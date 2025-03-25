Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

ultragear-monitor-2025

LG UltraGear™

Jetzt vorbestellen &
exklusive Vorteile sichern!

Bestelle deinen neuen LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor und

profitiere von 10 % Rabatt mit dem Code LGULTRAGEAR10.

Zusätzlich schenken wir dir eine 1-jährige Garantieverlängerung

auf LG.com.

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

LG UltraGear OLED

　　　　

45GX950A-B

44,5 Zoll / 5K2K (5120×2160)
OLED /Curved (800R)/ MLA (Mikrolinsen-Array)
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 /DCI-P3 98,5% (Standardwert)
Blendfrei und geringe Reflexion
VESA Dual Mode (44,5" 5K2K@165Hz/37" 4K@165Hz/24" Full HD@330Hz/usw.)
Reaktionszeit 0,03 ms (GTG)
USB Typ-C(USB PD 90W)
DisplayPort 2.1
4‑poliger Miniklinken-Kopfhöreranschluss
VESA-zertifiziertes AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® kompatibel
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro Technologie
-
Mehr erfahren

　　

45GX90SA-B

44,5 Zoll / UWQHD (3440×1440)
OLED / Curved / MLA (Mikrolinsen-Array)
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98,5% (Standardwert)
Blendfrei und geringe Reflexion
Hohe Bildwiederholrate 240Hz
Reaktionszeit 0,03 ms (GTG)
USB Typ-C (USB PD 65W)
 
Kopfhöreranschluss (Stereo-Miniklinke)
VESA-zertifiziertes AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® kompatibel
AMD FreeSync Premium Technologie
Mit webOS / integrierte Lautsprecher / Fernbedienung im Lieferumfang
Mehr erfahren

　　　　

39GX90SA-W

39 Zoll / UWQHD (3440×1440)
OLED / Curved / MLA (Mikrolinsen-Array)
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98,5% (Standardwert)
Blendfrei und geringe Reflexion
Hohe Bildwiederholrate 240Hz
Reaktionszeit 0,03 ms (GTG)
USB Typ-C (USB PD 65W)
Kopfhöreranschluss (Stereo-Miniklinke)
VESA-zertifiziertes AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® kompatibel
AMD FreeSync Premium Technologie
Mit webOS / integrierte Lautsprecher / Fernbedienung im Lieferumfang

　　

32G810SA-W

32 Zoll / UHD 4K (3840×2160)
IPS-Display
VESA DisplayHDR 400 / DCI-P3 95% (typisch)
Blendfreie Oberfläche
Hohe Bildwiederholrate 144 Hz
Reaktionszeit 1 ms (GtG)
USB Typ-C (USB PD 65W)
HDMI 2.1 (2x), DisplayPort 1.4 (1x), LAN (RJ-45), Kopfhöreranschluss (3-polige Stereo-Miniklinke)
VESA-zertifiziertes AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® kompatibel
AMD FreeSync Premium Technologie
Mit webOS 24 / integrierte Lautsprecher (2x 7W) / Fernbedienung im Lieferumfang
Mehr erfahren

*Das Angebot ist gültig vom 01.04.2025 bis 30.04.2025 exklusiv auf LG.com und ist nicht mit anderen Rabattaktionen auf LG.com kombinierbar und nur solange der Vorrat reicht. LG behält sich in Ausnahmefällen vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.