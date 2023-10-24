About Cookies on This Site

Wir stellen vor: Windows 11

LG gram with Windows 11. A smiling man is holding LG gram.

Erleichtern Sie Ihren Alltag

Wenn es viel zu tun gibt, lassen Sie sich von Windows 11 helfen. Mit der verbesserten Suche, die Ihnen hilft, das Internet und Ihren PC mühelos und von einem Ort aus zu durchsuchen, werden Sie schneller fündig.

Benutzerfreundlicher

Alles, was Sie an Windows begeistert – jetzt noch besser. Das klare neue Design macht das Suchen und Finden wesentlich einfacher. Außerdem gibt es neue intelligente Features, die Ihre Anforderungen vorhersehen und Ihnen helfen, Dinge schnell, einfach und mit Vergnügen zu erledigen.

Leistung, die Sie wollen, Sicherheit, die Sie brauchen

Mit einem Windows 11 PC investieren Sie in die Zukunft. Sie verfügen nicht nur über die Leistung und die Pixel, die Sie brauchen, um sich Ihren Leidenschaften hinzugeben – sie sorgen auch dafür, dass Sie und Ihr Inhalt geschützt sind.

Produktivitätskraftpaket

Windows 11 bietet effizientere Möglichkeiten, damit Sie effektiv arbeiten können. Ganz gleich, ob es sich um eine komplexe Aufgabe oder nur um eine altbekannte lästige Angelegenheit handelt – neue Tools für Multitasking helfen Ihnen, sie schneller, einfacher und mit Bravour zu erledigen.

Gesuchtes schneller finden

Ein übersichtliches neues Design und eine einfache Navigation erleichtern das Suchen und Finden. Mit einer neuen Suchfunktion können Sie das Internet und Ihren PC mühelos und von einem Ort aus durchsuchen.

Aufgeräumter Desktop, klarer Kopf.

Snap-Layouts, Desktops und nahtloses erneutes Andocken. All das hilft Ihnen dabei, den Inhalt Ihres Bildschirms besser zu organisieren, damit Sie Raum für Ihre Kreativität haben.

Alles, was Sie brauchen, um in Ihrem Element zu sein

Neue Touch-Gesten.¹ Erweiterte Navigation und Tippen per Sprache.² Eingabe mit digitalem Stift.³ Gestalten Sie mit Windows 11 ganz nach Ihrem Geschmack.

Schützen Sie Ihre Daten und mehr

Mit Microsoft Edge haben Sie nicht nur die Kontrolle über Ihre Daten und können sich vor Schadsoftware schützen. Microsoft Edge kann darüber hinaus das gesamte Internet scannen, um zu prüfen, ob Ihre Kennwörter kompromittiert worden sind. Außerdem verfügt Microsoft Edge über den am besten bewerteten Schutz vor Phishing- und Schadsoftware-Angriffen unter Windows 11!⁴

Entdecken Sie Ihr Potenzial

Innovative Funktionen, Premium-Apps, zusätzlicher Cloudspeicher und erweiterte Sicherheit – Windows 11 und Microsoft 365⁵ haben, was Sie für Ihren Erfolg benötigen.

[1] Erfordert einen PC mit Touchscreen-Funktionalität.
[2] Hardwareabhängig. Erfordert einen Windows-PC mit Mikrofonfunktion.
[3] Tablet oder PC mit Stift-Funktion erforderlich. Stift als separates Zubehör erhältlich.
[4] Laut eines unabhängigen Tests von CyberRatings.org bietet Microsoft Edge den besten Schutz gegen Schadsoftware und Phishing im Vergleich zu Chrome und anderen beliebten Browsern auf Windows 10 und 11.
Bericht zum Phishing-Schutz: https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLycn Bericht zum Schutz vor Schadsoftware: https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLip6
[5] Abonnement separat erhältlich.

Jetzt mit LG Windows 11 entdecken

Wir stellen vor: das neueste Betriebssystem Windows 11. Entdecke auf dieser Seite alles zum Thema Windows 11. Finde empfohlene LG-Produkte, die kompatibel sind und mit denen du das Beste aus dem beliebten Betriebssystem herausholen kannst. Ein frisches Design steigert deine Kreativität, während die intuitiven Multitasking-Features zusätzlich die Produktivität steigern. Behalte mit Windows 11 auf deinem LG-Notebook alles im Blick.