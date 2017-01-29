About Cookies on This Site

An internet connection sets a Smart TV apart from the rest

LG Lab

What is a smart TV?

Looking to answer the question: what is a smart TV? We have you covered as we explain the many benefits, from the most popular apps to connecting to other smart devices.

A large LG OLED TV that fits perfectly in a living room

LG Lab

TV buying guide: Everything you need to know

If you’re thinking of investing in a new television but you’re not sure which one best suits your needs, then this TV buying guide is exactly what you need.

Vergleich zwischen Ultrawide- und Dual-Monitoren (Seite an Seite)

LG Lab

Ultrawide vs. dual monitors

Better understand the differences between a dual monitor and an ultrawide display with this helpful article that details the pros and cons of both setups.

A living room with one of the best soundbars for LG TVs

LG Lab

Soundbars for LG TVs: complete buying guide

What makes a good soundbar, and what are the best soundbars for LG TVs? We’ve combed through the details in this in-depth guide.

UltraGear gaming monitors and the European League of Legends Championship

LG Lab

Play to Win with the Right Gaming Monitor

Best-in-class processing power and image resolution made LG UltraGear a household name. See why this gaming monitor is leading the way.

A family is talking in front of their home air conditioning system.

LG Lab

Home air conditioning: everything you need to know

Should you invest in a home air conditioning system? Here’s how to choose the right one for your household.

Mini LED vs. OLED comparison.

LG Lab

Mini LED vs. OLED: comparing the top TV technology

Discover the key differences between Mini LED vs. OLED and find out which TV is the right choice for you.

Get more out of your favourite products and discover the best tech for your daily life with LG Lab. From TVs to smart appliances to monitors and more, we curate stories for a better connected life.

