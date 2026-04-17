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Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU)

Produktblatt
Produktblatt

Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU)

TF09TAS
Vorderseite von Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU) TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
Vorderseite von Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU) TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS
LG Mobile Klimaanlage (9000 BTU), TF09TAS

Hauptmerkmale

  • Schnelle Kühlung
  • Leiser Betrieb
  • Einfache Installation
  • Tragbares Design
Mehr

FAQ

Q.

Funktioniert die Spiegelungsfunktion auf allen Smartphones?

A.

Diese Funktion kann auf intelligenten Geräten verwendet werden, welche die Bildschirmfreigabe auf Android-Basis unterstützen. Die Spiegelungsfunktion kann für urheberrechtlich geschützte, kostenpflichtige Inhalte eingeschränkt sein. Je nach Modell des intelligenten Geräts kann der Name der Funktion abweichen.

Q.

Was bewirkt die Funktion Auto Clean+?

A.

- Wenn der Vorgang angehalten wird, läuft die Trocknungsfunktion automatisch an. Sobald die automatische Trocknung einsetzt, läuft die Klimaanlage eine Zeit lang im Gebläse-Modus, um die restliche Feuchtigkeit aus dem Wärmetauscher zu entfernen.

- Feuchtigkeit fördert das Wachstum von Schimmel und Bakterien. Wir empfehlen daher, Ihre Klimaanlage auf automatische Trocknung einzustellen, um sie sauber zu halten. Je nach Temperatur und Luftfeuchtigkeit im Raum kann die Trockenheit in Innenräumen variieren.

- Wenn Sie die automatische Trocknungsfunktion eingestellt haben, wird sie auf dem Bildschirm der Fernbedienung angezeigt. 

 

*Diese Funktion kann je nach Produkt unterschiedlich anzuwenden sein.

*Wenn das Gerät in die Modi Timer und Sleep Timer versetzt wird, setzt die automatische Trocknungsfunktion nicht ein und das Gerät kann sich ausschalten.

*Dieser Inhalt wurde für den öffentlichen Gebrauch erstellt. Er kann Bilder oder Inhalte enthalten, die sich von dem gekauften Produkt unterscheiden.

Q.

Wo soll ich meine Klimaanlage aufstellen?

A.

- Die Klimaanlage sollte an einer Stelle aufgestellt werden, an der es leicht abfließen kann. Der Abfluss aus der Klimaanlage sollte natürlich fließen können, ohne in der Mitte zu stagnieren. Der Abflussschlauch sollte mindestens 1/100 nach unten und nicht nach oben verlegt werden.

- Wählen Sie einen Standort, an dem sich Kältemittelleitungen leicht installieren und metallische Kältemittelleitungen leicht anschließen lassen.

- Wählen Sie einen Standort, der eine gute Zirkulation der kalten Luft ermöglicht.

Q.

Wo sollte ich das Außengerät meiner Klimaanlage installieren?

A.

- Der Standort sollte so gewählt werden, dass die vom Außengerät erzeugte Warmluft leicht abgeleitet werden kann.

- Das Außengerät sollte an einem sicheren, festen und geschützten Ort installiert werden, der im Falle einer Störung leicht zugänglich ist.

- Vermeiden Sie direktes Sonnenlicht und wählen Sie einen gut belüfteten Standort.

- Wählen Sie einen Standort, der nicht durch die vom Außengerät erzeugten Geräusche beeinträchtigt wird.

- Wählen Sie einen Standort, an dem sich das Metallrohr, das an das Innengerät angeschlossen wird, leicht anbringen lässt.

- An den Rohren des Außengeräts können sich Wassertropfen bilden und abtropfen. Wählen Sie daher einen Standort, der dadurch nicht beschädigt wird.

 

*Dieser Inhalt wurde für den öffentlichen Gebrauch erstellt. Er kann Bilder oder Inhalte enthalten, die sich von dem gekauften Produkt unterscheiden.

Q.

Kann ich die Klimaanlage selbstständig ein- oder ausbauen (demontieren)?

A.

- Lassen Sie den Ein- und Ausbau einer Klimaanlage immer von einem Fachmann durchführen, der vom Hersteller für den Ein- und Ausbau unter Verwendung von Originalteilen zertifiziert ist.

- Der Ein- oder Ausbau des Geräts durch einen Nichtfachmann kann zu Feuer, Stromschlag, Kältemittelleckagen und schlechter Leistung führen.

