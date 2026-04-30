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LG Wash tower

LG Wash tower

So smart kann Design sein: LG WashTower

Waschen und Trocknen in einem Gerät - ideal für kleine Räume. Entdecke den LG WashTower in drei attraktiven Farbvarianten und sichere dir 5 Jahre Garantie beim Kauf auf LG.com.

So einfach geht‘s:

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

LG WashTower auswählen

Kaufe im Kampagnenzeitraum bis zum 31.05.2026 einen LG WashTower auf LG.com.

 

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

Garantiebuchung

Wir buchen automatisch nach Ablauf der Retourenfrist die 5 Jahre Garantieverlängerung für dein Aktionsgerät.

Platzsparende Effizienz mit dem LG WashTower

Der innovative Wäscheturm

Platzsparend

Waschmaschine und Trockner in einem Gerät, auch für kleine Räume.

Leicht zugängliches Bedienfeld

Dank des Center Control®-Designs musst du dich nicht mehr bücken oder auf einen Hocker steigen.

Stofferkennung

KI-Technologie zur Erkennung von Stofftextur und Größe der Ladung.

Zeiteinsparung

Waschen und Trocknen innerhalb von 1 Stunde.

Dies ist ein Bild des Produkt-Panels. Die Bettdecken-Schaltflächen des Trockners und der Waschmaschine sind hervorgehoben.



Smart Pairing®

Der Trocknungszyklus wird mit dem Waschzyklus synchronisiert

Die Trocknereinstellung wird automatisch basierend auf dem ausgewählten Waschgang ausgewählt.

*Die Produktbilder und Videos dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Es ist eine Waschmaschinentür vorhanden. Hinter der Tür befindet sich eine Waschküche und darüber ein Symbol für Hemden.

AIDD®

Dank integrierter künstlicher Intelligenz gibt es keine Rätselraten mehr

Intelligente Erkennung der Fasern für 18 % mehr Gewebeschutz

*Von Intertek im Mai 2022 getestet. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Ladung im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen Baumwollwaschgang von LG. (F13EJN) Getestete durchschnittliche Gewebeschäden durch Einlegen von 5-Loch-Mustern und Vergleich von KI-Klasse 1 und KI-Klasse 3 im Baumwollwaschgang.

*Je nach Kleidung und Umgebung können die Ergebnisse abweichen.

*Nur für Baumwolle, Mischgewebe, Problemlose-Pflege-Programme.

Die Animation zeigt, dass es innerhalb einer Stunde gewaschen und getrocknet werden kann.

Die Animation zeigt, dass es innerhalb einer Stunde gewaschen und getrocknet werden kann.

Waschen und Trocknen in einer Stunde

Der Trockner wird vor Ende des Waschgangs vorgeheizt, sodass das Trocknen weniger Zeit benötigt.

*Getestet durch Intertek. Getestet mit jeweils 3 Ladungen; Sportbekleidung für Frauen (Polyester 89 %, Elasthan 11 %, 3 Hemden (Polyester 65 %, Baumwolle 35 %) und zwei Schlafanzüge (Baumwolle 73 %, Polyester 27 %). 

Getestet mit dem Schnellwaschgang (Schnellwäsche) in der Waschmaschine, dem Trockner mit Kleine Ladung (Schnelltrocknung) und der Option „Zum Trocknen vorbereiten“.

*Je nach Kleidung und Umgebung können die Ergebnisse abweichen.

Es ist eine Waschmaschinentür vorhanden. Aus vier Richtungen strömt Wasser in die Tür.

TurboWash®360

Erledige deine Wäsche in kürzerer Zeit

Deine Wäsche wird in nur 39 Minuten ohne Abstriche beim Schutz des Gewebes gründlich gereinigt.

*Getestet von Intertek im Januar 2023, Baumwollprogramm mit TurboWash®-Option mit 2 kg Ladung.

*Je nach Umgebung können die Ergebnisse abweichen.

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