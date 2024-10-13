Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Awards und Testberichte

Getestet, gelobt, gefeiert - Entdecke unsere ausgezeichneten Produkte.

Highlights für dich

Test

Ausgezeichnet von Stiftung Warentest

Test

OLED TV
Awards

Test

Soundbar Awards

Testsieger

Ausgezeichnet von Stiftung Warentest

 

Ob Fernseher, Lautsprecher oder Kopfhörer, LG überzeugt mit innovativer Technik und herausragender Leistung – das findet auch Stiftung Warentest und hat unsere besten Geräte zu Testsiegern gekürt.

Von Stiftung Warentest ausgezeichnet

Stiftung Warentest

Test

Testsieger

LG OLED42C37LA

Stiftung Warentest

Test

Testsieger

LG OLED42C38LA

Stiftung Warentest

Test

Testsieger

LG OLED55C37LA

Stiftung Warentest

Test

Testsieger

LG OLED55C38LA

Stiftung Warentest

Test

Testsieger

LG OLED55C39LC

Stiftung Warentest

Test

Testsieger

LG OLED65C37LA

Stiftung Warentest

Test

Testsieger

LG OLED65C38LA

Stiftung Warentest

Test

Testsieger

LG OLED65C39LC

Stiftung Warentest

DS80QY Stiftung Warentest

Testsieger

LG Soundbar DS80QY

Stiftung Warentest

DS95TR Stiftung Warentest

Testurteil "Gut"

LG Soundbar DS95TR

OLED-Meisterwerke

Warum LG bei OLED TVs mit an die Spitze gehört

 

LG ist seit Jahren Synonym für herausragende OLED-Technologie. Mit tiefen Schwarztönen, lebhaften Farben und einem beeindruckenden Kontrastverhältnis setzen LG OLED TVs neue Maßstäbe im Heimkino. Ob für Gaming-Sessions mit butterweicher Bildrate oder entspannte Filmabende – LG OLED TVs haben sich im Fernseher Vergleich durchgesetzt und wurden mehrfach ausgezeichnet.

LG OLED evo G4

Auszeichnungen & Awards

Smart Weekly

Test

5/5 Sterne

LG OLED evo G4

Computer BILD

Test

"Sehr Gut (1,1)"

LG OLED evo G4

HD TV

Test

"Mit noch mehr Helligkeit"

LG OLED evo G4

Satvision

Test

"Sehr Gut (95,4%)"

LG OLED evo G4

Area DVD

Area DVD G4

"Masterpiece"

LG OLED evo G4

LG OLED evo C4

Auszeichnungen & Awards

Stiftung Warentest

Test

Testsieger

LG OLED evo C4

Connect

Test

"Überragend"

LG OLED evo C4

HD TV

Test

"Ein echter Volltreffer"

LG OLED evo C4

HIFI.de

Test

"Sehr Gut (9.3)"

LG OLED evo C4

AV Magazin

Test

"Überragend"

LG OLED evo C4

LG OLED B4

Auszeichnungen & Awards

Audiovision

Test

"Sehr Gut"

LG OLED B4

HIFI.de

Hifi.de OLEDB42

"Sehr Gut (9.1)"

LG OLED B4

Area DVD

AreaDVD B4

Preisklassen-Referenz

LG OLED B4
background

Von Experten empfohlen

LG QNED TV Awards

 

Zahlreiche Warentests bestätigen: LG QNED Fernseher gehören zu den Spitzenreitern auf dem Fernsehmarkt. Mit LG QNED erlebst du Fernsehen auf einem ganz neuen Level. Die Kombination aus Quantum Dots und Mini-LEDs sorgt für ein Bild, das sowohl hell als auch kontrastreich ist. So kommen selbst anspruchsvolle Heimkino-Fans voll auf ihre Kosten.

