LG XBOOM RNC5 Speaker
Light up the dance floor
Sync your smartphone with the beat
A close-up view of the top of LG RNC5. Two flashing smartphones are floating around it. There'a colourful eq behind the speaker.
*This feature only works on Android.
Take control of the dance floor through DJ App
A hand holding a smartphone, showing DJ app.
*App updates will be available.
More ways to enjoy the party
A concert scene. Guitar In, USB, Bluetooth, and Radio icons are shown below the image.
*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.
*There is no internal storage.
Share playlists on one app
A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM RNC5 with two other smartphones floating around it. A Bluetooth logo is shown in bewteen smartphones.
*App updates will be available.
Feel the excitement of a live performance
People watching TV on a wall with an LG XBOOM RNC5 to the right of it. TV is displaying a movie.
All Spec
-
Function Selector - FM
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - DAB+
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 2
-
Yes
-
Audio In - Guitar input
-
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)
-
Yes
-
Display - Type
-
14 Seg / 8 Digit
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - User EQ
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Cluster1 EQ
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Standard
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Football
-
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Narrow
-
200-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
-
0.5W↓
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM, DAB+
-
Tuning Range-FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
-
DAB+
-
Yes
-
Station Preset (FM / DAB+)
-
50 / 50
-
Memory / Erase
-
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Juke Box
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Suffle
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Copy
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Strobe (App )
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder Search brWith Music Playing
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File Delete
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Power Down
-
Default ON
-
Set mobility - Handle
-
Yes
-
DJ Effects
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Loop
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ PAD
-
Yes
-
DJ Scratcher
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Multi Juke box
-
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Echo Mode
-
Yes
-
Vocal Eeffects
-
Yes
-
Voice canceller
-
Yes
-
Key Changer
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
-
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
-
40 (Option 9)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
-
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
DAB+ Antenna
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Flexo
-
Power Cord Cable
-
Yes
-
Front Speaker - System
-
2Way 3Speaker
-
Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit
-
2"x 2
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
-
8"
-
Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)
-
8Ω / x / 3Ω
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set
-
330 x 685 x 344
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton
-
436 x 761 x 396
-
Weight (Kg) - Net
-
13.8
-
Weight (Kg) - Gross
-
16.6
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Buy Directly from LG
RNC5
LG XBOOM RNC5 Speaker