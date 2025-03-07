Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am
15 – 27 W USB PD

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Händler

Support

LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am

15 – 27 W USB PD
BOUNCE

LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am

()
  • Frontansicht von oben
  • Frontansicht
  • Frontansicht mit Logo in Großaufnahme
  • Ansicht von oben
  • Rückansicht
  • Seitenansicht von links
  • Seitenansicht von rechts
  • Vorderansicht mit Griff
  • Rückansicht mit Griff
Frontansicht von oben
Frontansicht
Frontansicht mit Logo in Großaufnahme
Ansicht von oben
Rückansicht
Seitenansicht von links
Seitenansicht von rechts
Vorderansicht mit Griff
Rückansicht mit Griff

Hauptmerkmale

  • LG xboom Signature Sound, zusammen entwickelt mit will.i.am
  • AI Sound und AI Room Calibration passen den Klang genre- und umgebungsgerecht an
  • AI Lighting stimmt die Beleuchtung des Speakers auf die Musik ab
  • Bis zu 30 Stunden Akkulaufzeit
  • Outdoortauglich und getestet nach US-Militärstandards
  • Via Auracast lassen sich mehrere xboom Speaker miteinander verbinden
Mehr
will.i.am in weißem Outfit und Sonnenbrille hält xboom Bounce direkt neben sein Gesicht.

xboom Signature Sound – tuned by will.i.am

Entdecke den neuen xboom Bounce, zusammen entwickelt mit will.i.am. Erlebe Profi-Sound in einzigartigem Design.

*Das Video dient Demonstrationszwecken.

will.i.am – LGs Experience Architect für xboom Bounce

LG hat das Multitalent will.i.am beauftragt, xboom als Marke neu zu definieren, um dein Hörerlebnis mit einem völlig neuen Sound und Stil zu bereichern. Als neunfacher Grammy-Gewinner ist will.i.am zweifellos eine echte Ikone der Popkultur.

Alle Produkte der Reihe „xboom by will.i.am“ wurden von will.i.am professionell veredelt, um einen ausgewogenen Klang mit einem wärmeren Ton zu liefern. Dank seiner Musik- und Technologie-Expertise hat will.i.am den xboom Bounce mitentwickelt, sodass der Speaker für einen immersiven und dynamischen Klang mit unglaublich lebendigen Beats sorgt.

Sound-UX: Schlägt andere Töne an

Erlebe die komplexe und außergewöhnliche Produkt-Sound-UX, die von will.i.am entwickelt wurde. Jeder Sound, der die Bedienung des neuen xboom begleitet - das Ein- und Ausschalten, das Verbinden über Bluetooth und das Einstellen der Lautstärke - wurde von dem Künstler entwickelt. 

will.i.am arbeitet im Studio und schaut auf einen Bildschirm, der unter einem Mikrofon angebracht ist.

Bounce mit kräftigen Beats und voller Energie

Spüre, wie der Rhythmus durch die beiden pulsierenden Radiatoren lebendig wird. Lass dich von Bass und treibenden Beats bewegen. 

*Das Video dient nur zu Demonstrationszwecken.

Dynamischer Klang dank
Peerless-Hochtöner 

Mit zwei Hochtönern von Peerless, einem renommierten dänischen Hersteller von High-End-Audiogeräten. Erlebe außergewöhnliche Klangqualität mit unvergleichlicher Klarheit und Lebendigkeit. 

Robust und zertifiziert nach Militärstandard 

Entwickelt für Outdoor-Abenteuer: xboom Bounce ist nach US-Militärstandards getstet und hat nachweislich alle 7 Haltbarkeitstests bestanden. Der Speaker ist robust genug, um unterschiedlichen Bedingungen in fast jeder Umgebung standzuhalten. 

Regen | Vibration | Stöße | Wasserspritzer | Überschwemmung | Sandstaub | Hohe Temperatur

*Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse oder Leistungen können je nach Einsatzumgebung variieren. 

**Militärische Testdetails

- Test-Standard: MIL-STD-810H

- Test-Parameter: Regen, Vibration, Stöße, Wsserspritzer, Überschwemmung, Sandstaub und hohe Temperaturen

- Zertifizierungsergebnis: BESTANDEN

- Datum der Zertifizierung: 18. Dezember 2024

xboom Bounce ist in einer sechseckigen Form platziert und dahinter befindet sich links ein Haufen Erde und rechts ein Spritzer Wasser.

IP67 wasser- und staubbeständig

IP67-zertifiziert, um Wasser und Staub standzuhalten.

Genieße Musik bedenkenlos überall, ob am Pool oder am Strand.

*Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse oder Leistungen können je nach Einsatzumgebung variieren. 

**IP67 schützt vollständig gegen Staub und andere ähnliche Partikel und schützt auch vollständig gegen Eintauchen in bis zu 1 m Tiefe für 30 Minuten. 

Frontansicht des xboom Bounce mit eingeschaltetem Licht.