LG QNED

Auszeichnungen & Awards

AV Magazin

Test

"Sehr Gut"

LG QNED 87/86/85

AV Magazin

QNED87

Preis/Leistung "Sehr Gut"

LG QNED 87/86/85
background

Beste Klangqualität: Soundbar Testsieger

 

Für ein hervorragendes Heimkinoerlebnis ist eine gute Bild- und Tonqualität unerlässlich. Neben satten Farben sorgen unsere Fernseher und Surround-Sound-Effekte mit den passenden Soundbars für unvergessliche Momente. Smarte TV-Funktionen, intuitive Bedienung und ein effizienter Stromverbrauch runden das Profil unserer Fernseher und Soundbars ab, damit du deine Lieblingsfilme, Serien und Sportübertragungen unbeschwert genießen kannst.

LG Soundbar DS95TR

Auszeichnungen & Awards

Stiftung Warentest

Stiftung Warentest DS95TR

"Gut (1,8)"

LG Soundbar DS95TR

Computer BILD

Test

"Sehr Gut (1,4)"

LG Soundbar DS95TR

AV Magazin

Test

"Sehr Gut - Überragend"

LG Soundbar DS95TR

HIFI.de

Test

"Sehr Gut (8.9)"

LG Soundbar DS95TR

Audiovision

Test

"Sehr Gut"

LG Soundbar DS95TR

LG Soundbar DS80QY

Auszeichnungen & Awards

Stiftung Warentest

Stiftung Warentest DS80QY

Testsieger

LG Soundbar DS80QY

AV Magazin

AV Magazin DS80QY

"Sehr Gut - Überragend"

LG Soundbar DS80QY

LG Soundbar DS70TY

Auszeichnungen & Awards

AV Magazin

AV Magazin DS70TY

"Sehr Gut - Überragend"

LG Soundbar DS70TY

AV Magazin

AV Magazin DS70TY

Preis/Leistung "Sehr Gut"

LG Soundbar DS70TY

Satvision

Satvision DS70TY

"Gut (88%)"

LG Soundbar DS70TY
background

Dein Sound, wo immer du willst

Praktische Bluetooth-Lautsprecher im Test

 

Reiche Klangfülle, Klarheit in jedem Ton und eine Basswiedergabe, die es in sich hat: Unsere Bluetooth-Lautsprecher überzeugen - auch im Warentest. Neben einem immersiven Klangerlebnis kannst du dich mit einem unserer Lautsprecher über lange Akkulaufzeiten und Robustheit freuen. Nimm deinen Lautsprecher einfach mit in den Urlaub, in den Park oder in den Garten: Dein Sound, deine Umgebung. Egal, ob zu Hause oder unterwegs.

LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T Bluetooth Speaker

Auszeichnungen & Awards

Area DVD

Test

Überragend"

LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T

LG XBOOM Go DXG8T Bluetooth Speaker

Auszeichnungen & Awards

CHIP

DXG8T Chip

"Sehr Gut (1,5)"

LG XBOOM Go DXG8T

LG XBOOM Go DXG2T Bluetooth Speaker

Auszeichnungen & Awards

Kopfhoerer.de

Kopfhoerer.de DXG2T

"Gut (2,0)"

LG XBOOM Go DXG2T
background

Satter Klang im Ohr

Kopfhörer Testsieger, die überzeugt haben

 

Ob unterwegs, beim Sport oder in entspannten Momenten - bei Bluetooth-Kopfhörern kommt es auf gute Klangqualität, Tragekomfort, lange Akkulaufzeit und Robustheit an. Die LG TONE Free In-Ear Kopfhörer bieten dir neben tollem Sound auch Active Noise Cancelling und eine automatische UVnano Reinigung im Lade-Etui.

LG TONE Free T90S Wireless Earbuds

Auszeichnungen & Awards

Computer BILD

Computer BILD T90S

"Sehr Gut (1,4)"

LG TONE Free T90S

Kopfhoerer.de

Kopfhoerer.de T90S

"Sehr Gut (1,4)"

LG TONE Free T90S

AV Magazin

AV Magazin T90S

"Sehr Gut - Überragend"

LG TONE Free T90S
