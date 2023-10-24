About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SIGNATURE OLED
OLED evo
OLED
QNED
NanoCell
4K UHD TVs
8K TVs
Großbild TVs
Smart TVs
TV Zubehör
Soundbars

Vorteile von LG OLED evo

Ein Bild des LG OLED evo G3 an der Wand einer modernen und ausgefallenen Wohnung in New York City mit einer romantischen Nachtszene auf dem Bildschirm. 10 Jahre World's No.1 OLED TV Emblem.

LG OLED evo G3

10 Jahre unermüdlicher Innovation

10 Jahre unermüdlicher Innovation Mehr erfahren
Abbildung des Chips des α9 AI 4K Processor der 6. Generation vor einer Leiterplatte. Blaue Lichter gehen vom Prozessorchip aus und symbolisieren seine Leistungsstärke.

Brandneuer Prozessor

Weiterentwicklung als Herzstück

Ein Bild mit einem weißen Tiger auf schwarzem Hintergrund als Darstellung des Brightness Booster Max.

Brightness Booster Max

OLED mit noch mehr Helligkeit

Eine Schrägansicht des LG OLED G3 auf der Wand einer Wohnung mit Stadtblick und einer Soundbar darunter.

Ultraflaches Design

Lückenlose und flache Wandmontage

Vorteile von LG QNED MiniLED

Ein ultragroßer, an der Wand montierter Fernseher hängt in einem modernen Wohnzimmer.

Ultra großer Bildschirm

Ein großer Bildschirm für die größten Blockbuster

Ein großer Bildschirm für die größten Blockbuster Mehr erfahren
Ein riesiges Tier wird auf dem ultragroßen Fernseher gezeigt.

Ultra großer Bildschirm

Beeindruckende Dimensionen

Es werden Linien mit lebhaften Farben gezeigt, und der Sektor wird in zwei Teile geteilt, um 70% Farbvolumen und 100% Farbvolumen zu vergleichen.

100% Farbvolumen

Für bemerkenswerte Farben

Es zeigt ein Bild eines Prozessors für künstliche Intelligenz.

Advanced AI Prozessor

Für leistungsstarke Performance

Vorteile von LG Soundbars

Ein Bild der Soundbar USC9S passt perfekt zu LG OLED C Sseries

LG Soundbar DSC9S

Das perfekte Zusammenspiel mit der LG OLED C-Serie

Erlebe ein intensiveres Klangerlebnis mit nahtlosem Design

Das perfekte Zusammenspiel mit der LG OLED C-Serie Mehr erfahren
Ein Bild von einem Spiel, das gerade läuft.

WOW Orchestra

Erzeugt fesselnden Sound im Zusammenspiel von LG TV & LG Soundbar

Ein Bild des Fernsehers mit LG Soundbar, das das HD-Musikstreaming zeigt

Immersives Sounderlebnis

Erlebe Sound in Kinoqualität mit Dolby Atmos

Ein Bild einer LG Soundbar, das die Konnektivität darstellt.

WOW Interface

Einfache Steuerung von LG Soundbar und LG TV mit nur einer Fernbedienung

Was zeichnet unsere TVs aus?

Das Bild zeigt LG's TV Benutzeroberfläche webOS.

Smartere Features

Mehr erfahren
Dieses Bild zeigt ein Rennspiel auf einem TV.

Entdecke mehr Entertainment

Mehr erfahren
Ein Fernseher und eine Soundbar, die auf einem Regal stehen und auf deren Bildschirm ein weißes Pferd auf einem blauen Strand zu sehen ist.

Perfekt abgestimmter Sound

Mehr erfahren

TV

Mit TVs von LG machst du dein Wohnzimmer zu einem Entertainment-Mittelpunkt. Entdecke unsere große TV-Auswahl und vergleiche die vielen Features der Modelle miteinander, um den passenden Fernseher für jeden Anspruch zu finden. Freue dich dank LG webOS auch auf eine smarte Navigation. Egal, ob OLED TV, NanoCell TVs, Full HD, 4K- oder 8K-Fernseher – bei LG findest du den richtigen TV für deine vier Wände.

Entdecke unsere neuesten TVs