Life's Good!

The primary distinction comes from the geometry. Curved monitors use curvature ratings such as 1000R to 1800R1; the lower the number, the tighter the curve. This shape wraps the edges of the display toward the viewer and enhances the field of view.

Flat monitors remain completely straight, which benefits precision and consistent viewing angles. Modern improvements in flat display screen resolution technology make flat panels exceptionally sharp, which is valuable for design accuracy and colour-critical work.

Overall, curved monitors create a more natural arc that aligns with human peripheral vision, whereas flat monitors deliver predictable angles and are easier to mount or position in compact spaces.