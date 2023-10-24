About Cookies on This Site

Die Frau befindet sich draußen und stellt über ihr Smartphone die Klimaanlage im Haus ein.

Entdecken Sie Unsere Intelligenten LG ThinQ® Fähigen Haushaltsgeräte

Die ThinQ® Technologie von LG ermöglicht eine Smart-Home-Konnektivität Ihrer LG Haushaltsgeräte über WLAN.

Entdecken Sie Unsere Intelligenten LG ThinQ® Fähigen Haushaltsgeräte Google Play Entdecken Sie Unsere Intelligenten LG ThinQ® Fähigen Haushaltsgeräte Apple APP Store

ThinQ®-Funktionen

Verbinden und Steuern von Überall

Mithilfe der LG ThinQ®-App können Sie sich ganz einfach mit Ihren Haushaltsgeräten verbinden. Steuern und kontrollieren Sie somit Ihre Geräte aus der Ferne, auch, wenn Sie nicht zu Hause sind.

Komfortable Steuerung mit dem Sprachassistenten

Teilen Sie Ihrem Gerät ganz einfach per Sprachbefehl mit, was Sie möchten. Die KI-Lautsprecher hören zu und handeln entsprechend oder geben Ihnen die gewünschte Antwort.

Einfache Produktkontrolle oder -Wartung

Überprüfen Sie mit der LG ThinQ®-App jederzeit den aktuellen Status Ihres Geräts, laden Sie neue Waschzyklen herunter, überwachen Sie den Energieverbrauch oder vieles mehr.

QR-Code und Smartphone

Jetzt Loslegen – mit LG ThinQ®

Ein Smartphone steht vor einem beigefarbenen Hintergrund und in sechs Kreisen rund um das Smartphone sind diverse Haushaltsgeräte zu sehen.

So Installieren Sie die ThinQ® -APP

Schritt 1: Download der ThinQ®-App
Suchen Sie auf Ihrem Smartphone auf Google Play oder im Apple App Store nach der LG ThinQ®-App, laden Sie diese herunter und installieren Sie sie.

Schritt 2: Anmeldung
Melden Sie sich mit Ihrem LG-Konto an, wenn Sie eines haben.

Schritt 3: Fügen Sie ein Gerät hinzu
Tippen Sie auf „Ein Gerät hinzufügen“ und wählen Sie Ihr Gerät aus, indem Sie entweder auf „QR-Code scannen“ tippen und den auf dem Gerät befindlichen QR-Code scannen* oder das Gerät manuell hinzufügen. Befolgen Sie hierzu die Anweisungen in der Bedienungsanleitung Ihres LG Geräts.

Schritt 4: Sie können loslegen!
Greifen Sie über die ThinQ®-App auf Ihr(e) Gerät(e) zu.

Die Installation der LG-ThinQ-App wird auf sechs Smartphone-Bildschirmen Schritt für Schritt erklärt.

Optionaler Smart-Speaker-Anschluss – Verbinden von Google Home

1. Öffnen Sie die Google-Home-App und wählen Sie „Hinzufügen“.
2. Tippen Sie „+“ an, um Ihre Geräte hinzuzufügen.
3. Suchen Sie LG ThinQ® und melden Sie sich mit dem ThinQ®-Konto an.

Google-Hilfe

Verbindung herstellen zu Google Home

Optionaler Smart-Speaker-Anschluss – Verbinden von Amazon Alexa

1. Öffnen Sie die Amazon-Alexa-App und gehen Sie ins Menü.
2. Drücken Sie „Skills & Spiele“.
3. Suchen Sie LG ThinQ® und melden Sie sich mit dem ThinQ®-Konto an.

Amazon-Hilfe

Amazon Alexa verbinden

*Der QR-Schnellscan kann bei WLAN-fähigen Produkten genutzt werden, die seit Januar 2022 hergestellt werden und einen QR-Code besitzen. Modelle ohne QR-Code können manuell durch Eingabe der Seriennummer registriert werden.

Logo von Google Play Store
Android
Logo des App Store
IOS

LG ThinQ – Position des QR-Codes

Zu sehen sind ein Kühlschrank und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Kühlschränke

Zu sehen sind ein Weinkühlschrank und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Weinkühlschrank

Zu sehen sind ein Waschtrockner und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Waschtrockner

Zu sehen sind ein Styler und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Styler

Zu sehen sind ein Staubsauger und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Staubsauger

Zu sehen sind ein Klimagerät1 und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Air Conditioner1

Zu sehen sind ein Klimagerät2 und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Air Conditioner2

Zu sehen sind ein mobiles Klimagerät und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Mobiles Klimagerät

Zu sehen sind eine Mikrowelle und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Mikrowelle

Zu sehen sind ein Geschirrspüler und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Geschirrspüler

Häufig Gestellte Fragen

Klicken Sie auf „+“, um Antworten auf häufig gestellte Fragen zu erhalten.

Auf dem Display ist ein Suchfeld zu sehen, in das etwas eingegeben werden kann.

Frage: Wie Kann Ich in der LG-Thinq-APP Ein Produkt Hinzufügen?

In der ThinQ-App gelingt Ihnen das ganz einfach mithilfe der Funktion „Hinzufügen“.

1. Tippen Sie auf dem Startbildschirm auf „+ Ein Gerät hinzufügen“ > „Gerät auswählen“.
Tippen Sie auf dem Startbildschirm auf die Schaltfläche „Gerät hinzufügen“ und dann auf "Gerät auswählen".
2. Wählen Sie das Produkt aus der Produktliste aus.
Befolgen Sie dann die Anweisungen. Wählen Sie das Produktsymbol aus.

Frage: Wie kann ich in der LG-ThinQ-App ein Produkt hinzufügen?1

*Die in der Anleitung gezeigte Ansicht kann von der in der App tatsächlich angezeigten Ansicht abweichen. Die Verfügbarkeit von Produkten und Diensten kann je nach den Modellen, die Sie besitzen, der Region/dem Land, in der/dem Sie wohnen, oder den App- und Produktversionen variieren.

Frage: Beim Versuch, Ein Klimagerät Hinzuzufügen, Erscheint die Meldung, dass das Netzwerkpasswort „LG_AC_XXXX“ Falsch ist. Was Kann Ich Tun?

Geben Sie für den Netzwerknamen „LG_AC_XXXX“ die letzten vier Zeichen „XXXX“ des Netzwerknamens zweimal ohne Leerzeichen in das Passwortfeld ein.
Bei Passwörtern wird zwischen Groß- und Kleinschreibung unterschieden. Versuchen Sie daher erneut, Groß- und Kleinbuchstaben korrekt einzugeben.
Ansicht für die Eingabe des WLAN-Passworts.

Frage: Beim Versuch, ein Klimagerät hinzuzufügen, erscheint die Meldung, dass das Netzwerkpasswort „LG_AC_XXXX“ falsch ist. Was kann ich tun?3

ThinQ®-Fähige LG Produkte

ThinQ®-kompatible Geräte von LG passen sich Ihren Bedürfnissen an und vereinfachen Ihr alltägliches Leben. Stöbern Sie nach LG Produkten mit ThinQ®.