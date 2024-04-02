Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM Go DXG2 Bluetooth Speaker

Front View

Ein Mann sitzt auf dem Boden und hört Musik mit einem LG XBOOM Go XG2T, das an seinem Rucksack hängt.

Für jedes Abenteuer gewappnet

An den Rucksack damit und los geht's: Mit diesem kompakten Speaker musst du fast nirgendwo mehr auf starken Sound verzichten. 

Kurzer Film über das Design des XG2T. Video abspielen.

Sound Boost

(Sehr) klein aber oho

Gib deiner Musik den extra Kick mit Sound Boost, und passe den Sound-EQ an. So entsteht überall ein ganz individuelles Klangerlebnis.

 

Aus dem LG XBOOM Go XG2T kommen leistungsstarke Sound-Grafiken heraus, die die Klangverstärkung zeigen.

Algorithmus zur Klangverbesserung

Dröhnender Bass selbst bei flüsterleiser Lautstärke

So verpasst du kein Detail deines Lieblingssongs: Wir haben unseren Bass-Algorithmus verbessert, um auch bei geringer Lautstärke einen gleichbleibend satten Bass zu liefern.

Klangwellen zeigt den Algorithmus zur Klangverbesserung vom LG XBOOM Go XG2T.

Musik zum Umschnallen.
Mehr Sound im Alltag.

String Guide

Reisefertig?

Nimm deine Musik mit.

Militär-Standard

Militärtaugliche Robustheit, unverwüstlich überall

Mit dem DXG2T bist du für so ziemlich alle Outdoor-Abenteuer gewappnet. Getestet und zertifiziert nach amerikanischen Militärstandards, bietet der DXG2T bewährte Haltbarkeit und maximale Leistung.

LG XBOOM Go XG2 auf einem Felsen stehend, um militärische Standards zu zeigen.

IP67

Keine Angst vor Wasser und Staub

Der Lautsprecher ist wasserdicht gemäß IP67 und kann somit ganz schön was aushalten.

*Die Schutzart IP67 ist eine Kombination aus IP6X und IPX7. IP6X bedeutet staubdicht für kein Eindringen von Staub und vollständigen Schutz gegen Berührung. IPX7 ist ein Schutz gegen die Auswirkungen des Eintauchens in Wasser, basierend auf Testbedingungen für das Eintauchen in bis zu 1 Meter tiefes Wasser für bis zu 30 Minuten. Nicht für den Einsatz am Strand oder Pool geeignet.

10 Stunden Akku

Ausdauernd!

Mit einer Akkulaufzeit von 10 Stunden ist der DXG2T zum Beispiel auf langen Wanderungen ein optimaler Begleiter.

*Die Akkulaufzeit variiert je nach Netzwerkkonnektivität und Beleuchtungsnutzung.

*Nach den internen Qualitätstests von LGE hält der Akku des Lautsprechers bis zu 10 Stunden bei 50 % Lautstärke und ausgeschaltetem EQ und LED.

Freisprecheinrichtung

Beantworte spontane Anrufe

Verwende den Lautsprecher als Telefon und nimm eingehende Anrufe freihändig entgegen. Mit dem DXG2T verpasst du nichts – egal, wo.
Alle Spezifikationen

