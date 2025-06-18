Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ausgewählten Kühlschrank kaufen

Kühlschränke von LG -
der perfekte Begleiter für heiße Tage!

 

Sichere dir das limitierte Sommerpaket für deinen neuen Kühlschrank exklusiv auf LG.com und profitiere von 4x Ersatzwasserfiltern im Wert von 160€ - so bleibt dein Wasser die nächsten zwei Jahre immer frisch.

 

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Ausgewählten Kühlschrank kaufen

 

Kühl bleiben im Sommer! Kaufe einen ausgewählten Kühlschrank auf LG.com und sichere dir 4x Ersatzwasserfilter im Wert von 160€ als Geschenk. Damit bleibt dein Wasser die nächsten zwei Jahre immer frisch.

 

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

4x Ersatzwasserfilter als Geschenk sichern

 

Lege einen ausgewählten Kühlschrank und 4x Ersatzwasserfilter (AGF80300705) in den Warenkorb und wähle den Rabattcode aus. Der Rabatt (160€) wird automatisch von dem Kühlschrankpreis abgezogen. Im Fall einer Retoure berechnen wir dir die Ersatzwasserfilter.

 

background
Wichtige Hinweise:

 

  • Das Angebot ist gültig vom 23.06.2025 bis 13.07.2025 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Die 4x Ersatzwasserfilter müssen bei der Bestellung im Warenkorb aktiv hinzugefügt werden.
  • Der Rabattbetrag wird von dem Kühlschrankbetrag im Warenkorb abgezogen. Der Ersatzwasserfilter Kaufpreis wird weiterhin angezeigt werden.
  • Im Fall einer Retoure werden die Ersatzwasserfilter in Rechnung gestellt. Für eine gesamte Rückerstattung muss die komplette Bestellung retourniert werden.
  • Nicht alle Kühlschränke auf der Promotionseite sind für den Ersatzwasserfilter geeignet. Bitte daher unbedingt die genaue Produktbeschreibung beachten.