30 Stunden Akkulaufzeit für Musik rund um die Uhr

Deine Musik sollte nicht vor dir schlappmachen!

Bounce spielt bis zu 30 Stunden mit einer vollen Ladung.

* Die angegebene Spielzeit basiert auf internen Tests bei 50 % Lautstärke, aktiviertem Bluetooth- und Sprachanhebungsmodus und ohne Beleuchtung.

** Die tatsächliche Spielzeit kann abweichen.

﻿*** Der Akku ist austauschbar, und Ersatzakkus sind separat erhältlich. 

**** Der Akku kann nach eigenem Ermessen mit einfachen Werkzeugen ausgetauscht werden.

AI Sound

AI perfektioniert den Sound für jedes Genre

Wähle je nach Geschmack manuell zwischen Rhythmus-, Melodie- oder stimmorientierten Modi oder lasse die AI den optimalen Modus für dich einstellen. Die AI analysiert die Audiodaten und passt den Klang an das jeweilige Genre an. 

will.i.am hält den xboom Bounce direkt neben sein Gesicht.

AI Calibration

AI Calibration für raumfüllenden Klang

AI kalibriert den Ton auf der Grundlage der Größe und Form des Raums, in dem du dich befindest. Liefert vollen, unverzerrten Klang, egal ob in einem großen oder einem kleinen Raum.

AI Lighting

AI-Beleuchtung, die sich mit dem Ton synchronisiert 

AI erkennt das Genre deiner Musik und liefert die optimale Beleuchtung, die mit dem Sound synchronisiert ist. Wähle zwischen den Modi Ambient, Party und Voice - je nach Stimmung. Prüfe auch die informative Beleuchtung für den Status des Lautsprechers. 

*The video is for demonstration purposes

xboom Bounce hat ein cooles Design und einen praktischen Gurt 

Stilvoll und praktisch: Mit dem Tragegurt kannst du deinen Speaker einfach tragen und aufhängen. Das Retro-Design verleiht dem xboom Bounce einen einzigartigen, eleganten Touch. 

Im oberen Licht wird xboom Bounce mit dem Gurt am Arm einer Person gehalten. Oben rechts hält eine Person mit violetter Jacke xboom Bounce mit der rechten Hand. Unten links hält will.i.am den xboom Bounce mit seiner linken Hand. Unten rechts hält will.i.am im gleichen Outfit mit der rechten Hand xboom Bounce.

Auf einem regenbogenfarbenen Kreis sind xboom Stage 301, Grab und Bounce im Uhrzeigersinn angeordnet. Neben dem xboom Bounce ist das Bild seiner Auracast-Schaltfläche in einem Kreis platziert.

Für noch mehr Stimmung: Verbinde mehrere Lautsprecher via Auracast™

Erstelle einen Party-Link, um Geräte zu koppeln und Inhalte über Auracast™ zu teilen. Sofortiger Zugriff durch einfaches Drücken einer einzigen Taste. Tauche ein in eindringlichen Klang, der durch den Anschluss verschiedener Lautsprecher verstärkt wird.

*Nur die Modelle Bounce, Grab und Stage 301, die im Jahr 2025 veröffentlicht wurden, können miteinander verbunden werden.

**Die Darstellung dient nur zur Veranschaulichung. Die tatsächliche Größe kann abweichen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINES

  • Anzahl der Kanäle

    2.1ch (Stereo)

  • Ausgangsleistung

    30 W + 5 W x 2

BARCODE-INFORMATION

  • EAN

    8806096327241

GEWICHT

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    2,04 kg

  • Gewicht

    1,42 kg

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Ja

  • SBC

    Ja

TREIBER

  • Passivmembran

    Ja (2)

  • Hochtöner (Tweeter)

    20 mm x 2

  • Hochtöner-Typ

    Dome

  • Tieftöner

    93 x 53 mm

ZUBEHÖR

  • Strap

    Ja

  • USB Typ C Kabel

    Ja

  • Garantiekarte

    Ja

AKKU

  • Akkuladezeit

    3

  • Akkulaufzeit (Stunden)

    30

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

BEDIENUNG

  • Akku Anzeige

    Ja

  • App (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Beleuchtung

    Ja

  • Multipoint

    Ja

  • Party Link (Dual mode)

    Ja

  • Party Link (Multi mode)

    Ja

  • Freisprecheinrichtung

    Ja

  • Software-Upgrade (FOTA)

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Sprachassistenten (Google Assistant, Siri)

    Ja

  • IP-Schutzklasse (Spritzwasserschutz)

    IP67

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

  • Verpackung

    316,5 x 142,5 x 136,0 mm

  • Gerät

    272 x 103 x 88 mm

EQUALIZER

  • AI Sound

    Ja

  • Bass Boost

    Ja

  • Custom (App)

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

ENERGIEVERBRAUCH

  • Im eingeschalteten Zustand

    20 W

  • Im Standby

    0.3 W

STROMVERSORGUNG

  • DC Output (USB-C)

    Ja

  • USB Typ C

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.

Empfehlungen für dich