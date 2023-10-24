About Cookies on This Site

Highlight Marken-Story E-Sport Event
Highlight

UltraGear Monitore

Erlebe hier die atemberaubenden Features der aktuellen UltraGear™ Gaming-Monitore! Überzeuge dich selbst von der ultraschnellen und hervorragenden Bildqualität: Für extra schnelle Reaktionszeit und brillante Bildschärfe.

Monitor Hersteller #1

Monitor Hersteller #1

Die Leser der PC Games Hardware haben uns bei der großen "Leserwahl 2022" in der Kategorie "Monitore" zum "Hersteller des Jahres 2022" gewählt. Danke!

Monitor Hersteller #1 Mehr Erfahren
The main character overpowers the enemy.

Der weltweit erste IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor*

Sei der Game Changer

Erlebe die Freude über den Sieg und tauche mit dem Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor einfach ab.

*Der LG 27GL850 ist der erste 1ms IPS Gaming Monitor und der LG 27GN950 ist der erste 4K IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor.

*Bitte beziehe dich auf die Produktspezifikation, um die detaillierten Funktionen zu verifizieren.

 

Ein Überwältigender Gaming Monitor

Der 27GL850 ist der weltweit erste Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) LG UltraGear™ Monitor - mit echtem Wow-Faktor! Erlebe selbst, wie der LG 27GL850 zur ultimativen Geheimwaffe wird.

Der Weltweit Erste Nano IPS 1ms (GtG)!

LinusTechTips, Unbox Therapy, TSM Myth, TimTheTatman entdecken UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG).

*Die obigen Video-Thumbnails sind aus Videoinhalten von Influencern aufgenommen.

Nano IPS 1ms (GtG)

Außergewöhnliche Geschwindigkeit und Bildqualität für Ihren Sieg

Das Nano IPS-Display erreicht eine TN-Level-Geschwindigkeit von 1 ms (GtG) und ultraschnelle Bildwiederholraten, während es mit reichen und lebendigen Bildern fasziniert.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis für die Features zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

The main character with a fully loaded gun. Expressing UHD 4K, 144Hz and 1ms (GtG).

UHD 4K + 144Hz + 1ms (GtG)

Hohe Qualität für Hohe Ansprüche

Dank der VESA® Display Stream Compression (DSC)-Technologie kann UltraGear™ sogar visuell verlustfreie UHD 4K-Bilder in 10-Bit-Farbe mit einer Bildwiederholrate von 144Hz über nur ein einziges DisplayPort-Kabel liefern.

mnt-ultragear-brandpage-04-2-uhd-4k-144hz-1ms-gtg-d

VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC)

Mit der VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technologie unterstützt der UltraGearSpielemonitor UHD 4K Hi-Resolution, 144 Hz Hi-Speed-Bildwiederholrate mit 1 ms (GtG) Reaktionszeit, HDR- und G-SYNC® Compatible sowie die Abdeckung von 10-Bit-Farben durch eine einzige DisplayPort-Verbindung und die Reduzierung von Sehverlusten.

VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC)1

*Wähle 'Schnellerer Modus', um '1ms Reaktionszeit' durchzuführen. (Spielmodus → Reaktionszeit → Schnellerer Modus)

* Um 4K 144Hz anzuzeigen, muss eine Grafikkarte verwendet werden, die DSC unterstützt. Bitte informiere dich auf der Website des Grafikkartenherstellers über die DSC-Unterstützung.
*Die DSC-Technologie gilt nur für einige Modelle.

The main character is shooting at the enemy. Express a smoother, clearer image with 240hz speed.

Ultra Speed bis 240Hz

Die ultraschnelle Geschwindigkeit (bis zu 240Hz) ermöglicht sofortiges Handeln auf dem Bildschirm. Erlebe eine flüssigere, klarere Bewegung während der actionintensivsten Spiele.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis für die Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

Extrem Flüssige Spielabläufe

Ausgestattet mit NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ und AMD FreeSync™ Technologie bieten die LG UltraGear™ Monitore flüssige Bewegungen ohne Reißen oder Stottern sowie ein vereinfachtes Tonemapping für schnelle, flüssige HDR-Bilder.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ logo

Fortschrittliche Anzeigetechnologie synchronisiert die Aktualisierungsraten mit dem Grafikprozessor in GeForce RTX- und GTX-betriebenen PCs.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ logo

Die Technologie von AMD FreeSync™ macht Schluss mit fehlerhaftem grafikintensiven Gaming, Rucklern und abgeschnittenen Frames. Stattdessen genießt du flüssige, artefaktfreie Performance bei praktisch jeder Framerate.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis für die Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

*Vergleich von Modus 'OFF' (linkes Bild) und Modus 'ON'.
*Bitte beziehe dich für Kompatibilität auf die Produktspezifikation.

Ihre Highend-Ausstattung

Schaffe dir deine eigene Gamingatmosphäre mit der Anpassung des Umgebungslichts durch Sphere Lighting 2.0 und verbessere das Spielerlebnis durch auffälliges Design.

rear top view image with Sphere lighting 2.0 and new emblem

*Sphere Lighting 2.0 und das eingravierte Emblem gelten nur für einige Modelle.

While the player guards and shoots against 3 opponents In the fast paced FPS game, the gaming scene with IPS 1ms (GtG) response time maintains more clear images without dimming and flickering screens, comparing to the scene with IPS 5ms response time.
The monitor with Sphere Lighting 2.0 emits multi-color backlights behind the screen synchronizing with animation, and sound effects of the game that the car races fast through multi color light tunnel, and the missile flies, and explores with bursts of brightly colored light upon reaching the targets.
A car racing through multi color light tunnel at great speed in smooth motion with 160Hz refresh rate in comparison to the racing gaming with 60Hz
UltraGear™ – IPS 1ms (GtG)

UltraGear™ – Sphere Lighting 2.0

UltraGear™ – 160Hz Wiederholungsrate

*Das Video wird nur zu Illustrationszwecken gezeigt. Die tatsächlichen Effekte der Funktionen können aufgrund des Inhalts und der einzelnen Modi variieren.

*Die Funktionen in den obigen Videos gelten nur für einige Modelle.

