Entdecken Sie unseren neuen LG Business Shop für Kleine und Mittelständische Unternehmen

und profitieren Sie von 15% Rabatt.

Sie erhalten eine Firmenrechnung, die sie ganz einfach und unkompliziert beim Finanzamt einreichen können.

 

 

Branchen
Jetzt registrieren

LG bietet vielfältige Lösungen für Ihre Branche

Wählen Sie Ihre Branche aus und profitieren Sie von unseren Angeboten

Büro und Gewerbe Beispielbild

Büro & Gewerbe

 

Schule & Bildung Beispielbild

Schule & Bildung

 

Handwerk Beispielbild

Handwerk

 

Gastronomie & Hotel Beispielbild

Gastronomie & Hotel

 

Öffentliche Verwaltung Beispielbild

Öffentliche Verwaltung

Start-Up Beispielbild

Start-Ups

 

Call-Center

Kundenservice

Ihre Vorteile als LG Geschäftskunde

Installation

Willkommensrabatt

Registrieren Sie sich im LG Business Shop und erhalten Sie 15% Rabatt auf Ihre erste Bestellung.

Rückgaberecht

Firmenrechnung

Sie erhalten eine Firmenrechnung, die sie ganz einfach und unkompliziert beim Finanzamt einreichen können.

 

Über unseren Zahlungsdienstleister Billie bieten wir Ihnen auch den Rechnungskauf als Zahlungsmethode an.

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenloser Postversand*

Profitieren Sie von einer kostenlosen Lieferung für alle Postsendungen.

Einfach registrieren

Die Verifizierung Ihres Geschäftskontos dauert nur wenige Minuten, sodass Sie zeitnah mit dem Einkauf starten können. 

1. Geschäftskonto erstellen

Registrieren Sie sich mit Ihrer Business

E-Mail Adresse in unserem LG Business Shop.

2. Überprüfung der Umsatzsteuer-ID

Sie erhalten nach erfolgreicher Registrierung eine E-Mail mit der Bitte Ihre Business E-Mail Adresse zu verifizieren. 

3. Einkauf starten

Nach erfolgreicher Verifizierung erhalten Sie die Aufforderung Ihre Gewerbeanmeldebescheinigung einzureichen. 

Nach anschließender Prüfung erhalten Sie Zugang zu unserem Business Shop.

Entdecken Sie unsere Produktvielfalt

Wir sind Ihr Technik-Partner für moderne Lösungen.

 

Monitore
Monitore

Steigern Sie Ihre Produktivität mit leistungsstarken Monitoren für Ihr Geschäft.

Jetzt kaufen
TVs
TVs

Leicht, robust und leistungsstark – TVs für das Wachstum Ihres Unternehmens.

Jetzt kaufen
Notebooks
Notebooks

Optimieren Sie Ihre Geschäftsabläufe mit ultraportablen, effizienten Notebooks.

Jetzt kaufen
Earbuds
Earbuds

Bleiben Sie verbunden und produktiv mit kristallklarem, kabellosem Sound für die Arbeit.

Jetzt kaufen

FAQs

Q.

Wer kann den LG Business Shop in Anspruch nehmen?

A.

In Deutschland ansässige Firmen mit einer Mwst-ID 

(LG behält sich vor, Prozesse anzupassen und nach Prüfung den Zugang nicht zu gewähren). 

Q.

Benötige ich ein LG Business Konto, um Zugriff auf den Business Shop zu erhalten?

A.

Ja, ein LG Business Konto ist zwingend erforderlich, um sich verifizieren zu lassen und auf exklusive Angebote zuzugreifen.

Q.

Kann ich meine Bestellung an eine Adresse im Ausland liefern lassen?

A.

Nein, die Lieferung muss innerhalb Deutschlands erfolgen. Bitte stellen Sie sicher, dass alle Lieferdetails korrekt angegeben sind.

Q.

Welche Produkte können im Business Shop gekauft werden?

A.

LG Produkte, die für den Business Shop verfügbar sind.

Q.

Kann der gewährte Business Rabatt auf andere Firmen oder Personen übertragen werden?

A.

Nein, die Rabatte sind nicht auf andere Firmen, oder Personen übertragbar.

Noch Fragen? Wir helfen Ihnen gerne weiter.

Kontakt

Sie haben Fragen zu unserem Business Shop oder Ihrer Bestellung?

Support-Hotline: +49 6196 7883000
Mo - Fr: 9 bis 18 Uhr ｜ Sa: 10 bis 16 Uhr
Email: OBS-SMB@lge.com

Zum Service Hub
Kundensupport Icon
Großaufträge

Sie möchten einen Großauftrag einreichen und Kontakt
mit unseren Vertriebsteams aufnehmen?

Hier finden Sie unsere Kontaktformulare für Ihr Anliegen.

Kaufanfrage senden
Kaufanfrage Icon