LG XBOOM CM4360 230W Hi Fi System

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG XBOOM CM4360 230W Hi Fi System

CM4360

LG XBOOM CM4360 230W Hi Fi System

Auto DJ

Auto DJ

TV Sound Sync

TV Sound Sync

Automatically mix music
Auto DJ

Automatically mix music

Perfect for parties. Auto DJ seamlessly blends each song into the next from a connected USB stick. Keep the tables turning for a great party atmosphere.
LG Remote App

LG Remote App

Simply download the LG Bluetooth™ Remote App for your Smartphone to control your LG device.
Clutter free, convenient TV connection.
TV Sound Sync

Clutter free, convenient TV connection.

Synchronise your sound and cut the clutter. Connect your compatible LG TV to your XBOOM system easily and wirelessly. This negates the need for messy wires and gives you more speaker placement options
Convenient connection
Multi Bluetooth™

Convenient connection

"Keep the tables turning by connecting up to 3 devices simultaneously*. Pair up and play out your favourite tunes, tracks and more as you stay in control of the mix.

*Available for Android and iOS devices via LG MUSICflow BT app."

*Available for Android and iOS devices via LG MUSICflow BT app."
All Spec

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Output (all)

230W

Power Output (unit)

115W x 2

Power Consumption unit (on)

45W

Power Consumption (standby)

0.5W ↓

Number of Speaker Drivers

2ea x 2

Driver type

Woofer / Tweeter

Pre-set Sound Modes

22 EA

Wireless Sound Connection

LG Sound Sync

Wireless Sound Compatibility

LG TV Only

TV Sound Sync

Yes (BT Only)

FM Radio

Yes

CD Playback

Yes

Playable File Formats (image/audio/video)

Audio (MP3, WMA)

Bluetooth™

Yes

Bluetooth™ Power On

Yes

USB

1

Portable In

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

Equaliser

Yes

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

204 x 284 x 278

Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

Front SPK : 204 x 284 x 200

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

837 x 256 x 364

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

2.53

Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

Front SPK : 2.1 x 2

Gross Weight (Kg)

8.2

Box Contents

remote, batteries, simple manual, warranty card, FM Antenna

Positioning Option

Flat

Colour

Black

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(CM4360)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

CM4360

LG XBOOM CM4360 230W Hi Fi System