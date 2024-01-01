We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
xboom, reinspired by will.i.am
LG launches a new line of audio products under the name of ‘xboom by will.i.am’ through a partnership with will.i am. Now xboom evolves into a brand that embodies creative culture and urban aesthetic, delivering a whole new audio experience.
will.i.am's logo is placed above the xboom by will.i.am logo.
The legend, leading the reinvention
will.i.am is teaming up with LG as the Experiential Architect for xboom. He provides strategic counsel for product development, design, and brand marketing to carve out a new space of music to the fullest.
Where pop culture and technology intersect
A nine-time Grammy Award winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. As the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-driven radio platform RAiDiO.FYI, will.i.am has been at the forefront of AI innovation. His artistic vision and technical insight redefine the audio experience to the next level.
On the left side will.i.am's image from the front places on orange-colored-background. He's wearing a cap and sunglasses. On the right side his logo is placed.
LG xboom’s signature sound balanced by will.i.am
All ‘xboom by will.i.am’ products are stamped with a mark of the mastermind. This unique sound is identified by a rich, powerful bass with a balanced and warm sound. It’s got two modes: one that gets you moving with dynamic bass while the other calms you with soothing tones.
On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.
Music flows with flair
and functionality
All xbooms are designed to make the music experience more fun, adventurous, yet convenient. Easy-to-hold strap or handle is designed for portability while interactive lighting comes in a variety of colors to sync with the music.
On the left side will.i.am in the white background wearing white outfit and white hat is pointing at his black earbud in his left ear with his left index finger. On the right side will.i.am in the same outfit in a orange background is posing like he's running and holding a xboom Grab in his right hand.
Tune in, chat on with AI-powered FYI
All new ‘xboom by will.i.am’ products will be integrated with RAiDiO.FYI - an AI-powered interactive audio experience. It empowers listeners to immerse and personalize themselves and engage in real-time, two-way conversations with their favorite topic-based STAiTiONS. This conversational media platform redefines radio, taking it to a whole new dimension by connecting people.
Get ready for a xbooming experience
The 2025 line of ‘xboom by will.i.am’ products, including Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds will be unveiled at CES 2025.
From upper left side, xboom Buds' cradle opened with earbuds in it, xboom Bounces' upper left part, xboom Stage 301's right bottom part and xboom Grab's side are shown. Each of them is barely seen just like they're located in the darkness with little and colored light coming in.