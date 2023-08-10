About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM RNC5 Speaker

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG XBOOM RNC5 Speaker

front view

"A low angle view of the right side of LG XBOOM RNC5 against a purple background. The XBOOM light are also purple. And a TV screen displays a concert scene."

Feel the bold party sound

Double Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer, and other fun features bring powerful rhythm that will turn the party up.

LG XBOOM RNC5 with a left side forward against a black background. The purple circular sound graphic comes out from the woofers.

Double Super Bass Boost

Give music a double boost

Make the party more enjoyable— LG RNC5 delivers deep rich bass that rocks the party.
Party Lighting

Light up the dance floor

colourful LED lights vary and change with the rhythm of the beat to add more excitement to your parties.

text only

Party Strobe

Sync your smartphone with the beat

Add a light to the party. Connect up to three smartphones and raise them up or put your phone in the cradle as their rear light flashes along with the music.

A close-up view of the top of LG RNC5. Two flashing smartphones are floating around it. There'a colourful eq behind the speaker.

*This feature only works on Android.

A man is spinning DJ deck.

Take control of the dance floor through DJ App

Get the party dancing. Apply sound effects straight from the DJ App on either Android or iOS, or control the DJ Pad on the speaker.

A hand holding a smartphone, showing DJ app.

*App updates will be available.

Connectivity

More ways to enjoy the party

Plug in to the guitar input and get the room rocking. Or use a USB and the radio to play music.

A concert scene. Guitar In, USB, Bluetooth, and Radio icons are shown below the image.

Karaoke Star

Sing it loud and clear

Adjust the music and microphone volume separately. Then when you're ready, sing your heart out.

*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.

Wireless Party Link

Double the fun

Wirelessly link two LG XBOOM RNC5 to double the sound output. Bigger sound only means one thing — better parties and more fun.
Party Saver

Relive the fun with friends

Record your playlists and DJ mixes to USB, so, you can listen back to them at anytime. Copy them to another USB, or even send them to friends over Bluetooth®.

*There is no internal storage.

Multi Bluetooth & XBOOM App

Share playlists on one app

Pair three devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music. Get it on the Google Play or the App Store.

A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM RNC5 with two other smartphones floating around it. A Bluetooth logo is shown in bewteen smartphones.

*App updates will be available.

TV Sound Sync

Feel the excitement of a live performance

Connect the RNC5 to your LG TV via optical cable or Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filing sound.

People watching TV on a wall with an LG XBOOM RNC5 to the right of it. TV is displaying a movie.

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Function Selector - FM

Yes

Function Selector - DAB+

Yes

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - USB2

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio In - USB 1

Yes

Audio In - USB 2

Yes

Audio In - Guitar input

1EA (Φ6.3)

Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

1EA (Φ6.3)

Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)

Yes

DISPLAY

Display - Type

14 Seg / 8 Digit

Display - Demo

Yes

Display - Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

EQUALIZER - User EQ

Yes

EQUALIZER - Cluster1 EQ

Yes

EQUALIZER - Standard

Yes

EQUALIZER - Pop

Yes

EQUALIZER - Classic

Yes

EQUALIZER - Rock

Yes

EQUALIZER - Jazz

Yes

EQUALIZER - Bass Blast

Yes

EQUALIZER - Football

Yes

Childsafe Mode

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement - Narrow

200-240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption at Stand By

0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM, DAB+

Tuning Range-FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

DAB+

Yes

Station Preset (FM / DAB+)

50 / 50

Memory / Erase

Yes/Yes

Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Playable File Format - WMA

Yes

Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Juke Box

Yes

Convenience - Suffle

Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - USB Direct Recording

Yes

Convenience - USB Copy

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

Yes

Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Yes/No

Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

Yes

Convenience - Party Strobe (App )

Yes

Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

Convenience - File/Folder Search brWith Music Playing

Yes

Convenience - File Delete

Yes

Convenience - Fota

Yes

Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)

Yes/No

Convenience - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

Yes

Convenience - Auto Power Down

Default ON

Set mobility - Handle

Yes

DJ FUNCTION

DJ Effects

Yes (App. Only)

DJ Loop

Yes (App. Only)

DJ PAD

Yes

DJ Scratcher

Yes (App. Only)

Multi Juke box

Yes

Sampler Creator

Yes (App. Only)

Auto DJ

Yes

KARAOKE

Echo Mode

Yes

Vocal Eeffects

Yes

Voice canceller

Yes

Key Changer

Yes

TV SOUND

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Remote Control Unit - Unit

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model Name

MA2

Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

40 (Option 9)

Remote Control Unit - Battery

AAAx2

Instruction Manual - Simple

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

DAB+ Antenna

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Flexo

Power Cord Cable

Yes

SPEAKER

Front Speaker - System

2Way 3Speaker

Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit

2"x 2

Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

8"

Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)

8Ω / x / 3Ω

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set

330 x 685 x 344

Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton

436 x 761 x 396

Weight (Kg) - Net

13.8

Weight (Kg) - Gross

16.6

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(RNC5)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(RNC5)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