 

*Dieser Inhalt wurde für den öffentlichen Gebrauch erstellt. Er kann Bilder oder Inhalte enthalten, die sich von dem gekauften Produkt unterscheiden.

Q.

Wie kann ich bei der Stromrechnung für meine Klimaanlage Geld sparen?

A.

1) Außentemperatur bei laufender Klimaanlage: Je höher die Außentemperatur ist, desto mehr Strom wird verbraucht.

2) Grundlegender Stromverbrauch (Auswirkungen der progressiven Steuer): Je höher Ihr Grundstromverbrauch ist, desto höher wird Ihre Stromrechnung aufgrund der progressiven Besteuerung sein.

3) Nutzen Sie die Funktionen der Klimaanlage: Der Stromverbrauch ist bei Verwendung der Energiesparfunktion geringer als bei eingeschalteter Klimatisierung.

(Allerdings kann bei Verwendung der Energiesparfunktion die Kühlleistung reduziert werden, um den Stromverbrauch zu senken).

4) Stellen Sie die gewünschte Temperatur ein: Je niedriger die gewünschte Temperatur ist, desto länger und häufiger arbeitet das Außengerät.

Durch die Erhöhung der gewünschten Temperatur verringert sich die Betriebszeit des Außengeräts und damit der Stromverbrauch.

 

*Dieser Inhalt wurde für den öffentlichen Gebrauch erstellt. Er kann Bilder oder Inhalte enthalten, die sich von dem gekauften Produkt unterscheiden.

LG mobiles Klimagerät in einem modernen Schlafzimmer mit flexiblem Abluftschlauch.

LG mobiles Klimagerät in einem modernen Schlafzimmer mit flexiblem Abluftschlauch.

Mobile Kühlung – genau dort, wo du sie brauchst.

Mobiles Klimagerät, das flexibel platzierbar und einfach zu installieren ist – für Kühlung in den Räumen, die du nutzt.

Produktvorteile auf einen Blick

LG mobiles Klimagerät mit schneller Kühlung und sichtbar starkem Luftstrom in einem hellen Raum.

Schnelle Kühlung

Mutter und Kind schlafen ruhig und entspannt.

Leiser Betrieb

Abluftschlauch eines LG mobilen Klimageräts, angeschlossen an ein Fenster mit Textil‑Fensterkit.

Einfache Installation

Einfaches Bewegen eines LG mobilen Klimageräts auf Laufrollen.

Flexibel einsetzbar

Kältemittel mit niedrigem GWP

Das Gerät nutzt das Kältemittel R290 mit einem Treibhauspotenzial (GWP) von 3 oder weniger.

Hoher Bedienkomfort

Komfort im Alltag

Bediene das Gerät über LED‑Display, übersichtliches Bedienfeld oder per Fernbedienung – auch vom Bett, Arbeitsplatz oder Sofa aus.

Nahaufnahme des Bedienfelds und LED‑Displays auf der Oberseite eines weißen LG mobilen Klimageräts neben einem Fenster.

Nahaufnahme des Bedienfelds und LED‑Displays auf der Oberseite eines weißen LG mobilen Klimageräts neben einem Fenster.

24‑Stunden‑Ein‑/Aus‑Timer

Es kann eine Betriebsdauer von bis zu 24 Stunden eingestellt werden, sodass sich deine Klimaanlage zu dem von dir gewünschten Zeitpunkt ausschaltet.

Automatischer Neustart

Nach einem Stromausfall nimmt das Gerät die zuletzt gewählte Betriebsart automatisch wieder auf.

* Die oben gezeigten Abbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

* Je nach Produkt und Region können Unterschiede in der Installationsumgebung auftreten. Bitte beachte die mit dem Produkt gelieferte Installationsanleitung sowie die geltenden Installationsstandards und Sicherheitshinweise.

 

¹) 3‑in‑1‑Betrieb

– Der Standardmodus ist Kühlen.

– Die Modi können in folgender Reihenfolge gewechselt werden: Kühlen, Entfeuchten und Ventilator.

 

²) Einfache Installation

– Die im Installationskit enthaltenen Komponenten können je nach Produkt und Region variieren. Bitte prüfe vor dem Kauf die Produktspezifikationen.

– Für die Sicherheit des Nutzers und eine ordnungsgemäße Installation stelle bitte sicher, dass alle erforderlichen Geräte und Voraussetzungen vor der Installation überprüft werden.

– Weitere Informationen findest du in der dem Produkt beiliegenden Installationsanleitung. Bitte halte dich an die angegebenen Installationsstandards und Sicherheitshinweise.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

Bewertungen

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