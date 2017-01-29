We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is a smart TV?
Looking to answer the question: what is a smart TV? We have you covered as we explain the many benefits, from the most popular apps to connecting to other smart devices.
LG LAB
Get more out of your favourite products and discover the best tech for your daily life with LG Lab. From TVs to smart appliances to monitors and more, we curate stories for a better connected life.