a focus on features such as app integration, streaming capabilities and smart assistants.
Streaming, Apps and Assistants
Smart TVs provide internet access for streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, plus many others via the LG Smart World app store. LG TVs also come with built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which allows you to use voice commands to control connected devices and access a range of entertainment.2
Personalisation and Intelligent Adaptation
LG Smart TVs offer a variety of personalisation features, including a customisable home screen and custom picture modes. There is also the ability to automatically adjust settings like brightness and volume through Intelligent Adaptation.2
Technology and User Experience
Smart TVs offer intuitive navigation with menus highlighting personalised recommendations. Tailored content suggestions can also be made based on viewing history.2
AI TV features: smart technology explained
Explore the many ways that artificial intelligence is being utilised in LG TVs.
AI Picture Pro
AI Picture Pro optimises picture quality in real-time, upscaling content for finer detail and adjusting settings to the viewing environment. AI Picture Wizard personalises display settings based on user preferences.3
AI Sound Pro
Featured in a range of televisions, including the LG QNED AI QNED89,4 AI Sound Pro up mixes audio and remasters the sound so vocals are crystal clear.
AI Customisation
This provides the optimal brightness and sound,3 tailored specifically to your surroundings.
AI Magic Remote
AI Magic Remote enhances navigation with voice recognition, gesture controls and a scroll wheel. The AI Button activates ThinQ AI, Google Assistant or Alexa for hands-free control and smart home integration.3
AI Experience
Enjoy personalised services that make your LG AI TV experience even easier and more enjoyable. This includes access to a chatbot, concierge and a customised profile.3
AI Experience
AI Upscaling
Upscaling uses AI to enhance the quality of lower-resolution content. This can include upscaling 2K or 4K content to 8K.3
AI Brightness Control
Featured in the LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV, this technology uses a light sensor to automatically adjust the TV's brightness based on the amount of light in the room.5
LG’s innovations: AI ThinQ technology
A proprietary technology from LG, AI ThinQ utilises deep learning to understand your needs and habits as you interact with your television. It improves efficiency by actively learning from your viewing habits.6
This is thanks to the powerful processors that keep track of your demands as you use your TV. The television will then make recommendations, making the viewing experience more intuitive.6
Choosing the right TV: AI or Smart?
To help you understand the difference between AI and Smart TVs, we’ll compare the LG UHD 4K Smart TV7 and the LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV.5
Future of AI in TV technology
There is no doubt that technology is moving fast, especially when it comes to AI. New features are consistently being introduced and there is a growing focus around personalisation. This is already being implemented in LG AI TVs through a range of features.8
The AI Magic Remote9 features voice control and offers intuitive navigation, while AI Concierge10 provides personalised recommendations. AI Voice ID is another powerful tool as it can recognise users and provide customised content.8 AI Search makes finding content on LG’s latest OLED evo TVs easier than ever, using LLM) to understand conversational context and uncover subtle user intentions.8 This enhances the user experience, making content access easier.
AI Energy Mode11 is particularly useful as it can adjust brightness, turn off the TV and put connected devices into power-saving mode.
FAQ
Q: Is AI upscaling worth it?
Q: Are all LG Smart TVs equipped with AI features?
A: There may be some older models that do not utilise AI so it is worth checking on the model and the processor. However, the vast majority of LG Smart TVs will come with numerous AI features that perform a range of tasks.12
While Smart TVs offer internet access and the ability to download apps and play games, an AI TV does all this and much more thanks to a range of AI-powered features that can deliver the highest possible picture quality and tailored content.
Life's Good!
